Who is Faiq Bolkiah? His age, father, salary, net worth

Faiq Bolkiah is a Bruneian professional football player currently playing as a winger for Thailand’s Ratchaburi Football Club. He is famous for being the son of Prince Jefri Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III of the Bruneian royal family. Faiq is among the richest footballers in the world.

Faiq Jefri Bolkiah of Chonburi FC in action during the Thai League 1 match between Chonburi and Nakhonratchasima Mazda in Chonburi, Thailand. Photo: Peter Van der Klooster (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Faiq Bolkiah? He is a Bruneian-American soccer player. Bolkiah has been passionate about football from a young age. At the start of his career, he played for football clubs in England, including Chelsea Youth and Leicester. He has also played in Portugal and Thailand.

Profile summary

Full name Faiq ibni Jefri Bolkiah Gender Male Date of birth 9 May 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Thailand Nationality Bruneian-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Jefri Bolkiah Siblings 3 Relationship status Single College Bradfield College Profession Football player Net worth $20 billion Instagram @fjefrib

Faiq Bolkiah’s biography

The footballer was born Faiq ibni Jefri Bolkiah in Los Angeles, California, United States. Faiq Bolkiah’s father is Prince Jefri Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III. Prince Jefri was the minister of finance of Brunei between 1986 and 1997.

Faiq was raised in the United States alongside three siblings, Bahar, Abdul Hakeem Jefri, and Hamidah Jamalul.

He reportedly studied at Bradfield College in London, England, United Kingdom. He currently resides in Thailand, where he is pursuing his football career.

What is Faiq Bolkiah’s age?

The son of Prince Jefri Bolkiah is 25 years old as of 2023. He was born on 9 May 1998. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Faiq Bolkiah’s career

Faiq is a winger for the Ratchaburi Football Club in Thailand and the Bruneian national football team. He began his football career in England in 2009 when he played for AFC Newbury. He later spent his youth career playing for different football clubs in England, such as Southampton, Reading, Chelsea, and Leicester.

He signed for Portugal’s Maritimo B Football Club in September 2020, where he played until 2021. Faiq became the first Bruneian to sign for a Thai club when he joined Chonburi Football Club in December 2021. He joined his current football club, Ratchaburi, in June 2023.

At the international level, Faiq has been playing for his Bruneian national team since 2013. He has made several appearances and scored multiple goals for the national team in the junior and senior categories. He is currently the Bruneian national football team’s captain. In an interview with Mirror, he talked about his parents’ support for his career, saying:

My parents have always been supportive in helping me to achieve my dreams of being a footballer. They trained me hard both psychologically and physically through my childhood years, so I have to say they are my role models.

What is Faiq Bolkiah’s net worth?

Faiq has been considered to be the richest football player in the world. His net worth is alleged to be $20 billion, according to Sports Unfold. The media also estimates Faiq Bolkiah’s salary is $2,900 per month. Even though he earns from his football career, much of his wealth is attributed to his family’s business ventures. He is reportedly the heir to the throne of the Sultan of Brunei.

Faiq Bolkiah’s height and weight

The Bruneian professional football player is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 154 pounds (75 kilograms).

FAQs about Faiq Bolkiah

How old is Faiq Bolkiah? The footballer is 25 years old as of 2023. He was born on 9 May 1998. Who is Faiq Bolkiah’s father? He is the son of Prince Jefri Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III. Where is Faiq Bolkiah from? He is from Brunei and currently lives in Thailand. Which football club does Faiq Bolkiah play for? He plays for Ratchaburi Football Club. He joined the club in June 2023. How much is Faiq Bolkiah worth? His net worth is alleged to be $20 billion. Does Faiq Bolkiah have a wife? The sports personality has no spouse at the moment. How tall is Faiq Bolkiah? His height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres).

Faiq Bolkiah comes from the Bruneian Royal Family. He is a winger at Ratchaburi Football Club in Thailand and has played for several other football clubs in England and Portugal. He is reportedly the richest football player in the world.

Source: Legit.ng