Jamie Foxx's net worth (2024), wife, children, how is his health now?

Jamie Foxx is a multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, singer, and film producer from the United States. He ran his comedy show, The Jamie Foxx Show, from 1996 to 2001. He is widely recognised for his numerous films and series appearances, notably in Bay, Collateral, and Django Unchained. What is Jamie Foxx's net worth in 2024?

Jamie Foxx attends the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony (L) and attends the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" (R). Photo: Leon Bennett, Axelle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jamie Foxx developed a passion for music at a tender age. He started playing piano when he was five years old. He has released hit tracks such as The City's Yours, Unpredictable, and Living Better Now. As a result, her comedy, singing, and acting have significantly impacted his ever-growing wealth.

Profile summary

Full name Eric Marlon Bishop Nickname Jamie Foxx Gender Male Date of birth 13 December 1967 Age 56 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Terrell, Texas, United States Current residence Hidden Valley, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Sexuality Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Darell Bishop Mother Louise Annette Talley Dixon Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 2 High School Terrell High School University United States International University Profession Actor, singer, stand-up comedian, producer Net worth $150 million—$170 million Instagram @iamjamiefoxx X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Jamie Foxx's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pinkvilla, and Hot New Hip Hop, the actor's net worth is alleged to be $170 million. However, according to Wealthy Gorilla, he has an alleged net worth of $150 million. His wealth is attributed to earnings from his prosperous career in singing, acting, producing, and stand-up comedy.

The stand-up comedian had bought the 5,400-square-foot home in 1997, worth $930,000, in Tarzana, California, United States. He later sold it in June 2008 at $2.23 million.

The actor owns a 40+ acre estate in Hidden Valley, California, USA, which he purchased in March 2007 for $10.5 million. It is a 17,000-square-foot rural home with ten bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a Westlake village address.

Additionally, it boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool, gym, five-car garage, game room, recording studio, and basketball court with stadium seating. It was renovated in 2023.

Jamie Foxx's cars

The singer owns a big collection of cars. Here is a list of some of the vehicles he has owned.

Ferrari 488 GTB

A Gold Mercedes-Benz G-Class

A Vanderhall Venice

Lincoln Navigator

Lamborghini Gallardo

McLaren 570S

Bugatti Veyron

Rezvani Tank

Jamie Foxx's background

The American singer was born Eric Marlon Bishop in Terrell, Texas, United States. He is one of the three children of Darrell Bishop and Louise Annette Talley Dixon. His sisters are DeOndra and Deidra Dixon.

His younger sister, DeOndra, had Down Syndrome and passed away in October 2020 at the age of 36. She was a Special Olympics athlete and a Global Down Syndrome Foundation ambassador.

Top-5 facts about Jamie Foxx. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The actor was adopted at the age of 7 months by his maternal grandparents, Estelle and Mark Talley, who raised him after his parents abandoned him. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Jamie revealed that his father's conversion from Christian to Muslim was one of the reasons he abandoned him. Here is part of what he said:

I think some of his absence has to do with his being a Muslim. He drew a line in the sand: I'm a Muslim, and since you're not, I can't be your father.

Jamie attended Terrell High School, where he played basketball and football. He was the first high school quarterback to pass for over 1,000 yards. He later joined the US International University in San Diego to study music under a classical piano scholarship.

What is Jamie Foxx's age?

The stand-up comedian is 56 years old as of June 2024. He was born on 13 December 1967, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Jamie began doing comedy while in college, where he would perform at a comedy club's open mic night. After completing his studies, he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his comedy career. He became a cast member of the sketch comedy show In Living Color in 1991.

Jamie left the show in 1994, and after two years, he had his sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show. The show aired from 1996 to 2001 and had 1000 episodes. He created and produced The Jamie Foxx Show via his company, Foxxhole.

Foxx has performed in several comedy specials, including Unleashed, Straight from the Foxxhole, and I Might Need Security on DVD. He made his film debut in 1992 when he appeared in Toys. His breakthrough was in 1999 after being featured in the movie Any Given Sunday alongside Cameron Diaz and Al Pacino.

According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of some of Jamie Foxx's movies and TV shows.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2024 Not Another Church Movie God 2023 The Burial Willie Gary 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home Max Dillon 2017 I Baby Driver Bats 2012 Django Unchained Django 2010 Due Date Darryl 2005 Jarhead Staff Sgt. Sykes 1999 Held Up Michael 1996 The Truth About Cats & Dogs Ed

Foxx released his first studio album, Peep This, in 1994, which reached number 12 on the R&B and hip-hop charts. The singer has collaborated with celebrities such as Ludacris, Kanye West, Drake, and T-Plain. Below are some of his hit tracks.

Just Like Me

Please Excuse My Hands

Fall for Your Type

Gold Digger

Blame It

The City's Yours

DJ Play a Love Song

The actor has produced several films and TV series, such as Alert: Missing Persons Unit and Thunder Soul. He has also written movies and TV series, like The Brain Storm and Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me! He has won several awards, including an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy Award.

Who is Jamie Foxx's wife?

The producer tries to keep his love life under wraps. He is currently unmarried. In 2021, he gave his view on marriage in his memoir Act Like You Got Some Sense. He wrote:

I just don't think I'm the marrying type. I've just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me. I've had friends that have great marriages, others not so much. And it never seemed like marriage was necessary to raise my children in a safe and loving atmosphere.

The singer is, however, known to have had romantic relationships with several women. The first well-known are his two baby mamas, Connie Kline and Kristin Grannis. He dated Connie, a US Air Force veteran, in 1993. The two share a daughter, Corinne, an actress, born on 15 February 1994.

Actor Jamie Foxx and Miss Golden Globe Corinne Foxx attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle Celebration of The 2016 Golden Globe Award Season. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

He shares his second daughter, Annelise, born on 3 October 2008, with Kristen Grannis. They dated in 2008. The Gold Digger singer has been romantically linked with other ladies, such as actress Leila Arcieri in 2005 and Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019.

In addition, he was rumoured to be dating Alyce Huckstepp after being spotted in August 2023 at Nobu Malibu having a romantic evening. The two have not confirmed or denied the allegations.

Jamie Foxx's health

In April 2023, the actor was hospitalised at an Atlanta hospital for an undisclosed medical emergency. His daughter Corinne shared on a now-deleted Instagram post informing fans that her dad had been hospitalised. She wrote:

From the Foxx family: We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday (11 April). Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your players. The family asks for privacy during this time.

Foxx spoke about the sickness in an Instagram video in July 2023. Here is part of what he said:

I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. And I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, or wanting to hear updates. But to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see my like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.

FAQs

What is Jamie Foxx's net worth in 2024? The actor's net worth is alleged to range between $150 million and $170 million. What is Jamie Foxx's real name? His real name is Eric Marlon Bishop. Who is Jamie Foxx? He is a singer, actor, film producer, writer, and stand-up comedian. How old is Jamie Foxx? He is 56 years old as of June 2024. Who are Jamie Foxx's children? The actor has two daughters, Corinne and Anelise Foxx. Is Jamie Foxx married? The singer has never been married but is known to have been linked to several women. Who are Jamie Foxx's parents? His parents are Darrell Bishop and Louise Annette Talley Dixon.

Jamie Foxx's net worth is quite significant, showing the success of his entertainment career. He has been active in the entertainment industry for over thirty years, excelling as a stand-up comedian, actor, singer, producer, and writer. He is a father of two.

