Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. People interested in the Nigerian celebrity lifestyle usually google, "How many children does Wizkid have?" Check out facts about Wizkid's family below.

Singer Wizkid and his sons. @wizkidmusic, @thebalogunboys, @kingayodejibalogun, @thebalogunboys (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is not surprising to see Wizkid with several children from different women because many famous and successful people live like him. Many Nigerian and international superstars have children with various partners.

How many children does Wizkid have?

Wizkid usually posts his three children and their lovely mums on social media. Fans cannot have enough of his beautiful kids, and they all look happy. Check out some of their photos and know their names below.

Wizkid's children and their mums

None of Wizkid's baby mamas is his wife, and it doesn't look like the star is getting married anytime soon. The singer is yet to introduce a fiancé to his fans.

1. Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun

Boluwatife Balogun and his mum, Shola Ogudugu. Photo: @thebalogunboys, @o.oluwanishola, @official_tifebalogun (modified by author)

Wizkid's baby mama is Shola Ogudugu. She is an entrepreneur and Creative Director of Czar And Czarina. The lady was 19 when she gave birth to Boluwatife Balogun in 2011. The duo fought over child support and had a DNA test to prove that the boy was Wizkid's son.

The fight between Wizkid and Sola’s families lasted for two years before Starboy accepted the child. The singer usually posts his love for Boluwatife and occasionally takes him to his concerts.

2. Wizkid’s second son, Ayodeji Balogun

Ayodeji Balogun and his mum, Binta Diamond Diallo. Photo: @thebalogunboys, @kingayodejibalogun, @bluediamond224 (modified by author)

Binta Diallo gave birth to Wizkid’s second son in 2016. The American-based Guinean model also did a DNA test to prove he was Ayodeji Balogun's father.

Binta Diamond Diallo posted a DNA test on Instagram after enduring a year of online trolling and bullying from Wizkid's fans. The singer eventually recognized Ayodeji as his child.

3. Wizkid's youngest son, Zion Balogun

Zion Balogun and his mum, Jada Pollock. Photo: @jadastyles_, @thebalogunboys, @wizkidmusic (modified by author)

Jada Pollock had Zion Balogun in October 2017. The singer did not fight her over the baby's paternity. Unlike the other two baby mamas, Pollock is five years older than Wizkid.

Jada Pollock is a brand consultant from Britain. She worked with Chris Brown and Pia Mia before working for Starboy. They worked and dated between 2014 and 2017.

The affair led to Zion's birth. Wizzy has a tattoo of his son's name and has been romantically linked to several women, including Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson.

What are the names of Wizkid's boys?

Wizkid's boys are Boluwatife Balogun, Ayodeji Balogun, and Zion Balogun.

How old is Wizkid's son?

Boluwatife (born May 13, 2011) is 11 years old, Ayodeji (born January 18, 2016) is 6 years old, and Zion (born October 28, 2017) is 4 years old as of September 2022.

What is Wizkid's first son's Instagram name?

Boluwatife Balogun's unverified Instagram page is @official_tifebalogun.

What is Wizkid's second son's Instagram name?

Ayodeji Balogun's unverified Instagram page is @kingayodejibalogun.

What is Wizkid's third son's Instagram name?

Zion Balogun does not have an Instagram page as of September 2022. The boys share an unverified Instagram page called @thebalogunboys.

Who is the mother of Wizkid's child, Zion?

His mum, Jada Pollock, is a brand consultant from Britain.

Who is Wizkid's wife?

The Nigerian singer has three baby mamas and no wife.

If you have wondered, "How many children does Wizkid have?" , then hopefully this article has given you some insight about the singer's kids and their mothers.

