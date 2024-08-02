Simon Helberg's net worth (2024), height, wife, Gene Wilder relationship
If you have watched The Big Bang Theory, Simon Helberg is a familiar face, starring as Howard Wolowitz. He is an American actor, comedian, and pianist. He has been featured in several other films and TV series, including We’ll Never Have Paris, A Serious Man, and Annette. What is Simon Helberg’s net worth?
In his formative years, Simon Helberg wanted to become a pianist. However, he later had a change of heart and ventured into acting. He has been in the film industry for over 20 years, starring in over 60 films and TV series. Simon Helberg’s net worth has interested many who are curious about his career success and personal details.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Simon Maxwell Helberg
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|9 December 1980
|Age
|43 years old (as of July 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|French-American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5’7”
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|130
|Weight in kilograms
|59
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Harriet B. Helberg
|Father
|Sandy Helberg
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|Jocelyn Towne
|Children
|2
|School
|Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences
|College
|New York University Tisch School of the Arts
|Profession
|Actor, comedian, pianist
|Net worth
|$55 million
Simon Helberg's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kahawa Tungu, and The Things, The Big Bang Theory star’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $55 million. He has been in the film industry for over two decades, appearing in several films and TV series, and his net worth is primarily attributed to his earnings from acting.
What is Simon Helberg’s salary?
According to Forbes' 2018 list of the highest-paid actors, Simon Helberg was ranked number three. His role as Howard Wolowitz in The Big Bang Theory earned him $1 million per episode. He was featured in the TV series between 2007 and 2019 in 279 episodes. According to Screen Rant, he is one of the highest-paid actors in The Big Bang Theory.
Real estate
In 2011, Simon Helberg purchased a 4,200-square-foot mini-mansion built in 1927 from actor Charlie Sheen. He reportedly paid $2.9 million for the property, which features an outdoor swimming pool, spacious living room, formal dining room, and master suite. In 2017, the actor and his wife purchased a 6.5-acre property in Carpinteria, California. The couple reportedly paid $5.1 million.
His other property is in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles, which he acquired in 2019 for $6.9 million. After three years, he listed the property for $9.875 million and reduced the price further in 2023 to slightly below $9 million.
The actor reportedly paid $8.4 million for a property in Pasadena, California. The 8,000-square-foot luxury mansion has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits on 1.27 acres.
Simon Helberg’s background
The entertainer was born into the family of actor Sandy Helberg and Harriet B. Helberg in Los Angeles, California, United States. He was raised alongside a brother, Mason Helberg. What is Simon Helberg’s nationality? He is a French-American national of white ethnicity.
Simon attended Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences for his middle and high school studies. He later proceeded to study at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where he honed his acting skills.
How old is Simon Helberg?
The movie star and comedian is 43 years old as of July 2024. His date of birth is 9 December 1980, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Simon Helberg’s career
Simon Helberg is a comedian and actor. In the early 2000s, he performed sketch comedy with Derek Waters as the duo Derek & Simon. Some of their works include Derek and Simon: The Show, Derek & Simon: The Pity Card, and Derek & Simon: A Bee and a Cigarette.
He ventured into acting in 1999, starring in a minor role as a College Roommate in Mumford. The actor featured in several films and TV series, and his big break came in 2007 when he portrayed Howard Wolowitz in The Big Bang Theory, in which he appeared in every episode until its end in 2019. Simon took an acting hiatus after the TV series and returned in 2021. Below is a list of Simon Helberg’s films and TV series.
|Movies/TV series
|Period
|Roles
|Space Oddity
|2022
|Dimitri
|As They Made Us
|2022
|Nathan
|Annette
|2021
|The Accompanist
|The Big Bang Theory
|2007 – 2019
|Howard Wolowitz
|Paint It Black
|2016
|Jeremy
|Hollywood Adventures
|2015
|Harvey Millsap
|We'll Never Have Paris
|2014
|Quinn
|I AM I
|2013
|Seth
|Let Go
|2011
|Frank
|A Serious Man
|2009
|Rabi Scott
|Careless
|2007
|Stewart
|The TV Set
|2006
|TJ Goldman
|A Cinderella Story
|2004
|Terry
|Old School
|2003
|Jerry
|Van Wilder
|2002
|Vernon
Unknown to many, Simon is also a pianist. In an interview with BBC, he was asked if he had to learn to play the piano in the musical comedy Florence Foster Jenkins. He responded:
No, it is me playing. I didn’t have to learn the piano completely, but I had to learn a whole new style. I used to pursue the piano until I was 16. That was all I cared about. I played in lots of rock and jazz bands. That’s what I thought I was going to do. Then I started acting. I’d never played classical and certainly not opera. Playing accompaniment is a whole other art form. And playing with Meryl Streep was something I don’t think anyone can really prepare for.
Who is Simon Helberg’s wife?
Simon Helberg is married to Jocelyn Towne, the niece of screenwriter Robert Towne. She is a film producer and actress known for her roles in Lodge 49, I Am I, The Selling, and Gilmore Girls. The couple exchanged marriage vows on 7 July 2007.
Do Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne have children? The couple has two children, a son and a daughter. Their daughter, Adeline, was born on 8 May 2012, and they welcomed their son, Wilder, on 23 April 2014.
Simon Helberg’s height and weight
The California-based actor is about 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).
Fast facts about Simon Helberg
- What is Simon Helberg’s age? He was born on 9 December 1980 and is 43 as of July 2024.
- Where does Simon Helberg come from? He hails from Los Angeles, California, United States.
- Is Simon Helberg related to Gene Wilder? No. He does not have any relationship with the late actor.
- What does Simon Helberg do for a living? He is a pianist, comedian, and actor who has been in the film industry for approximately 25 years.
- How much does Simon Helberg make per episode of The Big Bang Theory? His earnings per episode of the TV series was allegedly $1 million.
- Is Simon Helberg married? He has married Jocelyn Towne, an American actress, since 7 July 2007.
- How many children does Simon Helberg have? He shares two children with Jocelyn Towne. Their kids are Wilder and Adeline.
- How tall is Simon Helberg? The actor is about 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.
Simon Helberg’s net worth reflects his dedication to acting for over two decades. He has over 60 acting credits and is believed to have earned decently from his career. The actor also has multiple investments in the US real estate industry. As for his personal life, he is married to actress Jocelyn Towne, and they have a son and a daughter.
