Nate Bargatze's net worth: how did the star make his fortune?

Nate Bargatze is a stand-up comedian, podcaster, writer, and producer from the United States. He is one of the best-selling comedians of all time in America, known for his Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid and The Greatest Average American. Discover Nate Bargatze's net worth and how he has accumulated the wealth.

Comedian Nate Bargatze poses backstage during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon (L) during The Tonight Show interview (R). Photo: Todd Owyoung (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nate Bargatze began his career in comedy in the early 2000s, performing in New York and Chicago comedy clubs. His prowess in comedy earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album. Besides comedy, he is an avid golf player and sports enthusiast. Nate Bargatze's net worth has gradually grown as he thrives in the entertainment industry.

Full name Nate Bargatze Gender Female Date of birth 25 March 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Old Hickory, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Stephen Bargatze Mother Carole Marital status Married Wife Laura Baines Children 1 School Donelson Christian Academy University Volunteer State Community College Profession Comedian, producer, writer Net worth $4 million Instagram @natebargatze X (Twitter) @natebargatze TikTok @natebargatze Facebook @natebargatze

Nate Bargatze's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kahawa Tungu, and Biography Ocean, the renowned entertainer's net worth is alleged to be approximately $4 million. His primary income source is earnings from his entertainment career as a comedian and producer.

What is Nate Bargatze's earnings per show?

The comedian's earnings per show depend on various variables, such as location. According to Distractify, he allegedly earns approximately $50,000 from ticket sales.

Nate Bargatze's age and background

The producer was born on 25 March 1979 in Old Hickory, Tennessee, United States. He is 45 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Nate is the son of Carole and Stephen Bargatze. His father was a magician and a motivational speaker. The comedian attended Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, United States. He later joined Volunteer State Community College based in Gallatin.

Career

Top-5 facts about Nate Bargatze. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The American entertainer relocated to Chicago in 2001 to pursue his comedy career. He started by performing at various clubs and open mic nights.

His breakthrough came in 2013 after performing at festivals, such as the New York Comedy Festival and the Boston Comedy Festival, where he emerged as the winner. Additionally, he has performed at several other festivals, like the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, Bonnaroo, Clusterfest, SXSW, and Sasquatch.

Nate earned more fame after appearing on Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour. In 2014, he released his debut comedy album, Yelled at by a Clown. The album peaked at number two on the Billboard Top Comedy Albums chart. The following year, he released his second album, Full Time Magic, which topped the Billboard Top Ten Comedy chart.

The American producer released a half-hour special on Netflix as part of The Stand-Ups in 2017 and The Tennessee Kid in 2019. His The Greatest Average American special was released in 2021 and filmed at Universal Studios Hollywood.

In January 2023, he released the Hello World special on Amazon Prime Video, filmed at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Arizona. Comedian Nate has earned many opportunities to perform at famous shows such as The Tonight Show, which stars Jimmy Fallon, and Saturday Night Live.

His success in the laugh industry includes performing on numerous comedy tours, such as Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour (2013) and The Be Funny Tour (2023). One of the top comedians, Jim Gaffigan, named him one of the top up-and-coming comics via Esquire Magazine.

Nate is also a podcaster. He hosts The Nateland Podcast with comedians Brian Bates, Aaron Weber, and Dusty Slay. They discuss various topics, including current happenings and their comedy career experiences.

Bargatze has worked as an executive producer and writer for his comedy specials. He has also produced other specials, such as Joe Zimmerman's Cutt Classic and Mike Vecchione's The Attractives. The comedian has written comedy TV series, such as Laugh Factory, Stand Up Planet, and Carolines Comedy Club.

Who is Nate Bargatze's wife?

The American producer is married to Laura Baines Bargatze. The two met in the early 2000s while working at Applebee's restaurant in Tennessee, USA. They engaged in 2005 and exchanged their marriage vows on 13 October 2006.

Laura Baines and Nate Bargatze attend the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The couple has a daughter, Harper Blair, born on 8 July 2012. The family resides in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Nate's wife is the executive producer of The Nateland Podcast. She has been of great support to him. Laura shared on The Nateland Podcast saying:

I never had any doubt that our life would work out, whether he chose not to do comedy or found a job or some other career path.

FAQs

What is Nate Bargatze's net worth? The stand-up comedian is alleged to have a net worth of $4 million. Who is Nate Bargatze? He is an American stand-up comedian, writer, and producer. Where does Nate Bargatze come from? He hails from Old Hickory, Tennessee, United States. How old is Nate Bargatze? He is 45 years old as of 2024. Is Nate Bargatze married? He is married to Laura Baines Bargatze. Does Nate Bargatze have children? The writer has a daughter named Harper Blair. Where does Nate Bargatze live? He resides with his daughter and wife in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Nate Bargatze's net worth shows his dedication and commitment to his career, having worked in the entertainment industry. He is known for his Netflix specials such as The Tennessee Kid and The Greatest Average American. His wife is Laura Baines, and they have a daughter called Harper Blair.

