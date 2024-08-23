Is Tessa Blanchard still wrestling? Where is the wrestler now?

Tessa Blanchard is a professional wrestler from the United States. She is widely known for being the first female wrestler to win the Impact World Championship. Despite her fame in the wrestling industry, she has been marred with controversies since 2020. Is Tessa Blanchard still wrestling?

Tessa Blanchard comes from a family of wrestlers. Her grandfather, father, and stepfather are professional wrestlers in America. She has achieved great success and won several accolades, including the American Pro Wrestling Alliance (APWA), Women's Championship (CWF), Impact Wrestling, and Exodus Wrestling Alliance (EWA) awards. But where is the wrestler now?

Real name Tessa Blanchard Olivio Other names Queen of the Carolinas, La Unica Gender Female Date of birth 26 July 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Current residence Mexico City, Mexico Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 33-25-37 Body measurements in centimetres 84-64-94 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Courtney Shattuck Father Tully Blanchard Siblings 5 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Daga School Highspots Wrestling School Profession Wrestler Instagram @tessa_blanchard

Is Tessa Blanchard still wrestling?

Tessa is still wrestling. However, she no longer competes in the United States. The American athlete was accused of bullying other female wrestlers the day she won the 2020 Impact World Championship. She was stripped of the World Championship and was fired from TNA.

The female wrestlers she allegedly bullied included La Rosa Negra, Chelsea Green, Big Swole, and Allysin Kay. The allegations go as far back as 2017, when she was accused of spitting on La Rosa's face in Japan. The two wrestlers buried the hatcher in April 2023. Tess had been living in Mexico because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she denied all the accusations.

What is Tessa Blanchard doing now?

Since 2023, the wrestler has competed in the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and AAA. She promotes their Grand Prix tournament. Blanchard won Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre 2023.

Tessa Blanchard's ethnicity and background

The American sports personality was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, on 26 July 1995 to Tully Blanchard and Courtney Shattuck. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

Tessa comes from a family of wrestlers as her grandfather, Joe Blanchard, her father, Tully Blanchard and stepdad, Magnum T. A., are all wrestlers. Her parents separated when she was four, and, together with her siblings, moved in with her mom and stepdad.

Career progress

Tessa Blanchard began training to wrestle with George South in late 2012 and early 2013. She launched her career professionally in June 2014 at Queens of Combat 2 when she interrupted Miss Rachel's victory speech over Amanda Rodriguez.

Blanchard has participated in Knockouts Champion between 2018 and 2019. She also debuted for Impact Wrestling at Redemption in April 2018. The wrestler participated in Women of Wrestling (WOW) from 2018 to 2022 and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in 2019.

However, her career was seriously affected in 2020 when she was accused of bullying her colleagues.

She is active on social media and posts regularly on her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, Tessa Blanchard's Instagram has 459K followers.

Who is Tessa Blanchard's husband?

The professional wrestler is not married as of 2024. However, she was previously married to fellow professional wrestler Daga. The couple announced their engagement on 20 November 2019 and tied the knot in August 2020.

Daga was born Miguel Ángel Olivo Castro on 19 June 1988 in Mexico. He works for Pro Wrestling Noah, where he previously won the GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion. Daga has also competed in the AAA Latin American Champion, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion, Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling. The couple lived in Mexico but separated on 9 January 2023.

FAQs

Who is Tessa Blanchard? She is an American professional wrestler. How old is Tessa Blanchard? The American celebrity is 29 years old as of 2024. She was born on 26 July 1995. Where is Tessa Blanchard from? She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, but currently resides in Mexico City, Mexico. What is Tessa Blanchard's real name? Her real name is Tessa Blanchard Olivio. Is Tessa Blanchard related to Tully Blanchard? Yes, she is the daughter of Tully Blanchard. What happened with Tessa Blanchard? She was accused of bullying fellow female wrestlers, which led to her losing her Impact World championship. Who is Tessa Blanchard's husband? The wrestler is seemingly single as of 2024. She was previously married to Mexican wrestler Miguel Ángel Olivo Castro, also known as Daga.

Many are wondering, "Is Tessa Blanchard still wrestling?" because of the incident that happened in 2020. The American professional wrestler has continued her career with Lucha Libre AAA and CMLL in Mexico. However, she was expelled from TNA in 2020 after allegations of bullying.

