Chumlee's net worth (2024): what does he do for a living now?

Chumlee is a reality TV personality, actor and businessman from the United States. He is widely known for his role on the History Channel reality show Pawn Stars. His childhood best friend Corey Harrison's family owns the pawn shop featured on the show in Las Vegas. What is Chumlee's net worth?

Austin "Chumlee" Russell at the World Market Center on October 01, 2021 (L). The reality TV star at T-Mobile Arena on October 25, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

Chumlee was born Austin Lee Russell in Henderson, Nevada, United States. He joined the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop five years before filming of the reality show started. Chumlee's net worth has been of interest to many fans. He is involved in several businesses, including a candy shop in Las Vegas.

Profile summary

Full name Austin Lee Russell Nickname Chumlee Gender Male Date of birth 8 September 1982 Age 41 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Henderson, Nevada, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 250 Weight in kilograms 110 Shoe size 14 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession TV Personality, actor, businessman Net worth $5 million

What is Chumlee's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest and Wealthy Gorilla, the TV personality is alleged to be worth $5 million. He makes money from the reality TV show Pawn Star and other businesses.

What is Chumlee's age?

Top-5 facts about Chumlee. Photo: @chumlee on Instagram (modified by author)

Austin Russell is 41 years old as of June 2024. He was born on 8 September 1982. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

The American businessman was born in Henderson, Nevada, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

Career

Chumlee is a reality TV personality, actor and businessman. He joined the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas thanks to his friendship with Corey Harrison. Despite not being part of the Harrison family, the reality TV star is among the most well-known Pawn Stars cast members.

Austin is also a businessman. In 2017, he opened Chumlee's Candy on the Boulevard, which is located opposite the pawn shop.

Russell is also an actor and film director. He has worked on shows and films like Driven: The Story of Tanner Godfrey, Lip Service and Bob Dylan: Like a Rolling Stone.

Who is Chumlee's wife?

The reality TV star is not married as of this writing. However, he was married to Olivia Rademann in 2019. The couple dated for three years before getting engaged in 2018 at the Royal Hawaiian Waikiki. Chumlee proposed to her with a 1.5-karat diamond ring.

Olivia Rademann is an American philanthropist. She was spotted at various charity events with Chumlee. Unfortunately, their marriage did not last long, and they divorced a few months later.

What happened to Chumlee?

In March 2016, Chumlee was arrested after being accused of sexual assault. The police found an unregistered firearm and illicit substances in his home while serving the reality TV star.

Where is Chumlee today?

The reality TV star underwent a dramatic weight-loss transformation. He is still on Pawn Stars and continues to run his candy shop in Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada.

FAQs

Who is Chumlee? He is a TV personality, actor and businessman from the United States. What does Chumlee do for a living now? He is one of the cast members of the reality show Pawn Stars and owns a candy shop business. Is Chumlee married? The reality TV personality is divorced. He was married to Olivia Rademann. What is Chumlees' net worth? The reality TV personality is alleged to be worth $5 million. How did Chumlee get so rich? He has made money by working at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop, appearing on a reality TV show and doing business. Did Chumlee win a million dollars? No, but he was invited to appear on Who Wants to be a Millionaire alongside his Pawn Stars cast. How tall is Chumlee? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Chumlee's net worth is alleged at $5 million. The reality TV personality has been part of the Pawn Stars reality TV show for 15 years. He is also a businessman and runs a candy store in Las Vegas, Nevada.

