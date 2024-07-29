Corey Feldman's net worth (2024): What happened to his career and wealth?

Corey Feldman is an American actor, singer, and author. He garnered fame as a child actor in the 1980s and is known for his roles in numerous iconic films, including The Lost Boys, The Goonies, Stand by Me, and The Burbs. Corey Feldman's net worth has become a popular online topic as fans eagerly seek information about his wealth.

Corey Feldman during the 26th Annual Family Film And TV Awards (L). The singer performs at The Canyon on September 2022 (R). Photo: Tiffany Rose, Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

Corey Feldman has been in the film industry for several decades now. He has also established his name in the musical industry with his unique style, which combines elements of pop and rock. In addition to his career, he is a father of one.

Full name Corey Scott Feldman Gender Male Date of birth 16 July 1971 Age 52 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Reseda, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Bob Feldman Mother Sheila Feldman Siblings 4 Relationship status Divorced Ex-partner Courtney Anne Mitchell Children 1 Profession Actor, singer, author Net worth $1 million Instagram @cdogg22 X (Twitter) @Corey_Feldman

What is Corey Feldman's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, the American actor's alleged net worth is $1 million. He has garnered his net worth through various endeavours, including his acting and singing careers. However, the actor allegedly had a peak net worth of $19 million in the 1980s.

Corey Feldman's net worth has varied over the years due to several factors, including significant losses linked to staking money. Feldman reportedly lost over $800k playing the lottery and even more on betting on NFL games.

How did Corey Feldman get rich?

Top-5 facts about Corey Feldman. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images (modified by author)

The American Hollywood star has garnered wealth over the years from various endeavours. Below is an overview of how he has generated his wealth.

Acting career

Corey Feldman started acting when he was three years old and became a well-known child star. Some of his famous projects include Gremlins (1984), where he portrayed Pete Fountaine, The Goonies (1985) as Mouth and The Lost Boys (1987) as Edgar Frog. According to his IMDb profile, below is a list of some of his famous films and TV shows.

Film/TV show Role Year America 2-Night Terry Birden 1978 How to Eat Like a Child Corey 1981 Cheers Moose 1983 The Goonies Mouth 1985 Stand by Me Teddy Duchamp 1986 The Magical World of Disney Schenke 1990 Married… with Children Ralph 1992 Tales from the Crypt Todd 1994 Normality Kent (voice) 1995 Dweebs Vic 1995 Sliders Reed Michener 1996 The Guardian Gavin Putinski 2003 Greg the Bunny Corey 2004 The Birthday Boys The Writer 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Slash (voice) 2013-2017 Teenage Girl: First Wheels Cliff 2020

Despite his success in Hollywood, the actor has repeatedly mentioned that he was introduced to acting at an early age, an experience he grew to dislike as he got older. During an interview with The A.V. Club, he said:

Well, at 3 years old, kids don’t really find their way into anything or make any type of decisions. At 3 years old, it’s called child slavery, and that’s what I endured: child slavery. So I was a slave child who got very fortunate in his early career… or I guess my parents got very fortunate, I should say… I think there are no coincidences in life, so obviously, it was meant to be that I was there, but I wouldn’t say it was my choice.

Singing career

Like acting, Corey Feldman started singing at a tender age. In an exclusive 2023 interview with CBAYSTUDIOS, the actor disclosed that his interest in music began during his early auditions as a child actor.

I started with music, really. People don't realise that, but as a kid actor, when I started, you know, auditioning, I was so young. I didn't know how to read scripts. I didn't know how to read words. You could hand a script to me and go, "Read this and learn it and come back and do the audition."

The Hollywood star added:

So, instead, my mom would stick me in a room with a record player, and she would say, "Learn a song," and I would learn the song. I would come out, and I would sing for my auditions, and that's how I actually got my cards.

The American singer’s greatest influence has been his idol, Michael Jackson. He released his first album, Love Left, in 1992. Later, in 1999, he released his second album, Still Searching for Soul. Some of his prominent songs are shared below:

What's Up With Youth?

Angelic to the Core

Something in Your Eyes

Perfect Woman

Take a Stand

Remember 222

Authorship

Corey Feldman is also an author. In 2013, he published an autobiography titled Coreyography. There, he shares his experiences as a child star, his struggles with addiction, and his efforts to expose abuse in the entertainment industry.

What is Corey Feldman doing now?

The American singer is focused on building his musical and film careers. He is also a dedicated advocate for animal rights, honored by PETA and Wildlife Waystation.

Corey Feldman attends Criss Angel's HELP charity event (L). The actor poses at the Snoop Dogg Presents: Colt 45 Works Every Time (R). Photo: Gabe Ginsberg, Todd Oren/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

He also champions children's rights as the National Ambassador for CHILD USA. He played a key role in changing laws in New York and California, which now give victims of sexual abuse more time to file civil cases and seek justice.

What is Corey Feldman’s height?

The American actor is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Corey Feldman? He is an American actor, singer, and author known for his roles in popular 1980s films such as The Goonies, Stand by Me, and The Lost Boys. What is Corey Feldman's net worth? The American author’s net worth is approximately $1 million. What is Corey Feldman’s age? Corey is 52 years old as of July 2024. He was born on 16 July 1971 in Reseda, California, United States. How many children does Corey Feldman have? The Hollywood star has one child, a son named Zen Scott Feldman. How did Corey Feldman get rich? He gained wealth primarily through his successful acting, musical career and book sales. What is Corey Feldman’s height? The American actor is 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 centimetres).

Corey Feldman's net worth has been affected by various factors, including his early success in acting, music and writing careers and financial setbacks from staking money losses. Feldman is also a family man.

