Global site navigation

Local editions

Melissa Rauch’s height, age, net worth, husband, movies
Celebrity biographies

Melissa Rauch’s height, age, net worth, husband, movies

by  Brian Oroo

Melissa Rauch is an actress, film producer, writer and comedian from the United States. She rose to stardom for playing Bernadette Rostenkowski in the award-winning CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. She is also known for featuring in films and TV series such as Batman and Harley Quinn, Ice Age: Collision Course and The Bronze. What is Melissa Rauch’s height?

Melissa Rauch’s height
Melissa Rauch attends NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special on 2 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Melissa Rauch entered the entertainment industry at a young age, initially gaining exposure through stage plays. Where is Melissa Rauch today? The American actress currently resides in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Discover Melissa Rauch’s height and other fascinating facts about her life.

Profile summary

Full name Melissa Ivy Rauch
GenderFemale
Date of birth23 June 1980
Age43 years old (as of January 2024)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthMarlboro Township, New Jersey, United States
Current residenceBeverly Hills, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityJewish
ReligionJudaism
SexualityStraight
Height in inches4’11’’
Height in centimetres150
Weight in pounds126
Weight in kilograms57
Body measurements in inches36-27-35
Body measurements in centimetres91-68-89
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
FatherDavid Rauch
Mother Susan Rauch
Siblings1
Marital statusMarried
HusbandWinston Beigel
Children2
SchoolMarlboro High School
CollegeMarymount Manhattan College
ProfessionActress, film producer, writer, comedian
Net worth$20 million
Instagram@melissarauch

Read also

Sasha Obama’s height, age, education, job, boyfriend

What is Melissa Rauch’s height?

The American actress stands 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Melissa Rauch’s body measurements in inches are 36-27-35 (91-68-89 centimetres).

She was born in Marlboro Township, New Jersey, United States, to David and Susan Rauch. The Big Bang Theory actress has a younger brother named Ben Rauch. Her brother is an actor widely recognised for appearing in movies and TV series like Mr. Robot, Gossip Girl, Jersey Boys, and Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The American comedian attended Marlboro High School in New Jersey, United States. Did Melissa Rauch go to college? She is an alumna of Marymount Manhattan College in New York City, where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Acting) degree.

What is Melissa Rauch’s age?

Harley Quinn from Batman and Harley Quinn is 43 years old as of 2024. She was born on 23 June 1980. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Read also

Who are Maude Apatow’s parents? Meet Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

Melissa Rauch’s movies and TV shows

The American actress made her acting debut in 2006 after portraying a character named Megan in Delirious. In 2020, she bagged a CinEuphoria Merit - Honorary Award in The Big Bang Theory. According to IMDb, the film producer and actress has over 30 acting credits. Some of her movies and TV shows include

Movies/TV seriesRolesYear
12 Miles of Bad Road Bethany2007
Kath & KimTina2008–2009
I Love You, ManWoman Jogger Yelling at Sydney2009
The OfficeCathy2010
Wright vs. WrongDaisy Cake2010
In Lieu of FlowersCarrie2013
Are You HereMarie2013
Awesome Magical TalesMiss Macabra2013
Captain Jake and the Never Land PiratesMollie2014
The Hotwives of OrlandoCalliope2014
Scooby-Doo! and the Beach Beastie Kiki Brownstone2015
Ice Age: Collision Course Francine2016
Blaze and the Monster Machines Light Thief2017
Star vs. the Forces of EvilBaby (voice)2017
Batman and Harley Quinn Harley Quinn2017
Sofia the First Tizzy2015–2018
Black Monday Shira2019
The LaundromatMelanie2019
Cats & Dogs 3: Paws UniteGwen the Cat2020
Animaniacs Marie Antoinette2020
The Chicken SquadDinah2021–2022
Night Court Abby Stone2023–2024

Read also

Sydney Agudong’s Ethnicity, age, parents, siblings

Melissa has also written films such as The Bronze (2015) and Partially Stalked Love (2010).

What is Melissa Rauch's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Parade and Sportskeeda, The Big Bang Theory actress has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career. The actress’s salary in The Big Bang Theory was raised from $75,000 per episode to $500,000 during the show's peak. This means the actress earned a sizeable salary of $11 million per season.

Who is Melissa Rauch’s husband?

Who is Melissa Rauch’s husband?
Writer Winston Rauch (L) and his wife, actress Melissa Rauch, attend the premiere of Sony Pictures Classics' "The Bronze" at SilverScreen Theater. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Her husband is Winston Beigel. Her husband is an American screenwriter, producer and director known for producing films like Untitled Quiet Zone and Night Court (2023). The duo met in college and started collaborating on various projects, such as The Miss Education of Jenna Bush. After dating for a while, they tied the knot on 10 October 2009.

Read also

Stefani Schaefer’s bio: age, husband, salary, net worth

Did Melissa Rauch have a baby?

Melissa and her husband share two children. They welcomed their first-born daughter, Sadie, in December 2017. In May 2020, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Brooks. Melissa posted a blue baby hat with his name on it on her Instagram page. Part of the caption reads,

I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts. His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front-line heroes - the nurses and doctors…Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family.

Are Kaley Cuoco and Melissa Rauch friends?

The Big Bang Theory fans have been curious whether the two cast members who were close friends in the show get along in real life. On 30 March 2023, Kaley announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby girl. Her friend Melissa Rauch commented on the post:

Read also

Anna Cathcart’s ethnicity, age, height, movies and TV shows

Soooo beautiful!!! Absolutely over the moon for you all!

Melissa ended her reaction with a bunch of heart emojis, showing how happy she was for Cuoco and her partner.

FAQs

  1. How tall is Melissa Rauch? She is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall.
  2. Did Melissa Rauch go to college? She attended Marymount Manhattan College in New York City.
  3. What is Melissa Rauch’s age? The American writer and film producer is 43 years old as of January 2024.
  4. What are Melissa Rauch’s body measurements? Her body measurements in inches are 36-27-35 (91-68-89 centimetres).
  5. Melissa Rauch's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $20 million.
  6. Is Melissa Rauch still married? Yes, Melissa and Winston are still married.
  7. Did Melissa Rauch have a baby? She is a mother of two children: Sadie and Brooks Rauch.

Melissa Rauch’s height is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres. She is a prominent comedian and actress known for her role as Bernadette Rostenkowski in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Read also

That Girl Lay Lay Alaya High’s age, height, parents, siblings

Legit.ng recently published Krystle Amina’s biography. She is an American interior designer, realtor, artist and illustrator. She is widely known as the wife to the reality television host, actor, writer, and veteran Wil Willis.

Krystle Amina hails from California, Los Angeles, United States. She began her work as a real estate agent in 2021 with LakeView Realty Enterprises, Inc. What is Krystle Amina's net worth? Find out more in the article.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel