A small police plane crashed into the sea near Hua Hin, Thailand, during a test flight, killing all six police officers on board

The Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter plane broke into two pieces and was located 100 metres offshore near Hua Hin Airport

Investigations are ongoing, with officials analysing the black box to determine the cause of the tragic accident

A small police plane tragically crashed into the sea near the popular beach town of Hua Hin, Thailand, killing all six individuals on board, officials reported on April 25.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m., during a test flight preparing for parachute training in the Hua Hin district, according to Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong.

Small Police Plane Crashes During Test Flight, Killing Everyone on It. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to AP, photos from the scene revealed the wreckage of what appeared to be a Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter, located approximately 100 meters (330 feet) offshore from Hua Hin Airport. The plane was visibly broken into two pieces.

Lives lost among police officers

All those on board were confirmed to be police officers, including the pilot. Tragically, five of the passengers lost their lives at the crash site, while the pilot succumbed to injuries later in the hospital, Archayon stated.

The devastating incident has left the Royal Thai Police and the local community in mourning as investigations proceed.

Investigation underway to determine the cause

The cause of the crash remained unknown as officials began their inquiry into the tragic event. Investigators are in the process of collecting crucial evidence, including data from the aircraft’s black box, to establish what led to the catastrophic incident.

This detailed analysis is expected to shed light on any potential technical failures or other contributing factors.

Small Police Plane Crashes During Test Flight, Killing Everyone on It. Photo credit: Peeterv/GettyImage

Source: Getty Images

About Thailand

Thailand, located in Southeast Asia, is known as the "Land of Smiles" for its warm hospitality and vibrant culture. Its capital, Bangkok, is a bustling metropolis blending modernity with historic landmarks like the Grand Palace.

Thailand's rich heritage is evident in its ancient temples, such as Wat Phra Kaew, and traditional festivals like Songkran.

The country boasts stunning landscapes, including tropical beaches, lush jungles, and the iconic limestone cliffs of Krabi.

Renowned for its cuisine, Thailand offers a blend of flavours in dishes like Pad Thai and Tom Yum. Its monarchy, led by the King, holds cultural significance.

Plane crashes, killing all 6 people

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Mitsubishi MU-2B aircraft crashed in upstate New York on April 12, killing all six people on board, according to officials. The plane, heading to Columbia County Airport in Hudson, New York, went down in an open field near Copake, approximately 20 miles southeast of the airport.

Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore confirmed that the crash caused no structural damage, with all six victims removed from the scene.

The passengers were reportedly travelling to Columbia County Airport to visit relatives for a holiday celebration, including a birthday and Passover festivities. Among the victims were Karenna Groff, her parents Dr. Michael Groff and Dr. Joy Saini, her brother Jared Groff, Jared’s partner Alexia Couyutas Duarte, and Karenna’s boyfriend James Santoro.

Source: Legit.ng