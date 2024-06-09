Alec Bohm's wife or girlfriend: Is the Phillies star married?

Alec Bohm is a professional American baseball player who is the third baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies of Major League Baseball. He was drafted third overall by the Phillies in the 2018 MLB. He was a standout hitter for Roncalli Catholic High School but was not selected in the 2015 MLB Draft. But who is Alec Bohm’s girlfriend?

Alec Bohm at BayCare Ballpark on 22 February 2024 in Clearwater, Florida (L). Alec Bohm at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (R). Photo: Mike Carlson, Tim Nwachukwu 9modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Alec Bohm made his MLB debut on 13 August 2020 against the Baltimore Orioles and finished the season as the Phillies' everyday third baseman. He is best known for his impressive hitting skills. Is Alec Bohm married? Like many celebrities, the baseball player has managed to keep his personal life under wraps, leaving many to speculate about his love life.

Profile summary

Full name Alec Daniel Bohm Gender Male Date of birth 3 August 1996 Age 27 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac Leo Place of birth Omaha, Nebraska, United States Current residence Omaha, Nebraska, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’5’’ Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 218 Weight in kilograms 99 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Lisa Bohm Father Dan Bohm Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jacque Darby School Roncalli Catholic High School University Wichita State University Profession Baseball player Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @alecbohm

Who is Alec Bohm's wife or girlfriend?

The American baseball player is not married and has never been married before. However, he is in a romantic relationship with Jacque Darby. Jacque and Alec reportedly first met at Wichita State University and started dating in 2018.

They first went public in 2018 after posting a picture of themselves together on social media. They were often spotted attending games together and supporting one another’s careers. Alec and Jacque have since kept their relationship private, and whether they're still together is unclear.

Alec Bohm's girlfriend is a former college track and field athlete. Jacque Darby was born on 12 June 1997 in Olathe, Kansas. Her parents are David and Kim Darby.

She grew up alongside three siblings: a brother named Jake and two sisters, Lauren and Katie. She attended Olathe South High School and later graduated from Wichita State University in 2020.

Fast five facts about Alec Bohm. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images (modified by author)

What is Alec Bohm’s age?

The baseball star is 27 years old as of 2024. When was Alec Bohm born? He was born on 3 August 1996. His zodiac sign is Leo.

The Phillies star was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Alec’s parents are Lisa and Dan Bohm. He grew up alongside two siblings: a brother named Bryce and a sister named Paige.

Alec completed his high school education at Roncalli Catholic High School, where he was a standout hitter. He later enrolled at Wichita State University, majoring in Sports Management and played college baseball for the Wichita State Shockers.

Career

Alec began his baseball career in high school. He was a standout hitter for Roncalli Catholic High School but was not selected in the 2015 MLB Draft. After high school, he played college baseball for the Wichita State Shockers.

As a freshman in 2016, Alec batted .303, with six home runs and 30 runs batted in (RBIs). Collegiate Baseball named him a first-team Freshman All-American honours. Throughout his three years with Wichita State, Bohm had a lifetime of .317 batting average, 40 doubles, 33 home runs, and 126 RBIs.

Bohm also played collegiate summer baseball in the Coastal Plain League and the Cape Cod Baseball League, where he appeared in the CPL All-Star Game and defeated Dillon Stewart in the home run derby. Baseball America named him the number-one prospect in the CPL. The Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 1st round (3rd overall) of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft from Wichita State University.

He has been the Phillies starting third baseman since 2022, and he was a crucial part of the team winning the 2022 National League pennant and reaching the 2023 National League Championship Series.

What is Alec Bohm’s net worth?

Alec Bohm poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on 22 February 2024 in Clearwater, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

According to Explore Net Worth, the American professional baseball player has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his successful baseball career and endorsements.

Alec Bohm’s salary is $4 million. He signed a 1 year $4 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2023, he signed a one-year, $748,000 contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, including $748,000 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $748,000.

What is Alec Bohm’s height?

The American baseball star stands 6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 2018 pounds or 99 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Alec Bohm? He is an American professional baseball third baseman who plays for the Philadelphia Phillies. Where is Alec Bohm from? He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. What nationality is Alec Bohm? He is an American national. How old is Alec Bohm? The MLB player is 27 years old as of 2024. He was born on 3 August 1996. Who are Alec Bohm’s parents? His parents are Lisa And Dan Bohm. Who is Alec Bohm’s girlfriend? He is currently dating Jacque Darby. They have been together since 2018. Is Alec Bohm Catholic? The baseball star is a Catholic believer. He attended Roncalli Catholic High School. How tall is Alec Bohm? He is 6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres tall.

Alec Bohm is an American professional baseball third baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies of Major League Baseball. He played college baseball at Wichita State University. The topic of Alec Bohm’s girlfriend has also fascinated fans since he shot to stardom. The baseball player is dating Jacque Darby, a former American college track and field athlete.

