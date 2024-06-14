Who are Mike Tyson's siblings? Meet the boxer's family beyond the ring

Who are Mike Tyson’s siblings? Mike Tyson, nicknamed Iron Mike, is a former professional boxer whose career peaked in the 1980s and 1990s. He won all three major world titles in the heavyweight division and is considered one of the greatest boxers ever. But who are the people he calls family?

Ex-pro boxer Mike Tyson poses before a press conference (L). He speaks on stage during an event (R). Photo: Nicolò Campo, Cooper Neill (modified by author)

Mike Tyson’s boxing career started in 1985, and soon, the world discovered he was an exceptional talent after he surprisingly floored some top boxing athletes. His star in boxing began to rise, and he won multiple titles and gained immense prominence. However, little is known about his family, especially many want to know who Mike Tyson’s siblings are.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Gerard Tyson Gender Male Date of birth 30 June 1966 Age 58 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Fort Greene, New York, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 218 Weight in kilograms 99 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lorna Smith Father Jimmy Kirkpatrick Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Lakiha Spicer Children 7 Profession Former professional boxer Instagram @miketyson X (Twitter) @MikeTyson TikTok @miketyson Facebook

Who are Mike Tyson’s siblings?

Boxing great Mike Tyson was born to his parents, Lorna Smith and Jimmy Kirkpatrick, in Fort Greene, New York, United States. He was raised alongside three siblings: two brothers and one sister. Here is a look into the lives of the boxer’s siblings.

1. Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick

Mike Tyson's eldest sibling, Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick. Photo: @qcitymetro on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick

: Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick Gender : Male

: Male Year of birth : 1948

: 1948 Age : 76 years old (as of 2024)

: 76 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Former American football player, ex-high school teacher

Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick is the older brother of the former heavyweight boxing champion. He was reportedly born in 1948. He became one of the most outstanding football players at Myers Park High School.

Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick is considered one of the greatest football players in the school's history. However, a severe knee injury cut short his promising career. He is a scholar and obtained his master's degree in education in 1977. He later became a teacher in Portland, Oregon, United States.

What is the Jimmie Kirkpatrick Award? This is an annual football award in honour of Jimmie Kirkpatrick due to his exemplary role in football. The award comes with a $10,000 scholarship, trophy and recognition at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Mike Tyson’s brother, Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick, is the subject of the 2024 documentary A Binding Truth. The documentary is based on Jimmie’s true story, which made him stand out against all odds in football while battling racial discrimination.

2. Rodney Tyson

Full name : Rodney Tyson

: Rodney Tyson Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 14 May 1961

: 14 May 1961 Age : 63 years old (as of 2024)

: 63 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Physician Assistant

Rodney Tyson is Mike Tyson’s brother, born from Lorna Mae Smith and Purcell Tyson’s relationship. He was born on 14 May 1961 in Brooklyn, New York, United States, and is an older brother to the boxer.

Unlike Tyson, who chose a career path in sports, Rodney Tyson found his feet in medical science. He is a professional surgical physician assistant at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California, US. Despite being a relative of the famous Mike Tyson, Rodney lives a private life away from the limelight. During an episode of his podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, while hosting Canelo Alvarez, Mike opened up about his brother, saying:

A couple of my friends were shot, he went there and sewn them up. One friend says, 'Mike, that's your brother?' Yeah, my brother saved a couple of my friends' lives. They've been shot or something, and he's sewn them up.

In his 2014 book, Undisputed Truth. The former professional boxer remarked about his brother Rodney:

We’re black guys from the ghetto and he was like a scientist – he had these little test tubes and was always experimenting.

Rodney Tyson, Mike Tyson’s brother, is reportedly married to his wife, Tammy Tyson, with whom he has a child. The physician associate is also involved in philanthropic work and has established charitable organisations that support and offer boxing programmes in schools.

3. Denise Tyson

Full name : Denise Anderson Tyson

: Denise Anderson Tyson Gender : Female

: Female Year of birth : 1966

: 1966 Date of death : 21 February 1990

: 21 February 1990 Age: 24 years old (at the time of death)

Denise Anderson was Mike Tyson’s older sister and only sister. She was born from Lorna Smith and Jimmy Kirkpatrick's relationship. Mike Tyson’s sister passed away on 21 February 1990 at her home in Queens, New York, United States.

She was reportedly found dead by her husband in the morning. Initial reports at the time of her death indicated that she might have died of cardiac arrest, as she weighed between 300 pounds (136 kilograms) and 400 pounds (181 kilograms). She was 24 years old at the time of her demise.

FAQs

Mike Tyson’s three siblings have lived a quiet life away from the spotlight as he enjoyed worldwide fame due to his prowess in boxing. His only sister died of cardiac arrest in 1990. The former pro boxer has two older brothers, Rodney, a surgical physician assistant, and Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick, a football legend and ex-teacher.

