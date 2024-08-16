Xavi Simons’ parents and siblings: Meet the footballer's family

Xavi Quentin Shay Simons is a professional football player from the Netherlands. He plays as an attacking midfielder or winger for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Netherlands national team. Xavi has been in the limelight for many years, and most of his fans want to know more about his personal life. Discover who Xavi Simons’ parents and siblings are in this post.

Xavi Simons during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session in Doha (L). Xavi Simons at Football Stadium Dortmund, Germany (R). Photo: Dan Mullan, Crystal Pix (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Simons began his youth career at Barcelona's famed La Masia before moving to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2019. With PSG, he won a Ligue 1 and Coupe de France title. He formerly represented the Netherlands at different levels and made his senior debut for the Dutch national team in 2022. Xavi Simons' family has been a significant source of inspiration for his football career.

Profile summary

Full name Xavi Quentin Shay Simons Gender Male Date of birth 21 April 2003 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Amsterdam, Netherlands Current residence Leipzig, Deutschland Nationality Dutch Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Brown Mother Peggy Simons Father Regillio Simons Siblings Faustino, Kenza Relationship status Single Profession Football player Instagram @xavisimons Facebook @Xavi.Simons

Xavi Simons’ parents?

Xavi Simons' father is Regillio Simons, and his mother is Peggy Simons. His parents are an integral part of the story of his remarkable journey into the world of professional football. Find more details about them below.

Regillio Simons

Regillio Simons at the Van Donge & De Roo Stadium on 12 April 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. ANP

Source: Getty Images

Xavi’s father is a Dutch professional football manager and former player. He was born on 28 June 1973 in Amsterdam, Netherlands and is of Surinamese descent. Regillio started his career in the Dutch lower leagues and played for popular football clubs, including Fortuna Sittard, Turkiyemspor Amsterdam, NAC Breda, Willem II, and ADO Den Haag.

After retiring from professional football, he transitioned into coaching and has since been the head coach at various clubs, including Jong Volendam and Voorland. Regillio married Peggy and had three children together. The couple separated some years after the birth of their lastborn daughter.

Peggy Simons

Unlike his father, Xavi Simons' mother has generally maintained a low profile as she has not disclosed any details about herself. She has, however, been a big supporter of her son’s soccer career and has fully supported it. Xavi Simons was given his name by his mother, who was a huge fan of the famous Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez.

In a 2023 interview with the Dutch magazine Helden, Xavi disclosed:

I was born in Amsterdam, we lived in Sloten when I was little. My mother Peggy was watching a Barcelona match shortly after I was born and heard the name Xavi. She hadn't given me a name yet and then she knew: my son should be called Xavi. Xavi Hernández, now coach of Barcelona, ​​is also my hero.

He continued:

I've had a photo taken with him, it's on my Instagram page, but I don't know him personally. I think he knows my name is Xavi because of him. It is also a coincidence that I eventually ended up at Barcelona when Xavi was still playing there in the first team.

Who are Xavi Simons’ siblings?

The football player grew up alongside two siblings: a younger sister named Kenza and an older brother named Faustino. Xavi Simons' brother, Faustino, is a former soccer player. He played for the FSC Lohfelden for one season.

Xavi and Faustina share an unbreakable sibling bond and are really close to each other. They also share the same birthday as Faustina was born on 21 April 1996.

Simons' sister is a tennis player. In an interview with Helden, the footballer candidly spoke about her mother and siblings and said that they are the most important people in his life. He also narrated how his mother worked twelve hours daily to make ends meet. He narrated:

My mother, brother and sister are the most important people in my life. Kenza is almost ten and the princess of our family, she is ten years younger than me. Faustino and I were born on the same day and time, on April 21 at noon. My brother played a fatherly role, always protected me and felt responsible for me. We were not well off.

He further noted:

My mother was alone in Spain with three children. She took care of us, there was always food, but to make ends meet she worked twelve hours a day, from eight in the morning to eight at night, in customer service at the Apple Store....When I realized how hard it was for my mother, it meant a lot to me, and still does. Yet I look back on a beautiful, warm childhood. So clever of my mother.

FAQS

Who is Xavi Simons? He is a professional footballer who is an attacking midfielder or winger for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Netherlands national team. Where is Xavi Simons from? He was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands. What is Xavi Simons’ age? The Dutch athlete is 21 years old as of 2024. He was born on 21 April 2003. What is Xavi Simons' ethnicity? The footballer is of Dutch-Surinamese descent. Xavi Simons' parents' nationality? They are Dutch nationals. What is Xavi Simons' parents' origin? His father is from the Netherlands, while his mother is from Spain. Who is Xavi Simons' cousin? His cousin is Saviola Simons, a Dutch soccer player for AZ Alkmaar U17. What is Xavi Simons’ height? The Dutch footballer stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Xavi Simons has as made a name for himself as one of the most promising young talents in football. He currently plays as an attacking midfielder or winger for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Netherlands national team. Xavi Simon’s parents and siblings, especially his mother, have played a pivotal role in shaping his athletic talent.

Source: Legit.ng