Inside the life of Scarlett Rouge, Michèle Lamy's daughter

Scarlett Rouge is an American artist and musician best known outside the art world for being Michèle Lamy and Richard Newton's daughter and Rick Owen's stepdaughter. Despite being a part of a well-known Hollywood family, she has remained largely private about her personal life.

Scarlett Rouge pictured in front of her painting. Photo: @theartbystander (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Scarlet Rouge was born on 10 September 1981 to fashion icon Michèle Lamy and filmmaker Richard Newton.

to fashion icon Michèle Lamy and filmmaker Richard Newton. Her stepfather is fashion designer Rick Owens.

Her artwork cuts across painting, sculpture, performance, and filmmaking .

. She is a musician and a founding member of the music trio, LAVASCAR, alongside her mother, Michèle Lamy, and artist Nico Vascellari.

Profile summary

Full name Scarlet Rouge Newton Common name Scarlet Rouge Other name(s) Scarlett la Rouge, Scarlett Rouge Date of birth 10 September 1981 Age 44 years as of April 2026 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Residence Fontainebleau Forest, Seine, France Los Angeles, California, United States Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Step-father Rick Owens Father Richard Newton Mother Michèle Lamy Relationship status Undisclosed Children 2 Education California Institute of the Arts Profession Artist

Inside the life of Michèle Lamy's daughter, Scarlet Rouge

Scarlet Rouge was born on 10 September 1981 to Michèle Lamy and Richard Newton in Los Angeles, California, United States. She was raised in multiple places, including Paris, France, and Los Angeles.

Her mother, Michèle Lamy, wears various hats as a fashion designer, entrepreneur, lawyer, and film producer. She owned two restaurants in Hollywood, Les Deux Café and Café des Artistes, and worked as the creative director for French fur house Révillon Frères. The fashion designer who has worked for London's Pugh and the UAE's Thamanyah has made notable collaborations with A$AP Rocky, FKA Twigs, and Ghetto Gastro.

Fast facts about Michèle Lamy's daughter Scarlett Rouge. Photo: @theartbystander on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Scarlet Rouge's father, Richard Newton, is a director, cinematographer, and producer known for his roles in Small White House, Flying with the Angels, In Vivo, A Glancing Blow, and At Times You Feel Like Smashing Things.

Scarlett Rouge's early life and background

Scarlet, who performed with the American rock ‘n’ roll band Visiting Kids at only eight years of age, was raised in an unconventional setting. She narrated her childhood experience on the Stylelikeu YouTube channel,

We were not a typical family... My parents never gave me any limits. Having a mother-daughter relationship with my mom was not always so easy. She's more interested in us being partners or friends.

In a 2024 interview with AD, Scarlet Rouge credited her mother as the earliest believer in her artistic destiny.

My mother told anyone who would listen that I would become an artist even before I was in her womb. So I think I was born with a clear vision of what I was going to do... I was lucky enough to pursue both quite professionally from the age of five.

Scarlett Rouge pictured with her mother, Michèle Lamy in a photoshoot for Family Style Magazine. Photo: @a_konzept on Threads

Source: UGC

Scarlett Rouge's educational background and career

Scarlett Rouge attended the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), where she graduated in 2002. At the university, she trained in photography before switching to painting. Later, she completed her studio studies in installation art.

After completing her art school, she worked as a cook at her mother's restaurants and as an apprentice in an art that often uses textiles. She also worked as a yoga teacher.

From performing at age four with The Visiting Kids, Scarlet Rouge launched the musical collaboration LAVASCAR with her mother, Michèle Lamy, and Nico Vascellari. In 2018, the band released a nine-song album, Garden of Memory.

Her artistic work includes performative installations and projects, such as The Oxymorons Fighting for Peace, Indigenous Vs. Disingenuous, The Asylum of Infinite Becoming, Fresh Winds Biennale, and Paratissima 8.

As per her IMDb profile, the multidisciplinary artist acted in At Times You Feel Like Smashing Things, Breathe, Carnival Sun, and Rockula. She received musical credits for Rockula and appeared as herself in 24 Hour Sunset.

FAQs

What is the name of Michele Lamy's daughter? Scarlett Rouge is the daughter of Lamy and American film producer, director, and filmmaker Richard Newton. How old is Scarlett Rouge? Born on 10 September 1981, Scarlet Rouge is 44 years old as of April 2026, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Who is Scarlett Rouge's father? Richard Newton is a filmmaker best known for films such as I'm Going Out in the Rain, A Glancing Blow, Small White House, and Now Show Yours. Does Scarlett Rouge have children? She has two daughters, Nicée Lucia and Petra Lune. Who is Michèle Lamy's husband? At the time of this writing, Michèle Lamy is married to fashion designer Rick Owens. What happened to Richard Newton and Michèle Lamy? Lamy was married to Richard Newton until 2003.

As an artist, Scarlett Rouge maintains a multidisciplinary career across the visual arts, film, and music. As a young child, she performed with the Visiting Kids and later formed the band LAVASCAR. Her work continues to be featured in international biennales and film productions.

Legit.ng has recently published the biography of Stella Street Guggenheim. Stella Guggenheim is the daughter of American actress Elisabeth Shue and filmmaker Davis Guggenheim. Despite being a part of a famous Hollywood family, she has remained largely private.

Like her parents, Stella has opted for an arts career rooted in visual arts and documentary filmmaking. With a background in philosophy and visual art from Wesleyan University, she is gearing up for an adventure as an artist. Read on for more on the legacy celebrity and her contributions to the art world.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng