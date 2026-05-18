Comedian Kilnt COD spoke out regarding the viral rumours surrounding Frank Edoho’s marriage, which social media users have linked to singer Chike

The content creator pointed out how the media personality is partly to blame for how events allegedly unfolded

In the recent video, Kilnt COD further criticised Frank for the actions he reportedly took, sparking reactions online

Comedian Kilnt COD has weighed in on the ongoing marital saga involving popular TV host Frank Edoho, saying the media personality mishandled the situation.

In a video shared on May 17, 2026, Kilnt COD explained that he deliberately held back from commenting until more details emerged.

Comedian Kilnt COD weighs in on Frank Edoho’s marriage drama. Credit: @klintcod, @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

While Edoho’s ex-wife had made claims on social media, the comedian said he paid closer attention to the alleged voice notes and unverified reports linking the situation to singer Chike. Legit.ng could not independently verify these claims.

According to Kilnt COD, Edoho allegedly made three critical mistakes in handling the situation: forgiving cheating after discovering it, seeking confessions despite suspecting repeated infidelity and confronting the alleged partner instead of addressing issues directly with his wife.

“First mistake from Frank Edoho,” Kilnt COD said. “You caught your wife cheating on you. You decided to forgive. See, that’s the first mistake any man can make. If a woman cheats on you the first time, you find out, carry your load. Everybody go their way.”

He added: “Second mistake, you found out that she’s still cheating on you. You started begging for her to confess. Don’t do it now, Frank. Don’t do it.”

The comedian argued that when women cheat, it often signals they had emotionally checked out of the relationship long before, unlike men, who may act impulsively but later return to their senses. He stressed that forgiveness in such cases rarely restores trust.

Kilnt COD further advised men to be cautious about whom they marry, warning that emotional disconnection can be masked until it surfaces in damaging ways.

He also called on singer Chike to seek forgiveness if the allegations prove to be true, saying the situation has broken the “brotherhood code” among men.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Comedian Kilnt COD stirs buzz with his comments on Frank Edoho's marriage saga. Credit: @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Kilnt COD's remarks on Frank Edoho's marriage draw reactions

The comedian’s remarks have ignited reactions online, with many debating his perspective on marital fidelity and responsibility.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

auntynene_blog said:

"When Yul took Mr Obasi’s wife, I never saw this much energy. Dear Men, What suddenly happened???👀."

iam_dor_dor

"He forgave because he is living off the woman. If the woman depended on him, he would have chased her away. Dear women, have money."

honest_raymond said:

"Women have been crying for ages that even as kids they are being molested by grown men. Men shut them up and say MEN TOO! They have been crying that infidelity hurts them so much. We men said SHUT UP and be like our mothers. They have been wondering why a widowed woman is dehumanised, shaved and maltreated while a widower is shown compassion and encouraged to remarry immediately. We told them not to QUESTION TRADITION.

"They wondered why the church holds prayers for BARREN WOMEN but never for IMPOTENT MEN. They have been trying to tell us their pain points but they were met with dismissive, high-handed, insensitive responses from men who do not want the status quo to change just because we are its ultimate beneficiaries. The result of suppression is ALWAYS REBELLION. Now we men are crying. Until we change our ways, this is just the beginning of decadence, and THERE WILL BE NO WINNERS!"

tn_herbals

"Men are reaping the foundation they laid....Men should do better!!"

ogaslove

"Una go cry tire 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

jojooakly

"Men go cry Taya!😜."

amma_darkwa said:

"Men didn’t speak when Osinachi was beaten to death 😭."

thefabulous_bee said:

"Chocho! 😂😂😂 who knew Nigerian men could turn to motivational speakers."

Chike breaks silence with surprising move

Legit.ng earlier reported that Frank Edoho’s confession about his marriage ignited a frenzy online, leaving many to storm the singer’s social media pages for answers.

Legit.ng took a close look at Chike’s Instagram and noticed that he had locked his comment section to prevent negative talk on his page.

However, some curious netizens took to his X account to reprimand him over the unverified rumours.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng