Simon Helberg's net worth (2024), height, wife, Gene Wilder relationship

If you have watched The Big Bang Theory, Simon Helberg is a familiar face, starring as Howard Wolowitz. He is an American actor, comedian, and pianist. He has been featured in several other films and TV series, including We’ll Never Have Paris, A Serious Man, and Annette. What is Simon Helberg’s net worth?

In his formative years, Simon Helberg wanted to become a pianist. However, he later had a change of heart and ventured into acting. He has been in the film industry for over 20 years, starring in over 60 films and TV series. Simon Helberg’s net worth has interested many who are curious about his career success and personal details.

Profile summary

Full name Simon Maxwell Helberg Gender Male Date of birth 9 December 1980 Age 43 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality French-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Harriet B. Helberg Father Sandy Helberg Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Jocelyn Towne Children 2 School Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences College New York University Tisch School of the Arts Profession Actor, comedian, pianist Net worth $55 million

Simon Helberg's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kahawa Tungu, and The Things, The Big Bang Theory star’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $55 million. He has been in the film industry for over two decades, appearing in several films and TV series, and his net worth is primarily attributed to his earnings from acting.

What is Simon Helberg’s salary?

According to Forbes' 2018 list of the highest-paid actors, Simon Helberg was ranked number three. His role as Howard Wolowitz in The Big Bang Theory earned him $1 million per episode. He was featured in the TV series between 2007 and 2019 in 279 episodes. According to Screen Rant, he is one of the highest-paid actors in The Big Bang Theory.

Real estate

In 2011, Simon Helberg purchased a 4,200-square-foot mini-mansion built in 1927 from actor Charlie Sheen. He reportedly paid $2.9 million for the property, which features an outdoor swimming pool, spacious living room, formal dining room, and master suite. In 2017, the actor and his wife purchased a 6.5-acre property in Carpinteria, California. The couple reportedly paid $5.1 million.

His other property is in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles, which he acquired in 2019 for $6.9 million. After three years, he listed the property for $9.875 million and reduced the price further in 2023 to slightly below $9 million.

The actor reportedly paid $8.4 million for a property in Pasadena, California. The 8,000-square-foot luxury mansion has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits on 1.27 acres.

Simon Helberg’s background

The entertainer was born into the family of actor Sandy Helberg and Harriet B. Helberg in Los Angeles, California, United States. He was raised alongside a brother, Mason Helberg. What is Simon Helberg’s nationality? He is a French-American national of white ethnicity.

Simon attended Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences for his middle and high school studies. He later proceeded to study at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where he honed his acting skills.

How old is Simon Helberg?

The movie star and comedian is 43 years old as of July 2024. His date of birth is 9 December 1980, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Simon Helberg’s career

Simon Helberg is a comedian and actor. In the early 2000s, he performed sketch comedy with Derek Waters as the duo Derek & Simon. Some of their works include Derek and Simon: The Show, Derek & Simon: The Pity Card, and Derek & Simon: A Bee and a Cigarette.

He ventured into acting in 1999, starring in a minor role as a College Roommate in Mumford. The actor featured in several films and TV series, and his big break came in 2007 when he portrayed Howard Wolowitz in The Big Bang Theory, in which he appeared in every episode until its end in 2019. Simon took an acting hiatus after the TV series and returned in 2021. Below is a list of Simon Helberg’s films and TV series.

Movies/TV series Period Roles Space Oddity 2022 Dimitri As They Made Us 2022 Nathan Annette 2021 The Accompanist The Big Bang Theory 2007 – 2019 Howard Wolowitz Paint It Black 2016 Jeremy Hollywood Adventures 2015 Harvey Millsap We'll Never Have Paris 2014 Quinn I AM I 2013 Seth Let Go 2011 Frank A Serious Man 2009 Rabi Scott Careless 2007 Stewart The TV Set 2006 TJ Goldman A Cinderella Story 2004 Terry Old School 2003 Jerry Van Wilder 2002 Vernon

Unknown to many, Simon is also a pianist. In an interview with BBC, he was asked if he had to learn to play the piano in the musical comedy Florence Foster Jenkins. He responded:

No, it is me playing. I didn’t have to learn the piano completely, but I had to learn a whole new style. I used to pursue the piano until I was 16. That was all I cared about. I played in lots of rock and jazz bands. That’s what I thought I was going to do. Then I started acting. I’d never played classical and certainly not opera. Playing accompaniment is a whole other art form. And playing with Meryl Streep was something I don’t think anyone can really prepare for.

Who is Simon Helberg’s wife?

Simon Helberg is married to Jocelyn Towne, the niece of screenwriter Robert Towne. She is a film producer and actress known for her roles in Lodge 49, I Am I, The Selling, and Gilmore Girls. The couple exchanged marriage vows on 7 July 2007.

Do Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne have children? The couple has two children, a son and a daughter. Their daughter, Adeline, was born on 8 May 2012, and they welcomed their son, Wilder, on 23 April 2014.

Simon Helberg’s height and weight

The California-based actor is about 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

Fast facts about Simon Helberg

What is Simon Helberg’s age? He was born on 9 December 1980 and is 43 as of July 2024. Where does Simon Helberg come from? He hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. Is Simon Helberg related to Gene Wilder? No. He does not have any relationship with the late actor. What does Simon Helberg do for a living? He is a pianist, comedian, and actor who has been in the film industry for approximately 25 years. How much does Simon Helberg make per episode of The Big Bang Theory? His earnings per episode of the TV series was allegedly $1 million. Is Simon Helberg married? He has married Jocelyn Towne, an American actress, since 7 July 2007. How many children does Simon Helberg have? He shares two children with Jocelyn Towne. Their kids are Wilder and Adeline. How tall is Simon Helberg? The actor is about 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Simon Helberg’s net worth reflects his dedication to acting for over two decades. He has over 60 acting credits and is believed to have earned decently from his career. The actor also has multiple investments in the US real estate industry. As for his personal life, he is married to actress Jocelyn Towne, and they have a son and a daughter.

