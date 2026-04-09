Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested 28-year-old Femi Agbeye for killing his three siblings

The murdered siblings are identified as Bose, Dupe, and Blessing Agbeye, ages 20, 7, and 5, respectively

The state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, assured the public of a thorough investigation and pursuit of justice

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ondo State - A 28-year-old man, Femi Agbeye, has been arrested by the police for machete-wielding his three siblings to death in the Okitipupa community of Ondo State.

The deceased have been identified as Bose Agbeye (20 years), Dupe Agbeye (7 years), and Blessing Agbeye (5 years).

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

The father of the suspect and the victims said Femi attacked and killed his siblings with a machete in his absence.

The state police spokesman, Abayomi Jimoh, said the victims were found lifeless when operatives of the Command arrived at the scene.

Jimoh said police operatives apprehended the suspect on the same day of the tragic incident.

He added that the remains were deposited for preservation and autopsy at the hospital.

As reported by Channels Television, he made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

“Upon receipt of the report, operatives of the Command swiftly mobilised to the scene, where the victims were found lifeless.

“Their remains were evacuated and deposited at the State Specialist Hospital Morgue, Okitipupa, for preservation and autopsy.”

The police spokesperson disclosed that the suspect will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, condemned the heinous act that led to the untimely death of 3 siblings.

In his reaction, Adebowale assured the public that justice will be pursued diligently.

The police boss urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

He called on the people of the community to provide any useful information that may aid ongoing investigations.

Pastor allegedly kills four siblings in Enugu

Recall that a Nigerian pastor left a family mourning after reportedly killing their four children with a pestle in Enugu state.

The tragic incident occurred in the Ibagwa-Aka community, Igbo-Eze South local government area of the state.

The Chairman of Igbo Eze South Local Government Area, Ferdinand Ukwueze, said some key suspects had been arrested.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that three siblings from the same father were killed by some kidnappers operating in Taraba state.

The kidnappers were said to have killed their victims and a motorcyclist after collecting a ransom of N60 million.

Sources within the state said the motorcyclist was handed the money by the three victims' father, a cattle dealer, to deliver to the kidnappers who ended up killing him.

Source: Legit.ng