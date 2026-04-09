US warned citizens against travel to 23 Nigerian states due to security concerns

Nigeria struggles with rising terrorism as the government faces pressure from opposition leaders

Recent jihadist raids led to significant military casualties in northeastern Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The United States (US), led by President Donald Trump, has listed Kano, Plateau, and 21 other states in Nigeria as 'Do Not Travel' destinations.

Legit.ng reports that Plateau State is experiencing a severe and persistent surge in insecurity, characterised by a mix of intercommunal violence, farmer-herder clashes, bandit-style raids, and kidnappings. The violence, often described as "premeditated" and having a component of land grabbing, has significantly crippled agricultural activities and local businesses, particularly in rural communities.

Donald Trump-led US updates travel advisory, warning against visiting 23 Nigerian states amid Bola Tinubu's presidency. Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

In an updated travel advisory issued on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, US authorities added Plateau, Kwara, Jigawa, Taraba, and Niger states to the list, bringing the total number of states where travel is strongly discouraged to 23.

Insecurity in Nigeria: US issues warning

The advisory cited widespread violent crime, including alleged armed robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping for ransom, warning that US citizens are often perceived as wealthy and are frequent targets.

It also noted that terrorist attacks remain a threat across the country, particularly in crowded locations such as markets, shopping centres, hotels, places of worship, and public gatherings.

Additionally, the report described Nigeria’s healthcare system as limited and inconsistent, stating that medical facilities generally do not meet US or European standards.

However, the State Department urged US citizens considering travel to Nigeria to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive important updates. It also advised travellers to exercise caution, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, and establish personal safety and “proof of life” protocols.

The full list of states flagged by the US as 'Do Not Travel' destinations is provided below:

Borno Jigawa Kogi Kwara Niger Plateau Taraba Yobe Adamawa (Northern sides) Bauchi Gombe Kaduna Kano Katsina Sokoto Zamfara Abia Anambra Bayelsa Delta Enugu Imo Rivers

The US statement was shared in a post on X below:

Nigeria faces lingering security threats

Legit.ng reports that Nigerian opposition leaders are piling pressure on President Bola Tinubu, less than a year before the end of his first term in office, over the country’s spreading terrorism challenges.

In early 2027, Nigerians go to the polls to elect a president in a vote expected to be hotly contested.

The country is struggling with security problems across its vast territory, including daring attacks by criminal gangs, an armed uprising in the northeast and a spate of concerning assaults in the north.

Between February and April, at least 65 Nigerian soldiers were killed in jihadist raids across the country’s north-east, as the West African nation battles to contain one of the world’s deadliest terror groups, according to a report on The Guardian UK.

On March 5 and 6, gunmen from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) overran four military bases in Borno state, the epicentre of the insurgency. The Punch reported that about 40 soldiers were killed in total in these attacks.

In a statement on March 7, the same day a mass funeral was held for the fallen troops, the military disputed the death toll but did not provide an alternative number.

Nigerian Army and security agencies continue efforts to eliminate terrorism perpetrators nationwide. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

According to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, 300 people, including women and children, were also abducted by ISWAP gunmen, who used sophisticated machinery, including anti-aircraft machine guns and drones, during the raids.

The attacks follow a pattern of coordinated raids by jihadists in the country’s north, which is being ravaged by an almost two-decade insurgency that spiked after the extrajudicial killing of Boko Haram leader Mohammed Yusuf in July 2009.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:

Tinubu orders security training overhaul

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu declared an emergency on security training institutions in Nigeria.

The president's decision follows the condition of training institutions for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and other internal security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng