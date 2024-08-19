Laura Ingraham's net worth, age, children, is she married?

Laura Ingraham is a conservative political commentator, media personality, and author from the United States. She is best known for hosting The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel. She also co-hosts Laura & Raymond on Fox Nation with Raymond Arroyo. What is Laura Ingraham's net worth?

Laura Ingraham has made a name for herself in politics with her controversial and provocative views. She has interviewed several notable political figures, including former presidents, members of Congress, government officials, and White House officials. Laura Ingraham's bio has interesting facts about her, including how she attained her wealth.

Full name Laura Anne Ingraham Gender Female Date of birth 19 June 1963 Age 61 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Glastonbury, Connecticut, United States Current residence Connecticut, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father James Frederick Ingraham III Mother Anne Caroline Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 3 High School Glastonbury High School College Dartmouth College, University of Virginia Profession Television host, conservative political commentator, author Net worth $40 million Instagram @lauraingraham X (Twitter) @IngrahamAngle Facebook @lauraingraham

Laura Ingraham's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Yahoo Finance, and The US Sun, the TV host has an alleged net worth of approximately $40 million. Her TV hosting career is believed to be her primary income source. Additionally, Celebrity Net Worth allege her yearly salary at Fox News to be $15 million.

Laura Ingraham's age and background

The television personality was born on 19 June 1963 in Glastonbury, Connecticut, United States. She is 61 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

She is the daughter of Anne Caroline and James Frederick Ingraham III. Her mother was a waitress, while her dad owned a car wash. Laura's mom died in 1999 after being diagnosed with lung cancer. She has a brother named Curtis, who is a teacher.

Laura attended Glastonbury High School and graduated in 1981. She later joined Dartmouth College, where she graduated in 1985. She was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, The Dartmouth Review. The author furthered her education at the University of the Virginia School of Law, graduating in 1991 with a Juris Doctor.

Career

Laura began working for the Domestic Policy Advisor as a speechwriter for the Ronald Reagan administration in the late 1980s. After graduating from the University of Virginia School of Law, the TV host secured a job as a law clerk for a federal judge, Ralph Winter. She later worked as a law clerk for the US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The Fox News presenter later became an attorney at the Wall Street law firm Skadden Arps from 1993 to 1996. She started working as a host for MSNBC in 1996. In the late 90s, she had her TV show, Watch It, on MSNBC. In 2001, she began hosting her radio program, The Laura Ingraham Show, which went off the air in 2018.

Her breakthrough came when she started working for Fox News Channel as the host of The Ingraham Angle in 2017. She had joined the network in 2007 as a contributor. In 2008, she briefly hosted the Just In with Laura Ingraham program on the Fox News Channel weekdays at 5:00 p.m ET.

She is the chief editor and co-founder of the LifeZette website, launched in April 2015. The website offers opinions and news on politics, culture, and lifestyle. She also has a podcast, The Laura Ingraham Show.

The American broadcaster is also an author. She has written books such as The Hillary Trap, Power to the People, Shut Up & Sing, and The Obama Diaries.

Is Laura Ingraham married?

The TV personality has never been married. However, Laura Ingraham has been romantically linked to several high-profile men in the US, such as Dinesh D' Souza, George Conway, Keith Olbermann, and Lawrence H. Summers.

Two of her relationships led to engagement but didn't materialise into marriage. She was engaged to Dinesh D' Souza, an American right-wing political commentator, filmmaker, author, and conspiracy theorist.

She was engaged to James V. Reyes. She met the Chicago-based real estate business tycoon and owner of Reyes Holdings, LLC. on a blind date. It was alleged that they didn't tie the knot, as Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2005 and had to undergo surgery. She recovered from the disease, and now she calls herself a 'Breast cancer thriver'.

Laura Ingraham's children

The Fox News commentator is a single parent to three adopted children. She adopted her first kid, Maria Caroline, from Guatemala in 2008. Laura adopted her a few days before her third birthday. The author revealed this during an interview where she stated:

I felt so emotional because it was five minutes ago, it seems when we picked her up from Guatemala. She was turning three a couple of days after she came to the United States in 2008. And that was the first — it was her first birthday in the United States and my first Mother's Day.

In 2009, she adopted Michael Dmitri from Russia when he was one year old. Michael was born on 1 June 2008 and is 16 years old as of 2024. After two years, Laura adopted Nikolai Peter, also from Russia.

She adopted him when he was one year old. Nikolai is the youngest of her children. He was born in 2010 and is 14 years old as of 2024.

Laura Ingraham's height and weight

The American author is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds or 59 kilograms.

Laura Ingraham's net worth is attributed to earnings from her career as a TV host and author. She is popularly known for hosting The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel. The author has never been married and is a mother of three children.

