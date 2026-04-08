The Bauchi State caucus of the APC has rejected Governor Bala Mohammed’s proposed admission into the party

The decision follows Mohammed’s reported plan to defect to the ADC and subsequent closed‑door talks with APC leaders

Meanwhile, PDP stakeholders in Bauchi have set up an exit committee to review the party’s political future amid speculation of Mohammed’s defection

The Bauchi State caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has firmly rejected moves to admit Governor Bala Mohammed into the party.

The caucus announced its position during a briefing on April 7 after a meeting held in Abuja.

Bauchi APC caucus rejects Bala Mohammed’s admission as party unity concerns grow. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bala Mohammed’s defection plans

According to PUNCH, his development follows reports that Mohammed disclosed plans on March 31, 2026, to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

His announcement came shortly after a visit by APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda and Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf to the Bauchi Government House, where they held a closed‑door meeting with him.

Although no official statement was made after the meeting, sources suggested the visit was aimed at persuading Mohammed to reconsider his reported plan to join the ADC and instead align with the APC.

Bauchi APC caucus position

Speaking after the caucus meeting, Senator Sama’ila Dahuwa, representing Bauchi North Senatorial District and Chairman of the Bauchi APC caucus, said members had unanimously resolved to reject Mohammed’s proposed admission.

According to him, the caucus, after exhaustive deliberations, “unequivocally rejects” the move.

The caucus expressed concern that Mohammed had consistently made public statements critical of President Bola Tinubu and the APC, including remarks perceived to undermine the party’s unity and integrity. It noted that the governor had neither retracted such statements nor made any reconciliation efforts or public apology.

Dahuwa stated: “In view of the foregoing, the caucus firmly holds that his admission into the APC at this time will be detrimental to the party’s cohesion, credibility, and electoral prospects in Bauchi State.”

Concerns over party cohesion

The caucus further declared it would not support any move capable of compromising the party’s stability and political fortunes. It criticised what it described as a failure to consult critical stakeholders within the Bauchi APC on matters of such importance, calling the omission inconsistent with internal democracy and inclusiveness.

The caucus said it would formally communicate its position to the party’s national leadership and demand strict adherence to due process and established party structures.

PDP stakeholders react

Meanwhile, indications suggest Mohammed has slowed down on his planned defection to the ADC following his meeting with APC leaders. He has reportedly been holding consultations with loyalists and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State.

At a stakeholders’ meeting held on April 4, 2026, the PDP in the state constituted an exit committee to review its political future amid speculation over a possible defection by the governor.

Bauchi State PDP Chairman, Samaila Burga, confirmed that the committee was set up to assess available options and explore the possibility of exiting the party as part of a broader political realignment.

He explained that the committee, chaired by Deputy Governor Auwal Jatau, includes representatives from the National Assembly, State Assembly, commissioners, party executives, and local government chairmen.

Burga added that the committee would consult widely before presenting its recommendations at a subsequent stakeholders’ meeting, where a final decision on the party’s political direction in the state would be taken.

APC Bauchi caucus insists Bala Mohammed’s entry undermines party cohesion and credibility. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bauchi governor reportedly moves to dump PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that an era of influence may be ending for one of Nigeria's main opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed is reportedly set to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) this week.

As reported on Sunday, March 15, by This Day, the terms of the chairman of the PDP governors' forum's defection to the ruling party were still being negotiated.

Source: Legit.ng