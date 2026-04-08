A Nigerian lady has shared a video on social media speaking about her sudden decision to quit her marriage

In a now-viral video, the lady happily disclosed that marriage didn't favour her and because of that, she returned to her parents' house

Speaking further, she advised netizens who cared to listen to leave their marriages if they're going through hard times

A Nigerian lady took to social media to share her decision to leave her marriage, stating that it wasn't working out for her.

The video, which quickly gained attention online, showed her happy and relieved to be back in her parents' home.

Nigerian lady leaves her husband's house, quits marriage. Photo credit: @instablog.

Source: Twitter

Lady happily quits her marriage

The video was reposted on X by @instablog9ja, and it sparked lots of reactions from netizens.

In the video, the lady advised others who were going through similar struggles to consider leaving their marriages and returning to their families, emphasising that they would be welcomed back with open arms.

She expressed her disappointment with marriage, stating that it hadn't been kind to her, and encouraged others to prioritise their well-being.

In her words:

"Nigerians I have returned to my parents' house. Marriage didn't favour me. Thunder firee marriage. If marriage didn't favour you, go to your parents house. They will not reject you."

Nigerian lady ends marriage, returns to her parents. Photo credit: Francesco Carta fotografo.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as lady quits her marriage

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Fiorella said:

"You should tell us the reason why the marriage no favour you we no Dey judge one side."

Drizzy said:

"Marriage didn’t “favor” you, what of it didn’t “favor” you. You people should normalize telling us full story when uttering out words like this."

Odunlami said:

"The trauma from her divorce still all over her face. She needs to heal before commenting on marriage. Whatever she says is being influenced by her marital situation."

Oyine commented:

"There is truth in her words. Taking that courageous step is what many women can't do, because of what the society will say."

Ifeanyichi wrote:

"Na you no try. Why not stay on your own rather than return to your parents house that marriage favoured?While there ask them their secret to a lasting marriage. Also check your circle of friends if they are happily married."

Spice Chief said:

"I don't know the roots of societal problems but I know most people think marriage is were there partners would serve them and swallow every stupid behavior they offer. It failed because both of you refused to make it work. Simple, stop disrespecting yourself on the internet."

Zizzo added:

"Try find new single guy don’t come near my sister husband that stay with his husband even when dem no value her na timberland go match you o."

See the post below:

Lady forced to leave husband's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook speaking about the crash of her marriage.

In the trending post, she stated that she was forced to leave her husband's mansion after the divorce was finalised.

Source: Legit.ng