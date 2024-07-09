Cedric the Entertainer's net worth, age, height, kids, movies and TV shows
Cedric the Entertainer is one of America’s most prominent names in comedy, having been in the industry for several years. He is also an actor and has been featured in several movies and TV series, including Big Momma’s House, Barbershop, Outlaw Posse, and Frosted. What is Cedric the Entertainer’s net worth?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Profile summary
- Cedric the Entertainer's net worth
- Cedric the Entertainer's background
- What is Cedric the Entertainer’s age?
- What is Cedric the Entertainer famous for?
- Is Cedric the Entertainer still married?
- Cedric the Entertainer’s kids
- Cedric the Entertainer’s height and weight
- FAQs
Cedric the Entertainer’s journey in the entertainment industry started in the 1980s as a comedian and later ventured into acting. He has thrived in the industry with numerous acting credits and has had several comedy tours worldwide. As a result, Cedric the Entertainer’s net worth has interested many people who have also wanted to know more about his career and personal life.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Cedric Antonio Kyles
|Nickname
|Cedric the Entertainer
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|24 April 1964
|Age
|60 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Jefferson City, Missouri, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5’7”
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|168
|Weight in kilograms
|76
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Rosetta Boyce
|Father
|Kitrell Kyles
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Lorna Wells
|Children
|3
|School
|Haverhill High School, Berkeley High School
|College
|Southeast Missouri State University
|Profession
|Stand-up comedian, actor, television host
|Net worth
|$25 million
|@cedtheentertainer
|X (Twitter)
|@CedEntertainer
Cedric the Entertainer's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Afro Tech, the American comedian’s net worth is alleged to be $25 million. He derives his income from comedy, acting, and business ventures, including AC Barbeque, wine label Zetta, and production company Bird and A Bear Entertainment.
Cedric the Entertainer’s house
The comedian lives with his family in the Chatsworth neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California. According to Rumble, he purchased the luxury property in 2004 for approximately $2.95 million. The house is 9,727 square feet and has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Other notable property features are a tennis court, swimming pools, and a spa.
The entertainer owned a home in Missouri, United States, between 2000 and 2017. He listed the property for $599 thousand but later sold it for approximately $499 thousand. It was 5,808 square feet, with four bedrooms.
Cedric the Entertainer's background
Cedric the Entertainer’s real name is Cedric Antonio Kyles. He was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States, to Rosetta Boyce and Kitrell Kyles. His mother, Rosetta, was a school teacher, and his father, Kitrell, was a Missouri Pacific Railroad employee.
He was raised alongside his younger sister, Sharita Kyles Wilson, a communications professor at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.
Cedric started his high school studies at Haverhill High School and later completed at Berkeley High School. He is a Southeast Missouri State University alumnus with a communications degree.
What is Cedric the Entertainer’s age?
The American actor is 60 years old as of 2024. He was born on 24 April 1964, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.
What is Cedric the Entertainer famous for?
Cedric is a renowned comedian, actor, and entrepreneur. He has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades and is known for his numerous film appearances and comedy shows.
Acting career
Before venturing into entertainment, the Missouri native worked as an insurance claims adjuster and substitute high school teacher. He landed his first acting role in 1995 when he successfully auditioned for a role in The Whiz. He has since been a film and voice actor in several films and TV series. Below is a list of Cedric the Entertainer’s movies and TV shows.
|Movies/TV series
|Period
|Role
|The Neighborhood
|2018–2024
|Calvin Butler
|Unfrosted
|2024
|Stu Smiley
|Outlaw Posse
|2024
|Horatio
|A Hip Ho Story
|2024
|Notorious BAG
|How I Learned To Fly
|2023
|Louis
|Black Karen
|2022
|Sergent Warren
|The Open Act
|2020
|Billy G
|The Last O.G.
|2018–2020
|Mullins
|The Soul Man
|2012–2016
|Reverend Boyce
|Man of the House
|2005
|Percy Stevens
Comedy career
Cedric is one of the best stand-up comedians in the US. He began his career in 1985 and is known for his diverse comedy styles, including observational, blue, surreal, and insult comedy. He has performed at several comedy shows across the US and released multiple comedy specials. Here are some of Cedric the Entertainer’s comedy specials.
- Live from the Ville
- Urban Circus
- Taking You Higher
- Starting Lineup
- Starting Lineup 2
In addition to comedy and acting, he has multiple business ventures. He owns Bird and A Bear Entertainment and co-owns AC Barbeque with actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. He collaborated with Smith Devereaux Wines to release Zetta Wine in honour of his late mother, Rosetta Boyce, also known as Zetta.
Is Cedric the Entertainer still married?
The entertainer has been married to his wife, Lorna Wells, since 3 September 1999, when they exchanged marriage vows. The two met in the 1990s when Cedric hosted the BET show ComicView and started their romantic relationship in 1995. In an interview with BET, he talked about his wife and their 25th anniversary:
We’re coming up on the 25th, and it's some kind of milestone when you do 25 years. My wife is not a social media kind of person. She is a real OG from L.A. So you know, her love is sincere, direct, and purposeful, and she makes sure that I return that. I've learned to love that about us. The rest of Hollywood has nothing to do with us being a famous couple. It’s about us being a couple to each other. That's what we wake up and do.
Despite being the wife of a famous personality, Lorna Wells is quite private. She occasionally appears at red-carpet events alongside her husband.
Cedric the Entertainer’s kids
Cedric is a father of three children. His eldest child, Tiara Soria Kyles, was born in 1989 from an unknown relationship. Tiara is reportedly a singer and songwriter based in Atlanta and dabbles as an engineer.
The entertainer and his wife, Lorna Wells, share two children, Croix Kyles and Lucky Rose Kyles. His son, Croix, born on 30 September 2000, appeared in The Soul Man (2012), Jingle All the Way (2011), and Jingle & Bell's Christmas Star (2012) but has lately stayed out of the public eye. He is reportedly an animator. His daughter with Lorna, Lucky Rose, was born in November 2003. She graduated from Sierra Canyon School in 2021.
Cedric the Entertainer’s height and weight
The Neighborhood actor’s height is estimated at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and his weight is approximately 168 pounds (76 kilograms).
FAQs
- What is Cedric the Entertainer’s real name? His real name is Cedric Antonio Kyles.
- How old is Cedric the Entertainer? The American actor turned 60 on 24 April 2024. He was born in 1964.
- Where does Cedric the Entertainer come from? He hails from Jefferson City, Missouri, and lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.
- What is Cedric the Entertainer doing now? He currently stars as Calvin Butler in the comedy TV series The Neighborhood.
- Who is Cedric the Entertainer’s wife? His wife is Lorna Wells, who he married in September 1999.
- Does Cedric the Entertainer have kids? He has three children: two daughters, Tiara Soria and Lucky Rose, and a son, Croix Kyles.
- How tall is Cedric the Entertainer? He is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.
Cedric the Entertainer’s net worth has increased over the years. Even though it is primarily attributed to his earnings from entertainment, he has also made money from other multiple business ventures. The world-famous comedian and actor is married to Lorna Wells and is a father of three children.
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer)