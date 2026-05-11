Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic

Vita Clinic of Istanbul is renowned worldwide as one of the best clinics for hair transplant surgery in Turkey due to its personalised approach to all procedures according to individual characteristics, hair type and hair loss pattern. Having more than 15 years’ experience in hair transplant surgeries, the clinic has gained the recognition from those who come to Turkey to receive hair transplant treatment. No more than 1-3 patients are treated per day at the clinic to guarantee high quality of services.



Source: UGC

It prides itself on its clinic’s modern infrastructure, which includes 29 treatment rooms fitted with the most advanced technology to ensure sterilisation and medical standards. All clients are accorded personalised consultation lasting between 40 to 60 minutes, conducted by professional doctors. The services provided by Istanbul Vita Clinic are done by a competent and professional group of more than 200 professionals. The services provided by Istanbul Vita Clinic are available to international clients because there are coordinators who speak 13 languages.

To conclude, it is essential to note that Istanbul Vita Clinic is authorised to carry out hair transplantation surgery and has the International Health Tourism Authorisation and the certificate from the Turkish Ministry of Health.

About The Medical Team

Istanbul Vita Clinic is a luxury hair transplant clinic based in Turkey, since it is made up of 4 professionally certified doctors who have been operating in hair transplant surgeries and other medical procedures related to their field for many years. The 4 doctors include: Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya, Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balcı, Dr. Tuğçe Yılmaz Arslan and Dr. Özge Miray Gültekin.

The medical expertise of Dr Mustafa Ayhan Balcı is hair transplantation using modern techniques like Afro Technique®, Vita Technique®, Long Hair FUE, DHI, and female hair transplantation. The medical speciality of Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya includes hair transplantation using Afro Technique®, Vita Technique®, Combined Technique, eyebrow, beard, and female hair transplantation. In contrast, the specialisation of Dr. Tuğçe Yılmaz Arslan includes the Vita Technique®, Combined Technique, and stem cell treatment. Dr. Özge Miray Gültekin specialises in Afro Technique® and frontal hairline design.

Doctors working at Istanbul Vita Clinic are heavily involved not only in the planning but also in the execution of the hair transplant process. An instance is the critical part of the process, which demands precision, such as the opening of channels. However, some procedures, like extraction and transplantation, are executed by other professional teams.

Medical Director – Hasan Başol

Hasan Başol is known as the founder and medical director of Istanbul Vita Clinic, famous for his accomplishments in creating the latest technique for performing modern hair transplantation techniques. He will be remembered as the inventor of Vita Technique® and Afro Technique®, which is a new technology that aims to provide a highly natural outcome, making him one of the pioneers of this field.

Aside from Vita Technique® and Afro Technique®, his other creation is the novel approach to combine the techniques of DHI and Sapphire FUE in order to enhance the process of grafting and implantation and to provide high-density results. Another concept created by Hasan Başol is known as SUPER DHI, wherein a large number of grafts, exceeding 6,000 in one sitting, can be performed.

Alongside these developments in medical science, his hands-on experience in managing the clinic made him successful in turning Istanbul into one of the most sought-after destinations for hair transplants and even health care tourism around the world. Such success has led to his clinic gaining worldwide recognition and earning him the title of Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe 2023.



Source: UGC

International Recognition and Awards

One of the most reputable media organisations in Austria, namely ORF TVthek, claims that Istanbul Vita Clinic is one of the top hair transplant clinics in Turkey, which shows that Istanbul Vita Clinic is becoming popular in the international arena. Various media organisations have also been covering Istanbul Vita Clinic's activities, such as Forbes, USA Today, Reuters, RealSelf, GQ and The Guardian. All of these contribute to Istanbul Vita Clinic being credible in the international hair transplant market.

Taking into consideration many cases and its presence in the international market, Istanbul Vita Clinic was awarded several awards, such as “Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023)” and “Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey (2021 & 2022).” Hence, Istanbul Vita Clinic remains ranked among the best hair transplants in Turkey in the year 2026.

Over 1,200 individuals from the USA have opted for İstanbul Vita as the location of choice for their hair transplant surgery by travelling from different parts of America to receive the best-designed Afro Hair Transplant treatment using the renowned Afro Technique® technique at Istanbul Vita Clinic. Individuals from major cities such as New York 287, Los Angeles 224, Chicago 178, and Miami 147 have trusted İstanbul Vita.

Hair Transplant Techniques Offered by İstanbul Vita Clinic

One of the most advanced procedures employed by the Istanbul Vita Clinic is Afro Technique®. This procedure has earned its place among the most advanced techniques employed in the treatment of afro hair transplantation. The Afro Technique® was developed and patented by the medical experts at Istanbul Vita Clinic, and it employs an advanced procedure to analyse the donor area and plan grafts for afro-textured hair to achieve a natural look and hairline design. Many people know that Afro hair transplantation needs expertise, and that is why the medical professionals at Istanbul Vita Clinic are experienced in Afro Technique® for afro-textured hair.

Apart from Afro Technique®, there are other advanced hair transplantation techniques provided by Istanbul Vita Clinic, including Vita Technique®, Two Days FUE, Sapphire FUE, DHI, Combined FUE & DHI, and Long Hair FUE.



