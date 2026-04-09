Breaking: Top Nigerian Army General Feared Killed in Fresh Boko Haram Attack
- Brigadier-General O. Braimah has been killed in a Boko Haram attack in Borno State
- Multiple insurgents were reportedly killed during the assault on the military formation
- Borno's Kaga LGA confirmed the tragic loss of the top security official
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Maiduguri, Borno State - Brigadier-General O. Braimah, the Brigade Commander of the Joint Task Force in Benesheikh, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, has reportedly been killed in a Boko Haram attack.
According to Vanguard, sources said several insurgents were also killed during the deadly assault on Thursday, April 9.
Top army general killed by Boko Haram
In a Facebook post, a resident of Benesheikh, Malam Lawal Benesheikh, said:
““Innalillahi wa Inna’illaihin raji’un. Boko Haram has again, unfortunately, succeeded in eliminating the commanding officer of Benishiehk.
“This unfortunate incident occurred yesterday night (Wednesday, April 8) when the insurgents stormed the military formation in numbers.
“May the souls of the fallen heroes rest in peace."
Meanwhile, Zanna Ajimi, the chairman of the Kaga LGA, confirmed the killing of the brigade commander.
He said:
“Yes, we just left the military base now, and I can confirm to you that the brigade commander is among the casualties."
Borno attack: What sources say
Per Daily Trust, other sources said the terrorists first launched the attack in Bakin Ruwa and Pulka, both in Gwoza LGA, at about 10:30 pm on Wednesday, April 8, where they overran a military base, setting a number of assets ablaze.
One of the sources said:
“Then at about 1 am, the terrorists launched another attack on Benisheikh and Ngamdu towns, and overran the 29 Task Force Brigade, destroying several military vehicles."
Terrorists reportedly looted food items from shops in Pulka town and destroyed facilities, including machinery and equipment belonging to a road construction company.
Pulka is currently home to thousands of displaced residents from Ngoshe town, who fled after their community was attacked by Boko Haram a month ago.
The Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) has yet to release an official statement on the incident.
More to come...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.