Who is CDQ, the Nigerian rapper? Age, career, best songs, accident

CDQ is a Nigerian rapper and songwriter. He is best known for his singles, such as First Come First Serve, Make We Run? and Bye Bye Poverty. CDQ has also released two albums, namely Quality and Ibile Mugabe.

Nigerian rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf popularly known as CDQ. Photo: @cdqolowo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

CDQ has released several songs featuring famous Nigerian singers such as Wizkid, Davido and Zlatan Ibile. His repertoire of music includes rapping in the Yoruba language with the addition of ad-libs.

Profile summary

Full name Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf Other names CDQ olowo Gender Male Date of birth 6 May, 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Orile, Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Single University Lagos State University Profession Rapper, songwriter and performer Net worth $600,000 to $800,000 Instagram @cdqolowo

Who is CDQ?

CDQ is a Nigerian indigenous hip-hop rapper and songwriter. His real name is Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf. The Nigerian rapper was born in 1985.

Where is CDQ originally from?

The singer was born in Orile, Lagos State, Nigeria. He is an indigene of Ilorin, Kwara State. Although he was born in Lagos, he spent his early years in Ilorin, where he completed his secondary school education.

How old is CDQ?

CDQ's age is 38 years as of 2023. He was born on 6 May. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Is CDQ a graduate?

After secondary school, he returned to Lagos and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Lagos State University. While on campus, he organized musical concerts with the likes of the late Dagrin, Jesse Jagz, M.I., Wizkid, and DJ Jimmy Jatt.

He became famous around campus as a musician. This made it easy for him when he wanted to go into music fully after he graduated from the university.

Music career

CDQ began his music career as a backup singer for DaGrin. After that, he collaborated with M.I. At the 2012 Industry Night show, which was held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, he won a rap battle contest, which brought him into the limelight.

He continued gaining more applause and recognition as he consistently gave top-notch performances at events and shows. After a series of top-class performances, Masterkraft gave him a recording contract with his label, General Records, in 2013.

In 2014, he dropped his hit single titled Indomie. He featured Olamide in the first version of the song. He featured Davido in the remix of the song. The song was a hit and was nominated for two 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards awards.

The song also brought him a nomination for the Headies 2015 award for Best Street-Hop Artist. Since then, he has released various popular hit songs in Nigeria. On 11 November 2016, CDQ launched his own record label called No Struggle No Success Entertainment (N.S.N.S)

CDQ's songs

CDQ's Circumstances is one of his trending hits that he released on June 10, 2022. The song features 9umba, MDoovar and Toss. He has released other several songs. They include:

Ogini

Indomie (featuring Olamide)

(featuring Olamide) Indomie (Remix) (featuring Olamide and Davido)

(Remix) (featuring Olamide and Davido) Salaro

Talosobe

Oobi (featuring Cayana)

(featuring Cayana) Woss Wobi (Freestyle) (with Olamide)

(Freestyle) (with Olamide) Nowo E Soke (featuring Wizkid)

(featuring Wizkid) First Come First Serve

Make We Run? (featuring Wizkid)

(featuring Wizkid) Ko Funny (featuring Davido)

(featuring Davido) Say Baba

Say Baba (Remix) (featuring DJ Maphorisa)

(Remix) (featuring DJ Maphorisa) Bye Bye Poverty

Warey yo

Gbayi (featuring Kiss Daniel)

(featuring Kiss Daniel) Shey Normal

Flex

Aye (featuring Phyno and Reminisce)

(featuring Phyno and Reminisce) Onye Eze (featuring Zlatan Ibile)

(featuring Zlatan Ibile) Jabbing

Fine Boyz

Ghana Must Go

Entertainer (featuring Davido)

(featuring Davido) Owo

Kogbede (featuring Wande Coal)

Awards

The Nigerian singer has won two awards. They include:

Year Category Award 2016 Best Afro Hip-Hop Video Nigeria Music Video Award 2017 Best Street-Hop Artiste Ghana-Naija Showbiz Award

How rich is CDQ?

CDQ has accumulated wealth primarily through his music career, supplemented by earnings from album sales royalties. CDQ's estimated net worth falls in the range of $600,000 to $800,000.

What happened to CDQ?

The Nigerian hip-hop artist was hospitalized following a severe accident that took place in Lagos. According to eyewitnesses, the rapper's vehicle collided with a building alongside the road after being hit by another car. As a result of the accident, he is presently reliant on a wheelchair for mobility.

Quick facts about CDQ

He gives back to the community through donations.

He loves to wear stylish sunglasses.

He shares a strong bond with his mother and often posts her on his Instagram.

CDQ has gained widespread fame with his hits. He has released several singles and collaborated with other Nigerian artists.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Paul Okoye. He is a popular Nigerian singer, dancer and performer who goes by his stage name Rudeboy.

Paul used to be part of a music duo with his twin brother, Peter Okoye, who goes by Mr. P. Together, they were known as P-Square, but later, they chose to go their separate ways to focus on their individual music careers.

Source: Legit.ng