Source: UGC

Advanced Care & Support Treatments

Some of the sophisticated supportive facilities and medical devices offered by Istanbul Vita Clinic for improving the quality of the foreign patients' experience. Besides hair transplantation surgery using advanced techniques, the clinic employs different contemporary technologies such as stem cell treatment to regenerate and increase hair density. VITA Pain Management guarantees painlessness during the procedure because of sedation techniques used. Moreover, oxygen therapy is performed to increase blood circulation.

Before the procedures, the patients are advised to undertake specific medical tests like blood test and EKG test. The PRP and mesotherapy treatments are some of the common approaches used in enhancing hair follicle stimulation and density. In addition, the IceGraft technique is applied to protect the grafts. Some of the shampoos, lotions, and other medical items found in the post-procedures medical kit are suggested to improve their experiences after the procedures. Additionally, hygiene standards focus on sterilising the procedure rooms by using ultraviolet rays to reduce the microorganisms in the room.

Afro Technique®

Afro Technique® is an extremely innovative technique designed and patented exclusively by Istanbul Vita Clinic for curly, coily, and afro-haired individuals. In contrast to ordinary hair transplanting technologies, it considers the unique properties of afro hair that have a spiral or curly follicle unit under the skin. For this reason, ordinary procedures may not be enough to achieve natural direction and density after hair harvesting since the peculiarities of afro hair cannot be ignored. Due to microscopic planning, angle control, and individual grafting, Afro Technique® produces outstanding results despite the problems that emerge during extraction.

Another unique aspect of Afro Technique® is an exceptional hair extraction process with the use of 0.6-0.7mm sapphire punches. Thus, hair surgeons can effectively isolate hair follicle units without damaging surrounding tissues. Furthermore, because of the spiral and curly hair growth of Afro individuals, extraction becomes more complicated than ordinary hair types, which require greater accuracy. Among the advantages of this technique are a lower risk of scars, conservation of healthy tissues, and improved survival rates of grafts. This technique also allows avoiding side effects like painful scabs.

The implantation technique of Afro Technique® requires full management of angles, orientation, and depth of grafting following the pattern of curl that each hair takes. This procedure entails a highly sophisticated mapping of the scalp that analyses both the donor (D1-D4) area and the recipient (F1-F6) area. The donor area is analysed in such a way that there will be sufficient hair extraction while avoiding over extraction at the same time. The recipient area is mapped based on facial harmony and Afro hairlines. Also worth noting is the frontal hairline (F1), wherein single-hair implantation creates a natural hairline appearance.

The results achieved by the use of Afro Technique® are more natural with regard to density control in relation to Classic FUE and DHI. The Classic FUE and DHI can provide a maximum of 35 to 45 follicles per square centimetre, whereas the Afro procedure can provide up to 80-100 follicles per square centimetre, according to donor availability. The result will be more dense; however, the density is natural because curly hair tends to feel more dense.

Other than aesthetic purposes, there are other benefits of efficiency in treatment that can be achieved through the Afro Technique® procedure. The use of micro-channels created by Sapphire that are 0.6 to 0.8 mm in diameter causes minimal damage, allows fast recovery within only five to seven days, and decreases any risk of complications. The efficient use of medical precision, understanding of afro-textured hair, and strategic surgical planning have made the Afro Technique® procedure one of the most efficient in afro hair transplant Turkey.

Hair Transplant Packages and Costs in İstanbul Vita

Hair transplant surgeries conducted by Istanbul Vita Clinic can now be accessed by foreign clients seeking hair transplants in Istanbul, and are priced based on the total process of treatment. The cost of hair transplant surgeries by Istanbul Vita Clinic ranges between $3,200 and $9,100. The factors which cause this disparity in costs include the kind of surgery being performed, the time taken to complete the surgery, the involvement of the surgical team in the surgery, and the time taken. It should be pointed out that the cost does not depend on the number of grafts used.

Istanbul Vita Educates Future Hair Transplant Specialists

It may also be regarded as an institution that provides medical education to doctors who perform hair transplants. The doctors attending such training programs receive adequate education regarding different things, including patient examination, surgical planning, surgeries, and post-surgery treatment of patients. All these activities are done with the intention of enhancing the clinical skills of the doctors and enabling them to make correct decisions regarding hair transplantation. These training programs have been run in line with certification from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey.

Therefore, apart from providing services in hair transplant, the Istanbul Vita Clinic also serves as an educational clinic for Turkey hair transplant.

Istanbul Vita Selected as the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in 2026

International media organisations define İstanbul Vita as the #1 best hair transplant clinic in Turkey, main reasons that İstanbul Vita is better than other hair transplant clinics:

· Doctor involvement most part of the operation

· Expert in afro hair types

· Channel opening made by the doctor

· 40 - 60 minutes consultation time for every patient

· Price does not change according to graft number

· With the boutique model, maximum 1- 3 patients daily

· Support in 13 languages by native speakers

· Licensed professional doctors and medical team

· Top-tier/elite hair transplant clinic

· Personalised planning for every patient

· Doctor involvement in every operation

· High success rate and natural hairline design

· After operative care and online consultation

· Lifetime guarantee

· Advanced care and support treatments

· Hair transplant training for medical experts

· High international recognition

· 4.9 very high reviews score over 5000+ reviews on Google Maps, Trustpilot, Proven Expert

· High patient satisfaction

· opening examined under microscope

· Luxury patient experience

· Certified by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey.

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Source: Legit.ng