Cedric the Entertainer's net worth, age, height, kids, movies and TV shows

Cedric the Entertainer is one of America’s most prominent names in comedy, having been in the industry for several years. He is also an actor and has been featured in several movies and TV series, including Big Momma’s House, Barbershop, Outlaw Posse, and Frosted. What is Cedric the Entertainer’s net worth?

Cedric the Entertainer attends a boxing event in California (L). He attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Super Freak: The Rick James Story (R). Photo: Jon Kopaloff, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cedric the Entertainer’s journey in the entertainment industry started in the 1980s as a comedian and later ventured into acting. He has thrived in the industry with numerous acting credits and has had several comedy tours worldwide. As a result, Cedric the Entertainer’s net worth has interested many people who have also wanted to know more about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Cedric Antonio Kyles Nickname Cedric the Entertainer Gender Male Date of birth 24 April 1964 Age 60 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Jefferson City, Missouri, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Rosetta Boyce Father Kitrell Kyles Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Lorna Wells Children 3 School Haverhill High School, Berkeley High School College Southeast Missouri State University Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, television host Net worth $25 million Instagram @cedtheentertainer X (Twitter) @CedEntertainer

Cedric the Entertainer's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Afro Tech, the American comedian’s net worth is alleged to be $25 million. He derives his income from comedy, acting, and business ventures, including AC Barbeque, wine label Zetta, and production company Bird and A Bear Entertainment.

Cedric the Entertainer’s house

The comedian lives with his family in the Chatsworth neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California. According to Rumble, he purchased the luxury property in 2004 for approximately $2.95 million. The house is 9,727 square feet and has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Other notable property features are a tennis court, swimming pools, and a spa.

The entertainer owned a home in Missouri, United States, between 2000 and 2017. He listed the property for $599 thousand but later sold it for approximately $499 thousand. It was 5,808 square feet, with four bedrooms.

Cedric the Entertainer's background

Cedric the Entertainer’s real name is Cedric Antonio Kyles. He was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States, to Rosetta Boyce and Kitrell Kyles. His mother, Rosetta, was a school teacher, and his father, Kitrell, was a Missouri Pacific Railroad employee.

He was raised alongside his younger sister, Sharita Kyles Wilson, a communications professor at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

Cedric started his high school studies at Haverhill High School and later completed at Berkeley High School. He is a Southeast Missouri State University alumnus with a communications degree.

What is Cedric the Entertainer’s age?

Five facts about Cedric the Entertainer. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The American actor is 60 years old as of 2024. He was born on 24 April 1964, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Cedric the Entertainer famous for?

Cedric is a renowned comedian, actor, and entrepreneur. He has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades and is known for his numerous film appearances and comedy shows.

Acting career

Before venturing into entertainment, the Missouri native worked as an insurance claims adjuster and substitute high school teacher. He landed his first acting role in 1995 when he successfully auditioned for a role in The Whiz. He has since been a film and voice actor in several films and TV series. Below is a list of Cedric the Entertainer’s movies and TV shows.

Movies/TV series Period Role The Neighborhood 2018–2024 Calvin Butler Unfrosted 2024 Stu Smiley Outlaw Posse 2024 Horatio A Hip Ho Story 2024 Notorious BAG How I Learned To Fly 2023 Louis Black Karen 2022 Sergent Warren The Open Act 2020 Billy G The Last O.G. 2018–2020 Mullins The Soul Man 2012–2016 Reverend Boyce Man of the House 2005 Percy Stevens

Comedy career

Cedric is one of the best stand-up comedians in the US. He began his career in 1985 and is known for his diverse comedy styles, including observational, blue, surreal, and insult comedy. He has performed at several comedy shows across the US and released multiple comedy specials. Here are some of Cedric the Entertainer’s comedy specials.

Live from the Ville

Urban Circus

Taking You Higher

Starting Lineup

Starting Lineup 2

In addition to comedy and acting, he has multiple business ventures. He owns Bird and A Bear Entertainment and co-owns AC Barbeque with actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. He collaborated with Smith Devereaux Wines to release Zetta Wine in honour of his late mother, Rosetta Boyce, also known as Zetta.

Is Cedric the Entertainer still married?

The entertainer has been married to his wife, Lorna Wells, since 3 September 1999, when they exchanged marriage vows. The two met in the 1990s when Cedric hosted the BET show ComicView and started their romantic relationship in 1995. In an interview with BET, he talked about his wife and their 25th anniversary:

We’re coming up on the 25th, and it's some kind of milestone when you do 25 years. My wife is not a social media kind of person. She is a real OG from L.A. So you know, her love is sincere, direct, and purposeful, and she makes sure that I return that. I've learned to love that about us. The rest of Hollywood has nothing to do with us being a famous couple. It’s about us being a couple to each other. That's what we wake up and do.

Despite being the wife of a famous personality, Lorna Wells is quite private. She occasionally appears at red-carpet events alongside her husband.

Cedric the Entertainer’s kids

Cedric The Entertainer (C) and his wife, Lorna Wells (R), with their daughter, Lucky Rose Kyles (L), attend the ceremony honouring him with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Cedric is a father of three children. His eldest child, Tiara Soria Kyles, was born in 1989 from an unknown relationship. Tiara is reportedly a singer and songwriter based in Atlanta and dabbles as an engineer.

The entertainer and his wife, Lorna Wells, share two children, Croix Kyles and Lucky Rose Kyles. His son, Croix, born on 30 September 2000, appeared in The Soul Man (2012), Jingle All the Way (2011), and Jingle & Bell's Christmas Star (2012) but has lately stayed out of the public eye. He is reportedly an animator. His daughter with Lorna, Lucky Rose, was born in November 2003. She graduated from Sierra Canyon School in 2021.

Cedric the Entertainer’s height and weight

The Neighborhood actor’s height is estimated at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and his weight is approximately 168 pounds (76 kilograms).

FAQs

What is Cedric the Entertainer’s real name? His real name is Cedric Antonio Kyles. How old is Cedric the Entertainer? The American actor turned 60 on 24 April 2024. He was born in 1964. Where does Cedric the Entertainer come from? He hails from Jefferson City, Missouri, and lives in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Cedric the Entertainer doing now? He currently stars as Calvin Butler in the comedy TV series The Neighborhood. Who is Cedric the Entertainer’s wife? His wife is Lorna Wells, who he married in September 1999. Does Cedric the Entertainer have kids? He has three children: two daughters, Tiara Soria and Lucky Rose, and a son, Croix Kyles. How tall is Cedric the Entertainer? He is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Cedric the Entertainer’s net worth has increased over the years. Even though it is primarily attributed to his earnings from entertainment, he has also made money from other multiple business ventures. The world-famous comedian and actor is married to Lorna Wells and is a father of three children.

Legit.ng recently published Tracy Morgan’s biography. Morgan is a famous American stand-up comedian and actor whose credits include 30 Rock, Cop Out, and The Last O.G.

Tracy Morgan has been entertaining his fans since 1988. Over his more than 30 years of comedy and acting careers, he has accumulated significant wealth. Read on for details of his career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng