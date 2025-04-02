Presidential aide Daniel Bwala said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, is still suffering from the defeat of the 2023 election

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication said Nigerians dodged a bullet with Obi's defeat.

Bwala said Obi is struggling to convince his followers about his agreement to play second fiddle in the 2027

FCT, Abuja - The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said Peter Obi was devoid of facts and logical analysis while opposing the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bwala said Obi has still not recovered from losing the 2023 presidential election to Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daniel Bwala says “Nigeria dodged a bullet” by not winning 2023 election. Photo credit: @BwalaDaniel/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Tinubu’s aide said he understands the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate’s confusion.

The Presidential aide stated this via his X handle @BwalaDaniel on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

“As I listen to @PeterObi this evening struggling to play the opposition (oppose the government), I can’t but shudder at his abysmal delivery. He was speaking devoid of facts and logical analysis and almost sounded like a tinkling cymbal or a sounding brass.

“Mr Gregory has still not recovered from the painful defeat of the 2023 polls. But I can understand his confusion because as it stands today, he seems deserted in the banana republic of fantasy, wondering how he will convince his followers about his agreement to play second fiddle in the 2027 wild goose chase of the opposition.

“Nigeria dodged a bullet.”

Nigerians react as Bwala accuses Peter Obi

@thoughtsfromUSA

"Obi is the loneliest and most isolated politician in Nigeria. The only group that is keeping him relevant is the so-called obidient movement, which he risks losing if he ever accepts to play as a second fiddle to Atiku. So, come 2027, the opposition would still be as divided as they were in 2023. This is good news for. Batist"

@OnunakuDr

"You can spin it all you want, but Peter Obi spoke about what the people feel and live every day. He spoke truth to power, something that even you will not understand since you have swallowed your own vomit to become a defender of the indefensible. All the presidential spokesmen in the world cannot change that. Your employers might be happy with you for insulting Obi, but you can’t fool the Nigerian people. The more you insult him, the more his support base increases. You people have absolutely nothing to offer Nigerians."

@Sunshades1212

Mr. Bwala, I expect you to Marshall the points he erred and advance your own argument. Let's see your "erudite" mind at work.

How about that?

@codshalom77

"He doesn’t have to come to you with facts, your govt should be the one showing doings that citizens can see and feel.. Peter Obi gave facts; he said even in Abuja there, you have an IDP camp with about 4000 people including children, and there is no Healthcare facility or a school there! Abi, that one is not facts???

"Don’t cherry pick, oga!

‘Tinubu is doing well,’ Peter Obi speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi said President Tinubu is doing well 'because what he promised people is exactly what he is doing and,

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election reminded Nigerians about what the president had promised them.

In a video interview on Tuesday night, April 1, monitored by Legit.ng, Obi said the government had fallen short in terms of job creation.

