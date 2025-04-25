A female Nigerian doctor shared what happened after she offered to drop off her male colleague in her car

A Nigerian doctor shared her experience while trying to help her male colleague with a ride in her car.

She noted that he had told her he was going to see someone close to her house, and she offered him a ride.

In an X post by @Nightstanddaisy, she stated that the man asked her to give him her keys so that he could drive because he couldn’t get into the car of a woman.

She said:

“Anyway, so my coworker said he was going towards my house to visit someone so I offered to drop him off. Tell me why this man says that he cannot get in the car of a woman, and instead I should hand him my car keys so he drives while I sit in the passenger seat of MY OWN CAR.”

In the comment section, she gave an update:

“The person in question has used 3 cars over the last 2 years cos he’s had 4 accidents. He ended up taking public transport o… I’m still in shock.”

Read the tweet below:

Reactions trail doctor’s experience with colleague

@mukuss_ said:

"I thought you were going to say he was criticizing your driving but this is even worse."

@Champagnediet1 said:

"He’s not ok in the head. I hope it rains the next time so you can splash water on him."

@miss_lorlai said:

"So annoying!!! Though In my own case I don’t like driving so I’d probably be the one to even tell you to come and drive as the man that you are ."

@Capt_dhamendra said:

"Done this a few times, and it was ABSOLUTELY out of courtesy. I also make sure to let the lady know the best I can. About 27/28 years ago, I got in the car with my aunt and on reaching our destination, she said it wasn’t gentlemanly to sit and allow a lady drive. That kind stuck with me ever since. However, if the lady insists on driving, I don’t push it. I also think some men do so for same reason, but just don’t communicate it appropriately."

