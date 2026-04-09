The federal government identified about 45,000 ghost workers after integrating payroll records with the BVN database, significantly reducing fraud

Previous biometric verification efforts failed due to resistance from some agencies, which allowed irregular payments to continue unchecked

New accountability measures required Permanent Secretaries to approve payrolls, creating responsibility and limiting future manipulation

Former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun has revealed how the federal government identified tens of thousands of fraudulent names on its payroll through the use of banking data.

She said the integration of the Bank Verification Number system uncovered about 45,000 so called ghost workers, reducing leakages in public spending.

Former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun spoke on payroll reforms at a policy dialogue in Lagos. Photo: FB/KemiAdeosun

Source: UGC

She spoke at a policy dialogue hosted by the Citadel School of Government in Lagos.

Adeosun, who was ousted due to NYSC controversy, described the federal payroll as the largest cost centre at the time, noting that earlier clean-up efforts failed to deliver results, Punch reported.

BVN system exposes payroll irregularities nationwide

According to her, attempts to rely on biometric verification had stalled due to resistance from key institutions, including security agencies that declined to align with centralised systems. This created loopholes that allowed irregular payments to persist.

“The payroll was our biggest cost,” Adeosun stated.

“Previous biometric efforts had stalled because paramilitary groups refused to cooperate. We bypassed this by using BVN data. We ran the federal payroll against the BVN database, and the result was staggering: we found 45,000 ‘ghost workers.’”

She explained that the issue often stemmed from weak oversight rather than organised crime. In some cases, individuals manipulated the system for personal gain, while in others, outdated records were left unchecked.

“In many cases, it wasn’t a ‘ghost,’ but one person’s BVN linked to seven different salaries,” she explained.

“It wasn’t always a ‘cartel.’ Sometimes it was just inefficiency, people who had died or transferred but were still being paid,” Adeosun added.

Adeosun said previous biometric verification efforts failed due to resistance from some agencies. Photo: FB/KemiAdeosun

Source: Twitter

Accountability measures strengthened payroll integrity

To sustain the reforms, she introduced stricter accountability measures within the civil service. Permanent Secretaries were required to approve payroll records under their supervision. This step ensured responsibility could be traced and reduced the likelihood of abuse.

Adeosun also pointed to the role of data in shaping effective public policy. She urged officials to rely on verifiable information when defending decisions.

“If you just shout, you’re just a ‘clanging cymbal.’ If you come armed with data and graphs, you can take on anybody. Data is hard to argue with,” she remarked.

The event featured contributions from Tunde Bakare and Mike Adebamowo. Discussions focused on the need for innovation in governance and the importance of sustaining reforms through legislation.

Leaders urged to adopt data driven reforms

Adeosun encouraged policymakers to adopt modern tools, including artificial intelligence, while maintaining discipline in execution. She said clear communication of policies remained essential for public trust.

“If you can’t explain your policy, you shouldn’t be doing it,” Adeosun asserted.

Participants agreed that while the payroll cleanup marked significant progress, long term success would depend on legal backing to prevent future reversals. Bakare praised Adeosun’s record in office and her return to public discourse without allegations of misconduct.

Adeosun Speaks on Tax Reforms

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has spoken on Nigeria’s tax reforms, her time in public office, the controversy that trailed her resignation, and her life after government service.

Adeosun served as Nigeria’s Finance minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2018, a period during which several fiscal and institutional reforms were introduced to improve transparency, accountability and efficiency in public finance management.

Source: Legit.ng