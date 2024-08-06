Jared Leto's net worth, age, height, ethnicity, why is he famous?

Jared Leto is an actor, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur from the United States. He is known for playing Rayon in the hit psychological film Requiem for a Dream. Jared has also gained more fame as the co-founder and lead vocalist of rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars. But what is Jared Leto's net worth?

Leto poses in the press room during the 86th Annual Academy Awards in California (L). The singer at the Jingle Ball 2023 in New York City (R). Photo: Jeffrey Mayer, Dave Kotinsky (modified by author).

Jared Leto founded a social media management and digital marketing company known as The Hive. Additionally, he launched VyRT, an online platform for live video streaming services, in 2011. Jared Leto's net worth has captivated numerous fans as a compelling subject of discussion.

Profile summary

Full name Jared Joseph Leto Gender Male Date of birth 26 December 1971 Age 52 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Bossier City, Louisiana, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Anthony Lynn Bryant Mother Constance Leto Siblings 4 Marital status Single Education Emerson Preparatory School, Philadelphia University, School of Visual Arts in New York City Profession Actor, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur Net worth $90 million Instagram @jaredleto TikTok @jaredleto X (Twitter) @JaredLeto Facebook @jaredleto YouTube JARED LETO

What is Jared Leto's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Sportskeeda, the American celebrity's net worth is alleged to be $90 million. He has amassed his fortune mainly through his career as an actor, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur.

Jared Leto's houses

The American singer bought a 4,021-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills at $1.65 million in 2006. Over ten years later, he sold the property for $2.05 million.

Jared acquired his current residence in the Hollywood Hills region of Los Angeles, California, for $5 million in 2015.

Jared Leto's background

Five facts about Jared Leto. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images (modified by author).

Jared Joseph Leto is 52 years old as of 2024. He was born on 26 December 1971 in Bossier City, Louisiana, United States, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Jared Leto is of white ethnicity with English, French, Irish, German, and Scottish ancestry.

He was born to Anthony Lynn Bryant (father) and Constance Leto (mother). His mother is a photographer and an entrepreneur. In 2007, she started her women's jewellery line, Linda & Constance.

Jared's parents divorced shortly after his birth. Tragically, his father died on 7 February 1981. Jared was raised by his mother and older brother, Shannon Leto, a musician best known as the drummer and co-founder of the American rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The American actor also has a half-sister named Jamie from his mother's side and two half-brothers from his father's, Mattias and Matteo.

Jared attended Emerson Preparatory School and then attended Philadelphia's University of the Arts to study painting. However, he later switched focus and transferred to the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where he pursued acting and filmmaking.

What is Jared Leto famous for?

Leto is a renowned actor, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur who has been in the entertainment industry for over thirty years and is known for his numerous film appearances and TV shows. Below is a summary of his professional life:

Acting

Leto made his acting debut in the early 1990s when he portrayed Dexter in the popular TV series Camp Wilder. He later entered the limelight in 2000 when he starred as Rayon in the hit psychological film Requiem for a Dream.

Jared's other notable acting credits include Dallas Buyers Club and House of Gucci. According to his IMDb profile, below is a list of some of Leto's movies and TV series.

TV series/films Year Role Haunted Mansion 2023 Crump 30 Seconds to Mars: Stuck 2023 - WeCrashed 2022 Adam Neumann Morbius 2022 Dr. Michael Morbius House of Gucci 2021 Paolo Gucci Zack Snyder's Justice League 2021 The Joker The Little Things 2021 Albert Sparma Asesinato en el Hormiguero Express 2018 - The Outsider 2018 Nick Lowell Blade Runner 2049 2017 Niander Wallace

Singing

In addition to his acting career, Leto is a singer and songwriter. He started his musical journey in 1998, after he co-founded Thirty Seconds to Mars, an American rock band, with his brother, Shannon.

The band's first members were Solon Bixler and Kevin Drake, both guitarists and Matt Wachter, bassist. Since its formation, the band has undergone various lineup changes, with only the Leto brothers remaining consistent members. The group began by performing gigs at small American clubs and venues.

The band's self-titled debut studio album was released in 2002. Jared has since played a pivotal role during the band's existence, serving as the lead vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and primary songwriter. Some of the group's hit singles include Kings and Queens, From Yesterday, and This Is War.

Entrepreneurship

The American entertainer has launched various business ventures. He founded The Hive, a social media management and digital marketing company that runs his band.

The American singer founded Golden Tickets, a company later renamed Adventures In Wonderland, which provides exclusive services for events, festivals, and concerts. In addition, he launched VyRT, an online platform for live video streaming services, in 2011.

Yes, Diaz and Jared dated for around four years. Cameron Michelle Diaz is an American actress known for her roles in Vanilla Sky and Charlie's Angels. The lovebirds met in 1999 and shortly started dating. Cameron and Thirty Seconds to Mars singer's relationship ended in 2003.

What is Jared Leto's height?

He stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Leto weighs approximately 152 pounds (69 kilograms).

FAQs

What is Jared Leto's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $90 million. How did Jared Leto get so rich? He has amassed his fortune primarily through his successful acting, music and entrepreneurial career. What is Jared Leto's age? The singer is 52 as of 2024, having been born on 26 December 1971. Who are Jared Leto's parents? His parents are Anthony Lynn Bryant and Constance Leto. Jared's father took his own life in the early 1980s. Who is Jared Leto's wife? The Thirty Seconds to Mars star has never married, and he is seemingly single. He has dated celebrities like Cameron Diaz and Valery Kaufman. Does Jared Leto have children? The Little Things actor does not have children. How tall is Jared Leto? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Jared Leto's net worth depicts his impressive career in the entertainment industry. He thrives on multiple fronts as a singer, songwriter, actor and entrepreneur. He resides in Lookout Mountain Air Force Station in Los Angeles, California, United States.

