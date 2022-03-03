Cheryl Scott’s biography: age, salary, net worth, is she married?

Cheryl Scott is a weather forecaster who is currently employed with Chicago's ABC 7 Eyewitness News. She is a weather expert who has worked for a variety of weather programs in the United States.

Cheryl Scott is a gifted dancer who loves to delight her audience on TikTok and Instagram. Here is all you need to know about the meteorologist, including her career and personal details.

Profile summary

Full name : Cheryl Scott

: Cheryl Scott Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 19 January 1985

: 19 January 1985 Age : 37 years (as of 2022)

: 37 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Waterford, New Jersey, United States

: Waterford, New Jersey, United States Current residence : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’6’’

: 5’6’’ Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 123

: 123 Weight in kilograms : 56

: 56 Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother: Marie Picciano Scott

Marie Picciano Scott Relationship status : Married

: Married Husband : Dante Deiana

: Dante Deiana University : Brown University, Mississippi State University

: Brown University, Mississippi State University Profession : Weather forecaster

: Weather forecaster Net worth : $1.4 million

: $1.4 million Instagram : @cherylscottwx

: @cherylscottwx Facebook :

: Twitter:

Cheryl Scott’s biography

The American meteorologist was born in the United States of America, in the state of New Jersey. Marie Picciano Scott is her mother's name. Cheryl is white and holds American nationality.

How old is Cheryl Scott?

Cheryl Scott's age is 37 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius, and she was born on 19 January 1985.

Education

She received her higher education at Brown University, where she majored in Geological Sciences. She also attended Mississippi State University to get her Meteorology Certification.

Career

She began her career in 2006 at WCAU, an NBC owned-and-operated television station licensed to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States. She was an intern at the time.

She then went on to serve as a weekend reporter for WSEE-TV in 2007 and also worked for Caribbean weather forecast.

She eventually relocated to Tennessee, where she accepted a job with WBIR-TV, an NBC-affiliated television station based in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was part of the team that covered the catastrophic tornadoes that hit Knoxville in April 2011.

As a result, she began working for the American Red Cross, where she currently serves on the Chicago Board of Directors. She is currently employed as a meteorologist for ABC 7 Eyewitness News in Chicago.

How much does Cheryl Scott make a year?

Cheryl Scott's salary annually is estimated to be around $150,000. Cheryl Scott's net worth is alleged to be $1.2 million. That said, this number has not yet been confirmed.

Is Cheryl Scott married?

The American meteorologist is currently married to Dante Deiana, a businessman, music programmer, and marketing director from the United States. In July 2018, the pair got married on top of the Haleakala volcano in Maui, Hawaii.

Is Cheryl Scott pregnant?

As of now, the reporter is not pregnant.

Cheryl Scott is a well-known meteorologist and geologist in the United States. She enjoys dancing, travelling, exploring the great outdoors, and watching sports.

