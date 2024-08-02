What is Chamillionaire's net worth and how did he get so rich?
Hakeem Temidayo Seriki, popularly known by his stage name Chamillionaire, is an American rapper, songwriter, investor and entrepreneur. He is widely recognised for his numerous hit songs, such as Ridin, King Koopa, Fly as Sky, and Batter Up. Due to his celebrity status, many fans have been curious about his wealth. What is Chamillionaire's' net worth?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chamillionaire owns a record label known as Chamillitary Entertainment. He also runs other business ventures, including a model management agency called Masterpiece Mind Frame. Having thrived as a rapper, investor, and entrepreneur for several years, Chamillionaire's net worth has grown significantly.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Hakeem Temidayo Seriki
|Nickname
|Chamillionaire
|Date of birth
|28 November 1979
|Age
|44 years old (as of August 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Washington D.C, United States
|Current residence
|Houston, Texas, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Islam
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'10''
|Height in centimetres
|179
|Weight in pounds
|172
|Weight in kilograms
|78
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sibling
|1
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Deetra Seriki
|Children
|1
|Education
|Jersey Village High School, University of Houston
|Profession
|Rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, investor
|Net worth
|$50 million
|@chamillionaire
|TikTok
|@chamillionaire
What is Chamillionaire's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Face2Face Africa, the rapper's net worth is alleged to be approximately $50 million.
How did Chamillionaire get so rich?
Chamillionaire is a rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He has been in the entertainment industry since the early 2000s when he released a collaborative album titled Get Ya Mind Correct. Chamillionaire's investments have also significantly contributed to the growth of his wealth.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chamillionaire invested $1.5 million in an online video talent network, Maker Studios, in 2009. Disney later acquired Maker Studios for $500 million, and the American rapper earned over $20 million from that deal.
In 2013, Hakeem also invested in the self-driving automation tech company Cruise Automation. The investment was highly prosperous, given that General Motors bought the firm in 2016 for over $1 billion.
Chamillionaire background
Hakeem Temidayo Seriki was born on 28 November 1979 in Washington, D.C, United States. His father is a Nigerian Muslim, while his mother is an African-American Christian; they separated in the early 1990s.
He grew up in Houston, Texas, United States, alongside his younger brother Rasaq Seriki. Rasaq is also a rapper and former member of The Color Changin’ Click, a hip-hop group co-founded by Hakeem.
The Washington D.C. native went to Jersey Village High School. He then proceeded to the University of Houston but dropped out two years later to pursue a career in the music industry full-time.
Career
Chamillionaire commenced his music career in 2002 when he released a collaborative album, Get Ya Mind Correct, with his hometown native and childhood friend, Paul Wall. Three years later, Seriki released his solo debut studio album, The Sound of Revenge. His debut studio EP, Ammunition, was released in March 2012.
Temidayo's dynamic flow and hard-hitting bars have since won him a massive following in the rap industry. So far, he has released 8 studio albums, 20 mixtapes and 3 studio EP. Below is a list of some of Chamillionaire's songs.
- Turn It Up feat. Lil' Flip
- Good Morning
- Get Up feat. Ciara
- Ridin' feat. Krayzie Bone
- You Must Be Crazy feat. Lil' Ken
- Industry Groupie
- Not a Criminal feat. Kelis
- Boo Ya feat. DJ Smallz / G.T. / Cory Mo
- Big Bad Boss
- Hip Hop Police feat. Slick Rick
What company does Chamillionaire own?
The American celebrity is also a savvy entrepreneur with a diverse business portfolio. He founded his own record label, Chamillitary Entertainment, in 2004. Chamillionaire, Troy Henry, and Lil Ken are signed as artists under the label. The label has over 20 releases between albums and mixtapes.
The American rapper owns a model management agency known as Masterpiece Mind Frame. The company assists rising models in displaying their prowess or potential in the modelling industry.
Hakeem also founded a tour bus company in the mid-2000s. The fleet of buses is equipped with a studio, internet, showers, DVD, and surround sound. Additionally, the musician owns a tech company known as X Empire Inc. In 2022, the tech firm launched the Access Club beta app. The app links startups and companies to people of influence.
The American entertainer is also a serial investor. For example, in May 2019, Chamillionaire, together with fellow rapper E-40, disclosed that they would invest $25,000 in a startup owned by a woman or person of colour. Four months later, the two musicians invested in Atoms, a Brooklyn-based footwear company that offers shoes in quarter sizes.
Who is Chamillionaire's wife?
The entrepreneur is married to businesswoman Deetra Seriki. The couple met in 2001 and started dating shortly. Temidayo and Deetra eventually exchanged marriage vows in 2009 in Downtown Houston.
The Ridin singer and Deetra are parents to one son, Xavier. Xavier was born on 14 May 2010, making him 14 years old as of 2024.
FAQs
- Is Chamillionaire a billionaire? No, his net worth is alleged to be $50 million.
- Who is Chamillionaire? He is a rapper, songwriter, investor and entrepreneur from the United States. Some of his notable songs include Ridin and Batter Up.
- What is Chamillionaire's real name? His real name is Hakeem Temidayo Seriki.
- What is Chamillionaire's age? The rapper is 44 years old as of 2024. He was born on 28 November 1979.
- Is Chamillionaire married? The American rapper's wife is Deetra Seriki. They tied the knot on 14 May 2010.
- What is the name of Chamillionaire's parents? There are no records about the name of the American entrepreneur's parents
- What is Chamillionaire height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 179 centimetres tall.
Chamillionaire's net worth reflects his commitment to his career as a rapper, songwriter, investor, and entrepreneur. His real name is Hakeem Temidayo Seriki. He is married to Deetra, a businesswoman—the couple has one son, Xavier.
