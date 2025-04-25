Veteran singer, Daddy Showkey, has called off a planned visit to Minna after Governor Mohammed Bago ordered the arrest of people with dreadlocks

The singer questioned if dreadlocks were responsible for Nigeria’s insecurity, and demanded respect for cultural identity

After the backlash, Bago reversed the controversial order following public outcry and celebrity backlash

Veteran Nigerian singer, John Asiemo, popularly known as Daddy Showkey, has reacted to the order made by the Niger State governor, Mohammed Bago, targeted at individuals on dreadlocks.

Bago had given the directive during a stakeholders’ security meeting earlier in the week at the Niger State Government House, Minna.

Meanwhile, following intense backlash, the governor rescinded the directive.

Daddy Showkey crticises Governor Mohammed Bago for ordering the arrest of individuals on dreads. Photos: @daddyshowkey @mohmammedbago.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Thursday, Daddy Showkey strongly criticised the governor’s now-reversed order that directed security operatives in Minna to arrest and shave off the hair of anyone wearing dreadlocks, describing it as both unconstitutional and discriminatory.

“Dreadlocks not a crime” - Showkey Speaks Out

Visibly disappointed, the ghetto soldier, who has proudly worn dreadlocks for decades, questioned the rationale behind the directive, asking whether it was dreadlocks that were responsible for the growing insecurity in the country.

Showkey fired in the video said:

“Na dreadlock dey cause insecurity for the country or na dada dey worry you? What of people with mumu beard?”

He was accompanied by a sarcastic tone that many followers recognised as signature street wisdom.

The singer, who has long been known for speaking up on societal issues, added in another post that he had been planning a trip to Minna but was now having second thoughts due to the hostile policy against his identity.

He added:

“Mohamed Umar, dada be your problem? I dey plan come Minna but now you don talk say make security agents dey cut dreadlocks. No wahala. Hold your state. But before that, make you cut your beer beer too.

Not done, the Ajegunle-born singer in another video post asked,

“Mohammed Umar you no dey think before you talk”

See the video here:

Netizens back Daddy Showkey

Many social media users backed Daddy Showkey in his criticism of the governor. Many described the move as discriminatory and backwards, especially coming from a public official in 2025.

See some of the reactions below:

@kevino131 said:

“He is without no education or sense of belongings.”

@djsilvercashy wrote:

“Give them education.”

@kevino131 (again)commented:

“I could not agree more with you.”

@jahdada3 said:

“Real talk he is senseless 😂”

@beardgang_9ja wrote:

“So beard and dreadlock na now be Nigeria’s biggest security threat? Smh.”

@amara_voice noted: “This is why we need digital literacy training for politicians. They're out of touch.”

@official_rozie wrote:

“I no even get dreadlock, but this nonsense pain me. Misplaced priorities 101.”

@iamkingjay said:

“One day they’ll say people wearing jeans are cultists. Una go soon ban laughter.”

Daddy Showkey tells the governor to focus on insecurity instead of going after individuals on dreads. Photo: @daddyshowkey/Instagram.

Daddy Showkey opens up about his rough past

The singer had opened up about his rough lifestyle while still living in the Ajegunle area of Lagos state.

He said in an interview that he and other guys terrorised the community with a gun they found on a refuse dump.

He also disclosed how nemesis caught up with other gang members while he escaped.

