Destiny Udogie parents, brother, age, height, is he a Nigerian?

Destiny Udogie is a professional football player from Italy. He gained the attention of football fans worldwide when he signed for the English Premier’s side Tottenham Hotspur and had an impressive debut season. The left-back defender has also represented his country’s senior football team several times. But who are Destiny Udogie’s parents?

Destiny Udogie’s interest in football started in his formative years in Verona, Italy. He joined a youth football club to develop his skills, and later, he turned professional in November 2020. Since gaining worldwide prominence, many have been interested in his background and journey to the top. Destiny Udogie’s parents have played an essential role in his career journey.

Who are Destiny Udogie’s parents?

According to Destiny Udogie’s biography, he was born to his Nigerian parents, Kate and Franklin Udogie, in Verona, Italy. He was raised alongside his two siblings, brother Uwe and sister Desire. His brother Uwe is reportedly pursuing an undergraduate course at the University of Padua in Italy, and not much is known about his sister Desire.

His family, which hails from Ehor, Edo State, Nigeria, has supported his football dreams since he was young. During his first interview with Tottenham Hotspur, he spoke about his family’s role in developing his talent. He said:

I always knew that football was inside me. It has been my dream since I was a child. I started when I was four years old, living in Verona. My family has been there with me. My family is everything because I ask them a lot of questions, they help me a lot, they are close to me, and they are important. My father always pushed me to be focused and serious in the game.

What is Destiny Udogie’s age?

Iyenoma Destiny Udogie is 21 years old as of July 2024. He was born on 28 November 2002, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Destiny Udogie is a professional football player. He plays for the Italian national and has played for multiple football clubs in Italy and England.

International career

Destiny Udogie was a youth international for Italy between 2018 and 2023, making about 37 appearances. In October 2023, head coach Luciano Spalletti called him to the Italian senior national team for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. He debuted for the Italian national team against Malta, coming in as a substitute in the 79th minute. His first international start was in a 3–1 loss to England on 17 October 2023.

Club career

The football player honed his skills at Hellas Verona, playing in the youth system between 2017 and 2020. His Serie A debut was against Italian football giants AC Milan on 8 November 2020.

Destiny Udogie joined Udinese Calcio on 15 July 2021 on loan for one season. During his loan spell at the Italian club, he made about 37 appearances and scored five goals. At the end of the season, the club activated the €4 million option-to-buy in his contract.

On 16 August 2022, he signed a five-year contract worth €20 million in a permanent transfer from Udinese to premier league club Tottenham Hotspur. However, he was immediately loaned back to Udinese for the 2022/2023 season. His English Premier League debut was on 13 August 2023 during Tottenham Hotspur’s first game of the 2023/2024 Premier League season against Brentford Football Club.

During the 2023/2024 Premier League season, he made 28 appearances and scored two goals for Tottenham Hotspur. His impressive performance earned him a new contract until 2030. In his interview with The Diary Room on YouTube, he spoke about coping at Tottenham Hotspur. He said:

I am so happy to be here. Everyone is nice and kind. They are very good people, and they are helping me to come into the team very well. We have a good connection.

Who is Destiny Udogie’s agent? Stefano Antonelli, who has been instrumental in his transfers, is the player's agent. Stefano has always spoken highly of the player, especially during his transfer from Udinese to Tottenham Hotspurs. The agent said:

Now, with what he is doing, he doesn’t have a defined price, but we spoke with Juventus, Milan, and Inter. Everyone liked Destiny; everyone wanted him, but at that moment, there wasn’t the impetus to define this operation. We don’t invest in Italians, it’s a commonplace that also happened to Udogie.

Destiny Udogie’s salary

The Tottenham Hotspur left-back signed a new contract with the club in December 2023. He committed to play for the English football club for the next six years, ending 30 June 2030, with a weekly salary of £75,000. His annual salary is reportedly £3,900,000, excluding bonuses.

What happened to Destiny Udogie?

The Tottenham Hotspur player was ruled out of the rest of the 2023–2024 Premier League season after he sustained an injury to his left thigh during a training session.

The injury did not only see him miss the rest of the Premier League season but also not join the Italian squad for the 2024 European Championship. He underwent surgery and is currently focusing on his recovery as he is expected to join the Tottenham Hotspur squad for pre-season.

Is Destiny Udogie dating anyone?

Regarding his love life, the Italian football player has been silent on whether he is in a relationship. Destiny Udogie has never shared anything about his love life; therefore, he is presumably single at the moment.

Destiny Udogie’s height and weight

The Tottenham Hotspur defender is approximately 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall and weighs 161 pounds (73 kilograms).

Fast facts about Destiny Udogie

When was Destiny Udogie born? The football star was born on 28 November 2002 and is 21 as of July 2024. Is Destiny Udogie a Nigerian? He is a Nigerian-Italian national. He was born to Nigerian parents, Kate and Franklin Udogie, in Verona, Italy. Who is Destiny Udogie’s brother? His older brother is Uwe Udogie, a student at the University of Padua in Italy. He also has a sister named Desire. Which football club does Destiny Udogie play for currently? He plays as a left-back defender for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League. Does Destiny Udogie have any awards? Although he has not received any individual awards, the Tottenham Hotspur defender had a remarkable 2023/2024 Premier League and was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award. Which football clubs have Destiny Udogie played for? He began his football career at Hellas Verona before moving to Udinese and is currently at Tottenham Hotspur. He has also represented his country, Italy, in a few international games. How much money does Destiny Udogie earn? The defender’s salary is reportedly about £3,900,000 annually, excluding bonuses. Who is Destiny Udogie dating? He has not disclosed his relationship status, so he is seemingly single. How tall is Destiny Udogie? The professional athlete is approximately 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall.

Destiny Udogie’s parents, Kate and Franklin Udogie, have supported his football dreams since childhood when they discovered his talent. Destiny is a Nigerian-Italian national with two siblings. He rose as a junior footballer at Hellas Verona and is now plying his trade for English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, to which he has committed his future until 2030.

