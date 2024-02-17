Who are The Connell Twins? Meet the popular internet celebrities

The Connell Twins are TikTok stars, digital content creators, and social media influencers from Indonesia. They have amassed global popularity by sharing lip-syncs and dance videos on TikTok. They are also famous on Instagram for posting lifestyle and swimwear pictures.

The Connell Twins are among the popular Australian-Indonesian content creators best known on TikTok thanks to their diverse and engaging content. They have worked alongside social media stars like Jaclyn Hill, Sophie Kasaei, Tana Mongeau, and twins Jhehan and Jhihan. The Connell Twins also have an OnlyFans account.

Profile summary

Full name Christina O'Connell Carlina O'Connell Gender Female Female Date of birth 5 September 2001 5 September 2001 Age 22 years old (as of February 2024) 22 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Virgo Place of birth Indonesia Indonesia Current residence Canberra, Australia Canberra, Australia Nationality Indonesian-Australian Indonesian-Australian Ethnicity Asian-White Asian-White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'5" 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 165 Weight in pounds 126 121 Weight in kilograms 57 55 Hair colour Blonde Blonde Eye colour Brown Brown Mother Siti Junengsih Siti Junengsih Siblings 2 2 Relationship status Single Single Profession TikTok star, adult content creator, social media influencer TikTok star, adult content creator, social media influencer Instagram @chrsty.oc @carly.oc X (Twitter) @Crlyocc

The Connell Twins' biography

Christina and Carlina O'Connell, also known as Christy and Carly, are identical twin sisters born in Indonesia. The Connell Twins' age is 22 years old as of February 2024. They were born on 5 September 2001. Carlina is 5 minutes older than Christina.

The TikTok stars' mother is called Siti Junengin. She is Indonesian, while their dad is Australian. They are believed to have separated. The twin sisters were raised alongside their older brother. They currently reside in Canberra, Australia.

Career

They are TikTok stars, adult content creators, and social media influencers who became famous for sharing lip-syncs, dance, and funny skits on their joint TikTok account. The account has amassed over 676 thousand followers as of writing.

They also have a joint Instagram page, with 869 thousand followers at the time of writing. They mainly share pictures of their lifestyle and swimwear. They also promote various brands on the platform, such as FashionNova and PSD Underwear.

Aside from their collaborative Instagram page, they have individual accounts with significant followers. Christy's Instagram account has 311 thousand followers, while Carly's has 647 thousand followers.

The Connell Twins have a YouTube channel with over 2 million subscribers. They created it on 3 September 2017, and the channel mainly contains vlogs, pranks, reactions, and makeup-related videos. Additionally, they have an X (Twitter) account with over 55 thousand followers at present.

Besides being TikTok stars and social media personalities, Christy and Carly are adult content creators. They have an OnlyFans account, where they share explicit content with their audience.

The Connell Twins' height and weight

The social media stars are approximately 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Christy's weight is estimated to be 126 pounds or 57 kilograms, while Carly weighs about 110 pounds or 55 kilograms.

The Connell Twins' controversy

The Connell Twins hit the headlines after one of their adult videos from OnlyFans leaked on social media. The two are claimed to have been spotted kissing and getting cosy. They warned the people who steal their content and illegally sell and share it online. Carlina said,

For those who spread and sold our videos on Twitter, I've had enough.

They insisted on taking legal action against them.

We have lawyers in Indonesia, we also have lawyers here [in Australia]. We will take action because you're not supposed to sell them outside [OnlyFans]. You can get imprisoned or fined billions [of rupiah].

Carlina added;

There are terms and conditions that you can read on OnlyFans, you can't spread [the content outside the platform], you can't make money [off of it]. We initially let them be because we pitied them, and that they might need money, but they didn't respect us.

Fast facts about The Connell Twins

What are The Connell Twins named? The twin sisters are Christina and Carlina O'Connell. How old are The Connell Twins? They are 22 years old as of February 2024. When is The Connell Twins' birthday? They celebrate their birthday on 5 September. What is The Connell Twins' nationality? They are Australian-Indonesian citizens. Where are The Connell Twins from? They hail from Indonesia. Who is The Connell Twins' mother? Their mother is called Siti Junengsih. What do The Connell Twins do for a living? They are TikTok stars, adult content creators, and social media influencers. Where do The Connell Twins live? They currently reside in Canberra, Australia.

The Connell Twins are famous TikTokers, YouTube stars, adult content creators, and social media influencers. They initially rose to stardom due to their lip-syncs, dance, and funny-related videos on their social media platforms, especially TikTok. The duo currently resides in Canberra, Australia.

