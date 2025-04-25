A Nigerian lady has shared a video narrating how she cooked watery okro soup for her ex-boyfriend and his brothers

According to the lady, she was so ashamed of how the food turned out and she couldn't serve them the meal by herself

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady's embarrassing cooking experience has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from netizens.

The lady shared a video recounting her disastrous attempt at cooking okra soup for her ex-boyfriend and his brothers.

Source: TikTok

Lady recounts cooking watery okra soup for ex

The lady, known on TikTok as @ibadanfoodplug, narrated how she felt disappointed over the watery consistency of the soup.

Her embarrassment was overwhelming as she revealed that she couldn't bring herself to serve the meal, opting to stay hidden in the kitchen instead.

In her words:

"In 2021 I went to my ex-boyfriend's place and I cooked watery okro for him and his brothers. Omo shame wear me gown that day. I no gree commot kitchen. We ate it like that. But I asked him to serve everyone because I was too ashamed to serve them my watery okro. The taste was very good."

The video caught the attention of many viewers, who took to the comments section to share their cooking mishaps.

Some people commiserated with the lady's plight, while others joked about the perils of cooking for others.

Reactions as lady recounts cooking watery okra soup

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Gift said:

"Me na semo oo the lumps big pass puff puff my babe no even complain he just eat ham accept him fate."

@Exody said:

"Mine was fried egg omo salt pass ham ooo he just dey say babe it's sweet you cook really good odidi chef ano fit talk but since then he confirmed it that I am a certified chef nah mistake happen."

@Creative corner said:

"I no dey stress myself at all nah to cook the stew separate and Okoro too then join them together."

@Frizzy said:

"Mine was common indomie I don't really know what happened to me that day. I could not leave the room till they all left."

@Arin Ola wrote:

"Make una drop video on how to make mixed okro wey go draw like this abeg. Mine no dey draw after I add am to my pepper mix o."

@Phoenix reacted:

"Mine was just ordinary noodles. One spirit say make I add water when e don nearly done omo as I serve the overcooked soggy noodles I go cry inside toilet."

@Young Sly commented:

"My Bestie loves my oil rice. The first day I visited her in school she called her hostel friend that her Bestie is making oil rice. Shame wear me suits and LV shoe that day. Tasteless @Mikaj jane."

@Mercie added:

"He had to go and bring keg for me to go through the back door to go and buy fuel and pretend he was d one that cooked it,when I came bk his friends started reporting him to me that he spoilt my stew."

@Mercie commented:

"2018 I cook for my boyfriend house Naso I see another seasoning for table I put am say e go sweet well well,as I dey turn am the stew dey purple omo naso I call baba inside kitchen make he come see."

@Janet added:

"Na wheat wey no done I made for my boyfriend mom and her friend. Shame wear me bubu gown."

Watch the video here:

