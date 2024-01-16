Melissa Rauch’s height, age, net worth, husband, movies

Melissa Rauch is an actress, film producer, writer and comedian from the United States. She rose to stardom for playing Bernadette Rostenkowski in the award-winning CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. She is also known for featuring in films and TV series such as Batman and Harley Quinn, Ice Age: Collision Course and The Bronze. What is Melissa Rauch’s height?

Melissa Rauch attends NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special on 2 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Melissa Rauch entered the entertainment industry at a young age, initially gaining exposure through stage plays. Where is Melissa Rauch today? The American actress currently resides in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Discover Melissa Rauch’s height and other fascinating facts about her life.

Profile summary

Full name Melissa Ivy Rauch Gender Female Date of birth 23 June 1980 Age 43 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Marlboro Township, New Jersey, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in inches 4’11’’ Height in centimetres 150 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 36-27-35 Body measurements in centimetres 91-68-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father David Rauch Mother Susan Rauch Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Winston Beigel Children 2 School Marlboro High School College Marymount Manhattan College Profession Actress, film producer, writer, comedian Net worth $20 million Instagram @melissarauch

What is Melissa Rauch’s height?

The American actress stands 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Melissa Rauch’s body measurements in inches are 36-27-35 (91-68-89 centimetres).

She was born in Marlboro Township, New Jersey, United States, to David and Susan Rauch. The Big Bang Theory actress has a younger brother named Ben Rauch. Her brother is an actor widely recognised for appearing in movies and TV series like Mr. Robot, Gossip Girl, Jersey Boys, and Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The American comedian attended Marlboro High School in New Jersey, United States. Did Melissa Rauch go to college? She is an alumna of Marymount Manhattan College in New York City, where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Acting) degree.

What is Melissa Rauch’s age?

Harley Quinn from Batman and Harley Quinn is 43 years old as of 2024. She was born on 23 June 1980. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Melissa Rauch’s movies and TV shows

The American actress made her acting debut in 2006 after portraying a character named Megan in Delirious. In 2020, she bagged a CinEuphoria Merit - Honorary Award in The Big Bang Theory. According to IMDb, the film producer and actress has over 30 acting credits. Some of her movies and TV shows include

Movies/TV series Roles Year 12 Miles of Bad Road Bethany 2007 Kath & Kim Tina 2008–2009 I Love You, Man Woman Jogger Yelling at Sydney 2009 The Office Cathy 2010 Wright vs. Wrong Daisy Cake 2010 In Lieu of Flowers Carrie 2013 Are You Here Marie 2013 Awesome Magical Tales Miss Macabra 2013 Captain Jake and the Never Land Pirates Mollie 2014 The Hotwives of Orlando Calliope 2014 Scooby-Doo! and the Beach Beastie Kiki Brownstone 2015 Ice Age: Collision Course Francine 2016 Blaze and the Monster Machines Light Thief 2017 Star vs. the Forces of Evil Baby (voice) 2017 Batman and Harley Quinn Harley Quinn 2017 Sofia the First Tizzy 2015–2018 Black Monday Shira 2019 The Laundromat Melanie 2019 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite Gwen the Cat 2020 Animaniacs Marie Antoinette 2020 The Chicken Squad Dinah 2021–2022 Night Court Abby Stone 2023–2024

Melissa has also written films such as The Bronze (2015) and Partially Stalked Love (2010).

What is Melissa Rauch's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Parade and Sportskeeda, The Big Bang Theory actress has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career. The actress’s salary in The Big Bang Theory was raised from $75,000 per episode to $500,000 during the show's peak. This means the actress earned a sizeable salary of $11 million per season.

Who is Melissa Rauch’s husband?

Writer Winston Rauch (L) and his wife, actress Melissa Rauch, attend the premiere of Sony Pictures Classics' "The Bronze" at SilverScreen Theater. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Her husband is Winston Beigel. Her husband is an American screenwriter, producer and director known for producing films like Untitled Quiet Zone and Night Court (2023). The duo met in college and started collaborating on various projects, such as The Miss Education of Jenna Bush. After dating for a while, they tied the knot on 10 October 2009.

Did Melissa Rauch have a baby?

Melissa and her husband share two children. They welcomed their first-born daughter, Sadie, in December 2017. In May 2020, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Brooks. Melissa posted a blue baby hat with his name on it on her Instagram page. Part of the caption reads,

I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts. His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front-line heroes - the nurses and doctors…Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family.

Are Kaley Cuoco and Melissa Rauch friends?

The Big Bang Theory fans have been curious whether the two cast members who were close friends in the show get along in real life. On 30 March 2023, Kaley announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby girl. Her friend Melissa Rauch commented on the post:

Soooo beautiful!!! Absolutely over the moon for you all!

Melissa ended her reaction with a bunch of heart emojis, showing how happy she was for Cuoco and her partner.

FAQs

How tall is Melissa Rauch? She is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall. Did Melissa Rauch go to college? She attended Marymount Manhattan College in New York City. What is Melissa Rauch’s age? The American writer and film producer is 43 years old as of January 2024. What are Melissa Rauch’s body measurements? Her body measurements in inches are 36-27-35 (91-68-89 centimetres). Melissa Rauch's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Is Melissa Rauch still married? Yes, Melissa and Winston are still married. Did Melissa Rauch have a baby? She is a mother of two children: Sadie and Brooks Rauch.

Melissa Rauch’s height is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres. She is a prominent comedian and actress known for her role as Bernadette Rostenkowski in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Legit.ng recently published Krystle Amina’s biography. She is an American interior designer, realtor, artist and illustrator. She is widely known as the wife to the reality television host, actor, writer, and veteran Wil Willis.

Krystle Amina hails from California, Los Angeles, United States. She began her work as a real estate agent in 2021 with LakeView Realty Enterprises, Inc. What is Krystle Amina's net worth? Find out more in the article.

Source: Legit.ng