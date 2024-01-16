Melissa Rauch’s height, age, net worth, husband, movies
Melissa Rauch is an actress, film producer, writer and comedian from the United States. She rose to stardom for playing Bernadette Rostenkowski in the award-winning CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. She is also known for featuring in films and TV series such as Batman and Harley Quinn, Ice Age: Collision Course and The Bronze. What is Melissa Rauch’s height?
Melissa Rauch entered the entertainment industry at a young age, initially gaining exposure through stage plays. Where is Melissa Rauch today? The American actress currently resides in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Discover Melissa Rauch’s height and other fascinating facts about her life.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Melissa Ivy Rauch
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|23 June 1980
|Age
|43 years old (as of January 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Marlboro Township, New Jersey, United States
|Current residence
|Beverly Hills, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Jewish
|Religion
|Judaism
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|4’11’’
|Height in centimetres
|150
|Weight in pounds
|126
|Weight in kilograms
|57
|Body measurements in inches
|36-27-35
|Body measurements in centimetres
|91-68-89
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Father
|David Rauch
|Mother
|Susan Rauch
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Winston Beigel
|Children
|2
|School
|Marlboro High School
|College
|Marymount Manhattan College
|Profession
|Actress, film producer, writer, comedian
|Net worth
|$20 million
|@melissarauch
What is Melissa Rauch’s height?
The American actress stands 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Melissa Rauch’s body measurements in inches are 36-27-35 (91-68-89 centimetres).
She was born in Marlboro Township, New Jersey, United States, to David and Susan Rauch. The Big Bang Theory actress has a younger brother named Ben Rauch. Her brother is an actor widely recognised for appearing in movies and TV series like Mr. Robot, Gossip Girl, Jersey Boys, and Can You Ever Forgive Me?
The American comedian attended Marlboro High School in New Jersey, United States. Did Melissa Rauch go to college? She is an alumna of Marymount Manhattan College in New York City, where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Acting) degree.
What is Melissa Rauch’s age?
Harley Quinn from Batman and Harley Quinn is 43 years old as of 2024. She was born on 23 June 1980. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Melissa Rauch’s movies and TV shows
The American actress made her acting debut in 2006 after portraying a character named Megan in Delirious. In 2020, she bagged a CinEuphoria Merit - Honorary Award in The Big Bang Theory. According to IMDb, the film producer and actress has over 30 acting credits. Some of her movies and TV shows include
|Movies/TV series
|Roles
|Year
|12 Miles of Bad Road
|Bethany
|2007
|Kath & Kim
|Tina
|2008–2009
|I Love You, Man
|Woman Jogger Yelling at Sydney
|2009
|The Office
|Cathy
|2010
|Wright vs. Wrong
|Daisy Cake
|2010
|In Lieu of Flowers
|Carrie
|2013
|Are You Here
|Marie
|2013
|Awesome Magical Tales
|Miss Macabra
|2013
|Captain Jake and the Never Land Pirates
|Mollie
|2014
|The Hotwives of Orlando
|Calliope
|2014
|Scooby-Doo! and the Beach Beastie
|Kiki Brownstone
|2015
|Ice Age: Collision Course
|Francine
|2016
|Blaze and the Monster Machines
|Light Thief
|2017
|Star vs. the Forces of Evil
|Baby (voice)
|2017
|Batman and Harley Quinn
|Harley Quinn
|2017
|Sofia the First
|Tizzy
|2015–2018
|Black Monday
|Shira
|2019
|The Laundromat
|Melanie
|2019
|Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite
|Gwen the Cat
|2020
|Animaniacs
|Marie Antoinette
|2020
|The Chicken Squad
|Dinah
|2021–2022
|Night Court
|Abby Stone
|2023–2024
Melissa has also written films such as The Bronze (2015) and Partially Stalked Love (2010).
What is Melissa Rauch's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Parade and Sportskeeda, The Big Bang Theory actress has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career. The actress’s salary in The Big Bang Theory was raised from $75,000 per episode to $500,000 during the show's peak. This means the actress earned a sizeable salary of $11 million per season.
Who is Melissa Rauch’s husband?
Her husband is Winston Beigel. Her husband is an American screenwriter, producer and director known for producing films like Untitled Quiet Zone and Night Court (2023). The duo met in college and started collaborating on various projects, such as The Miss Education of Jenna Bush. After dating for a while, they tied the knot on 10 October 2009.
Did Melissa Rauch have a baby?
Melissa and her husband share two children. They welcomed their first-born daughter, Sadie, in December 2017. In May 2020, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Brooks. Melissa posted a blue baby hat with his name on it on her Instagram page. Part of the caption reads,
I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts. His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front-line heroes - the nurses and doctors…Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family.
Are Kaley Cuoco and Melissa Rauch friends?
The Big Bang Theory fans have been curious whether the two cast members who were close friends in the show get along in real life. On 30 March 2023, Kaley announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby girl. Her friend Melissa Rauch commented on the post:
Soooo beautiful!!! Absolutely over the moon for you all!
Melissa ended her reaction with a bunch of heart emojis, showing how happy she was for Cuoco and her partner.
Melissa Rauch’s height is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres. She is a prominent comedian and actress known for her role as Bernadette Rostenkowski in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.
