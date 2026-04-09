Nigerian households face a 5% rise in cooking gas prices due to volatile global energy markets

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are driving higher crude oil prices, affecting LPG rates in Nigeria

Experts warn that the ongoing instability will result in continued premium costs for essential energy products

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian households are facing yet another hike in the cost of cooking gas, with prices rising by approximately 5% in recent days as major operators swiftly adjust to volatile global energy markets.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, has spiked following a rebound in international crude oil prices.

Nigerians brace up as Dangote and depot owners adjust cooking gas prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Cooking gas: Global crude oil prices spike

Market checks confirm that depot owners and key players, including those linked to the Dangote Refinery, have released new ex-depot rates to reflect the shifting realities.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Brent crude, Nigeria’s benchmark, climbed 3.92% to settle at $98.46 per barrel, according to OilPrice.com data. Murban crude surpassed $100 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $99.50.

This uptick was driven by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly Israel’s intensified strikes in Lebanon and Iran’s continued blockade of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, despite a fragile US-Iran truce.

Experts warn Nigerian households

Energy analyst Adeola Yusuf told Legit.ng that the persistent volatility in crude oil prices is directly fueling higher global energy costs, including LPG in Nigeria.

“The renewed escalation has exacerbated supply concerns,” he explained. Experts warn that as long as instability persists in the oil-rich region, Nigerian consumers will likely continue paying a premium for essential energy products.

Dangote, depots release new cooking gas prices

According to data from PetroleumPriceNG, several major operators have already adjusted their rates. RainOil and Ardova raised their cooking gas prices to N1,050 per kg, while A.A. Rano moved to N940 per kg and PPMC to N950 per kg.

These changes come on the heels of earlier adjustments by the Dangote Refinery, which has been playing an increasingly influential role in domestic supply but still operates within the broader international pricing dynamics.

For many Nigerian families, the impact is immediate and painful. Cooking gas remains a primary fuel for millions of households, especially in urban areas where alternatives like firewood or charcoal are impractical or environmentally unsustainable.

Dangote Refinery provides a lifeline

A 5% increase may seem modest on paper, but when layered on previous hikes, it adds significant pressure to already strained household budgets.

According to a report by Vanguard, the Dangote Refinery, often hailed as a game-changer for Nigeria’s energy independence, has introduced some price discipline through its local production capacity.

However, its output and pricing remain sensitive to global crude benchmarks and feedstock availability. Depot operators, acting as critical middlemen, move quickly to pass on cost changes to retailers and ultimately consumers.

Industry observers note that while domestic refining helps reduce reliance on imports, external shocks, such as those emanating from the Middle East, continue to transmit rapidly through the supply chain.

Global tensions raise energy costs

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil and gas transits, remains a flashpoint that can swing prices with little warning.

As tensions simmer, consumers are advised to monitor local depot and retail prices closely, as further adjustments cannot be ruled out.

Energy policy stakeholders continue to call for measures that would enhance strategic reserves, promote alternative energy sources, and strengthen local production resilience to cushion against such external volatilities.

For now, the message is clear: global events far from home are once again dictating the cost of a basic necessity in Nigerian kitchens.

Nigerians groan as cooking gas prices jump amid a rise in crude prices. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Families may need to tighten their belts or explore efficiency measures as they navigate this latest round of energy price pressures.

Dangote increases petrol prices by over N500

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased the price of premium motor spirit (petrol) by N501 in the first quarter of 2026 as it responded to shifting global and domestic conditions.

Data tracked by the petroleumprice.ng shows that between January and March, the refinery revised petrol prices nine times, out of which six were increases, and three were decreases.

The refinery increased its ex-depot petrol price from N699, where it opened the year, to N1,200 by March 26, 2026, reflecting a 71.67% increase.

Source: Legit.ng