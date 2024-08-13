Victor Boniface’s parents, family background, height, weight, girlfriend

Victor Boniface is a Nigerian football player for the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and the Nigeria national team. He is widely known for his pace, strength, dribbling ability, finishing and work ethic. As a popular figure in the NFL, his personal life has been a major topic of speculation among his fans. So, who are Victor Boniface’s parents?

Victor Boniface began his football career at the Real Sapphire Academy in Lagos, where he showcased exceptional talent. He has since played for various teams, including Union SG, Bodø/Glimt, and Bayer Leverkusen, where he has been a striker since 2023. Victor Boniface’s biography highlights all you need to know about him, including his parents, girlfriend and career.

Who are Victor Boniface's parents?

Victor Boniface has yet to disclose any details about his parents. The footballer was raised by his grandparents in a military barrack in Ondo State, having reportedly lost his parents at a tender age. His mother died in an accident in 2019.

In a 2023 interview with OJB Sports, Boniface opened up about losing his way and struggling mentally as he coped with his mother's death. He said:

I gave up at that time, as I was no longer interested in playing football. There was a period when I lost my mum, I also had a bad injury that was going to keep me out for six to eight months, and I lost a good offer from Club Brugge.

He continued:

I lost interest in football, I forgot about my diets, I began to eat everything, I started living a normal life, I just wanted to be happy, I started partying and drinking. I don’t drink normally, but I started it because I was depressed.

Victor Bonface's grandparents, especially his grandmother, have been supportive and a great source of inspiration in his football career. In 2023, his grandmother was in Germany during Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title celebration to watch him live. During an interview with PUNCH Sports Extra, Victor's grandmother reflected on the trip and eventual success in the Bundesliga. She said:

I thank God because it’s not by my power. I didn’t think something like this will happen in my lifetime. Going to Germany to watch him live and to have heard thousands of people also shout his name inside the stadium makes me really proud.

What is Victor Boniface’s age?

The football player was born on 23 December 2000 in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria, and currently resides in Leverkusen, Germany. He is 23 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. Victor is a Nigerian national of African heritage.

Career

Victor Boniface began his football career at the Real Sapphire Academy, a youth club in Lagos, Nigeria. Before that, he played on a loan for KTFF Süper Lig club Lefke TSK. His exceptional talent quickly caught the attention of European scouts, leading to his move to Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt on 4 March 2019.

At Bodø/Glimt, Victor enjoyed considerable success, earning recognition for his pace, strength, dribbling ability, finishing, and work ethic. On 8 August 2022, he signed a four-year contract with Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise. During his time there, the club qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2022–23 Europa League.

Victor signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen on 22 July 2023. He first played for the team on 19 August 2023 during a match against RB Leipzig. In May 2024, he became the second-highest African goal scorer in the 2023/2024 Bundesliga season. Victor has also played for the Super Eagles since 2023.

Who is Victor Boniface’s girlfriend?

The German-based football player has been in a romantic relationship with Rikke Hermine Jansen, a Norwegian model and social media influencer. Rikke and Victor met in 2021 when the Nigerian forward was still playing for Norwegian league giants FK Bodø/Glimt, and they soon began dating.

The pair prefers to keep their relationship private. However, Rikke has occasionally been spotted attending his matches.

What is Victor Boniface’s height and weight?

The Nigerian footballer is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 201 pounds or 91 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Victor Boniface? He is a Nigerian professional footballer who is a striker for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and the Nigerian national team. Where is Victor Boniface from? Victor was born in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. How old is Victor Boniface? The footballer is 23 years old as of 2024. He was born on 23 December 2000. What is Victor Boniface’s tribe? He comes from the Yoruba tribe. Are Victor Boniface and Victor Osimhen brothers? No, they are not brothers. They are both Nigerian footballers. Who is Victor Boniface’s girlfriend? The soccer player is in a relationship with Rikke Hermine Jansen, a Norwegian model and social media influencer. Who is Victor Boniface's agent? The footballer’s agent is Atta Aneke. What is Victor Boniface’s height? The Nigerian athlete is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall.

Victor Boniface's parents are all deceased. His grandparents raised him in a military barrack in Ondo State. Boniface is a Nigerian football player who plays for the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and the Nigerian national team. He has also played for various teams, including Union SG and Bodø/Glimt.

