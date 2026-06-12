2026 World Cup: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Backs 2 Countries, Overlooks Argentina and Portugal, Video
- Sweden legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has thrown his full weight behind two countries at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- The former Manchester United star tipped Ghana to upset England and Croatia in Group L
- Group L brings together the three Lions, 2018 runners-up Croatia, African contenders Ghana, and CONCACAF representatives Panama
- Nigeria sports journalist, Wale Mustapha, believes that the Black Stars of Ghana can survive the Group
Sweden legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has identified two nations he believes could spring a surprise at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The 23rd edition of the tournament got underway on June 11, with Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0 at the iconic Estadio Azteca.
In the second match of the competition, South Korea came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 at Estadio Akron.
Ibrahimovic backs Croatia
Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tipped Croatia to enjoy a strong run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
According to beIN SPORTS, the former FC Barcelona striker believes Croatia and England are the favourites to progress from their group following what he expects to be a fiercely contested encounter between the two sides.
Ibrahimovic also suggested that Ghana could emerge as the group's surprise package and potentially cause problems for the Three Lions.
However, he appeared less optimistic about Panama, describing them as the underdogs of the group. He said:
“We have England. Is it coming home? We’ll see. We have Croatia. I have some roots from Croatia as well, so I’m supporting them in this tournament.
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"We have Ghana. Big talent, let’s see what they bring. We have Panama. Unfortunately, in this group, I think they will be the punching bag.
“England and Croatia will fight for the top spot, and Ghana might disturb them and take some points. But I don’t see Panama.”
Meanwhile, England are currently ranked fourth in the FIFA World Rankings, while Croatia sit 11th and Panama are 34th, per Yahoo Sports.
Panama are ranked almost 40 places above Ghana, who occupy 73rd position in the latest standings.
Ghana can spring a surprise – Mustapha
Nigerian sports journalist Wale Mustapha believes Ghana have what it takes to progress from Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Mustapha said the Black Stars remain one of the most balanced African teams at the tournament. He said:
"I am backing Ghana to advance from the group stage. They have quality players, and their coach has worked with some of the best footballers in the world.
"The match against Panama will play a crucial role in Ghana's qualification hopes, and it would be a thing of joy if at least eight African nations reach the Round of 32."
CAF sends message to Ghana
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ghana are one of the 10 African representatives at the tournament in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.