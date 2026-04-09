Brigadier-General O. Braimah has been killed in a Boko Haram attack in Borno State

Multiple insurgents were reportedly killed during the assault on the military formation

Borno's Kaga LGA confirmed the tragic loss of the top security official

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Maiduguri, Borno State - Brigadier-General O. Braimah, the Brigade Commander of the Joint Task Force in Benesheikh, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, has reportedly been killed in a Boko Haram attack.

According to Vanguard, sources said several insurgents were also killed during the deadly assault on Thursday, April 9.

Brigadier-General O. Braimah reportedly killed in Boko Haram attack in Borno State.

Source: Original

Top army general killed by Boko Haram

In a Facebook post, a resident of Benesheikh, Malam Lawal Benesheikh, said:

““Innalillahi wa Inna’illaihin raji’un. Boko Haram has again, unfortunately, succeeded in eliminating the commanding officer of Benishiehk.

“This unfortunate incident occurred yesterday night (Wednesday, April 8) when the insurgents stormed the military formation in numbers.

“May the souls of the fallen heroes rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Zanna Ajimi, the chairman of the Kaga LGA, confirmed the killing of the brigade commander.

He said:

“Yes, we just left the military base now, and I can confirm to you that the brigade commander is among the casualties."

Borno attack: What sources say

Per Daily Trust, other sources said the terrorists first launched the attack in Bakin Ruwa and Pulka, both in Gwoza LGA, at about 10:30 pm on Wednesday, April 8, where they overran a military base, setting a number of assets ablaze.

One of the sources said:

“Then at about 1 am, the terrorists launched another attack on Benisheikh and Ngamdu towns, and overran the 29 Task Force Brigade, destroying several military vehicles."

Terrorists reportedly looted food items from shops in Pulka town and destroyed facilities, including machinery and equipment belonging to a road construction company.

Pulka is currently home to thousands of displaced residents from Ngoshe town, who fled after their community was attacked by Boko Haram a month ago.

The Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) has yet to release an official statement on the incident.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng