What is Chamillionaire's net worth and how did he get so rich?

Hakeem Temidayo Seriki, popularly known by his stage name Chamillionaire, is an American rapper, songwriter, investor and entrepreneur. He is widely recognised for his numerous hit songs, such as Ridin, King Koopa, Fly as Sky, and Batter Up. Due to his celebrity status, many fans have been curious about his wealth. What is Chamillionaire's' net worth?

Chamillionaire at the 49th annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in LA (L). The rapper at The Big Easy Billiards Bash in New Orleans (R). Photo: Photo: Bob Riha, Merlin A (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chamillionaire owns a record label known as Chamillitary Entertainment. He also runs other business ventures, including a model management agency called Masterpiece Mind Frame. Having thrived as a rapper, investor, and entrepreneur for several years, Chamillionaire's net worth has grown significantly.

Profile summary

Full name Hakeem Temidayo Seriki Nickname Chamillionaire Date of birth 28 November 1979 Age 44 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Washington D.C, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sibling 1 Marital status Married Wife Deetra Seriki Children 1 Education Jersey Village High School, University of Houston Profession Rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, investor Net worth $50 million Instagram @chamillionaire TikTok @chamillionaire

What is Chamillionaire's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Face2Face Africa, the rapper's net worth is alleged to be approximately $50 million.

How did Chamillionaire get so rich?

Chamillionaire is a rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He has been in the entertainment industry since the early 2000s when he released a collaborative album titled Get Ya Mind Correct. Chamillionaire's investments have also significantly contributed to the growth of his wealth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chamillionaire invested $1.5 million in an online video talent network, Maker Studios, in 2009. Disney later acquired Maker Studios for $500 million, and the American rapper earned over $20 million from that deal.

Top-5 facts about Chamillionaire. Photo: John Ricard (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2013, Hakeem also invested in the self-driving automation tech company Cruise Automation. The investment was highly prosperous, given that General Motors bought the firm in 2016 for over $1 billion.

Chamillionaire background

Hakeem Temidayo Seriki was born on 28 November 1979 in Washington, D.C, United States. His father is a Nigerian Muslim, while his mother is an African-American Christian; they separated in the early 1990s.

He grew up in Houston, Texas, United States, alongside his younger brother Rasaq Seriki. Rasaq is also a rapper and former member of The Color Changin’ Click, a hip-hop group co-founded by Hakeem.

The Washington D.C. native went to Jersey Village High School. He then proceeded to the University of Houston but dropped out two years later to pursue a career in the music industry full-time.

Career

Chamillionaire commenced his music career in 2002 when he released a collaborative album, Get Ya Mind Correct, with his hometown native and childhood friend, Paul Wall. Three years later, Seriki released his solo debut studio album, The Sound of Revenge. His debut studio EP, Ammunition, was released in March 2012.

Temidayo's dynamic flow and hard-hitting bars have since won him a massive following in the rap industry. So far, he has released 8 studio albums, 20 mixtapes and 3 studio EP. Below is a list of some of Chamillionaire's songs.

Turn It Up feat. Lil' Flip

feat. Lil' Flip Good Morning

Get Up feat. Ciara

feat. Ciara Ridin ' feat. Krayzie Bone

' feat. Krayzie Bone You Must Be Crazy feat. Lil' Ken

feat. Lil' Ken Industry Groupie

Not a Criminal feat. Kelis

feat. Kelis Boo Ya feat. DJ Smallz / G.T. / Cory Mo

feat. DJ Smallz / G.T. / Cory Mo Big Bad Boss

Hip Hop Police feat. Slick Rick

What company does Chamillionaire own?

The American celebrity is also a savvy entrepreneur with a diverse business portfolio. He founded his own record label, Chamillitary Entertainment, in 2004. Chamillionaire, Troy Henry, and Lil Ken are signed as artists under the label. The label has over 20 releases between albums and mixtapes.

Chamillionaire during ASCAP EXPO - Day 3 at Renaissance Hotel in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: Lester Cohen.

Source: UGC

The American rapper owns a model management agency known as Masterpiece Mind Frame. The company assists rising models in displaying their prowess or potential in the modelling industry.

Hakeem also founded a tour bus company in the mid-2000s. The fleet of buses is equipped with a studio, internet, showers, DVD, and surround sound. Additionally, the musician owns a tech company known as X Empire Inc. In 2022, the tech firm launched the Access Club beta app. The app links startups and companies to people of influence.

The American entertainer is also a serial investor. For example, in May 2019, Chamillionaire, together with fellow rapper E-40, disclosed that they would invest $25,000 in a startup owned by a woman or person of colour. Four months later, the two musicians invested in Atoms, a Brooklyn-based footwear company that offers shoes in quarter sizes.

Who is Chamillionaire's wife?

The entrepreneur is married to businesswoman Deetra Seriki. The couple met in 2001 and started dating shortly. Temidayo and Deetra eventually exchanged marriage vows in 2009 in Downtown Houston.

The Ridin singer and Deetra are parents to one son, Xavier. Xavier was born on 14 May 2010, making him 14 years old as of 2024.

FAQs

Is Chamillionaire a billionaire? No, his net worth is alleged to be $50 million. Who is Chamillionaire? He is a rapper, songwriter, investor and entrepreneur from the United States. Some of his notable songs include Ridin and Batter Up. What is Chamillionaire's real name? His real name is Hakeem Temidayo Seriki. What is Chamillionaire's age? The rapper is 44 years old as of 2024. He was born on 28 November 1979. Is Chamillionaire married? The American rapper's wife is Deetra Seriki. They tied the knot on 14 May 2010. What is the name of Chamillionaire's parents? There are no records about the name of the American entrepreneur's parents What is Chamillionaire height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 179 centimetres tall.

Chamillionaire's net worth reflects his commitment to his career as a rapper, songwriter, investor, and entrepreneur. His real name is Hakeem Temidayo Seriki. He is married to Deetra, a businesswoman—the couple has one son, Xavier.

Legit.ng recently published Jesse James' net worth. He is a reality television personality, entrepreneur, and automotive mechanic from the United States. He rose to stardom after starring in a hit TV show titled Monster Garage. He has also gained more fame as the owner of West Coast Choppers.

Jesse James was a bouncer and bodyguard for prominent personalities, including singers Slayer, Soundgarden, and Glenn Danzig. Later, in the early 1990s, Jesse founded the West Coast Choppers. He currently runs various business ventures, such as the firearm company Jesse James Firearms Unlimited (JJFU) in Austin, Texas. Learn more about him in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng