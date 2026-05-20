A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her medical studies at the Obafemi Awolowo University

She shared how she had gained admission into OAU pre-degree with a burning desire to study medicine and surgery

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady, Olorungbemi Adeola Temitope, narrated her academic journey as she finally graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University.

The fresh graduate of OAU shared how she gained admission through pre-degree and her other academic experiences.

A medical student from OAU graduates as a doctor after 8 years and shares her story. Photo: @temmyj07

Source: TikTok

OAU medical student finally becomes doctor

Identified as @temmyj07 on TikTok, she shared her academic journey as she got inducted into the medical profession.

She said:

“On the 18th of May, 2026, I was officially inducted into the medical profession, and this moment has taken me down memory lane.

"I resumed at OAU Moro Pre-Degree with a burning passion for Medicine and Surgery. Not a single day went by without me burying myself in books, organizing group discussions, and pushing myself beyond limits.

"One of the greatest lessons this journey has taught me is that hard work is directly tied to success in medicine and in life. To achieve any meaningful goal, one must possess deep commitment, consistency, and discipline (in the right direction, of course).

"Today, I exchange all the tears, sweat, discomfort, sacrifices, delays, and the long eight-year journey,of that for the title I have truly earned.

"I officially introduce: DR. OLORUNGBEMI ADEOLA TEMITOPE MBChB (Ife)."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail OAU doctor's graduation post

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the fresh doctor on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Debbee | German Teacher said:

"Dr Olorungbemi, clock itttt."

Bankabiks said:

"Congratulations Dr Olorungbemi."

Daniel Livingstone said:

"Huge congratulations Dr."

ADEDOLAPO said:

"congratulations Dr."

ENIOBANKE said:

"Congratulations Dr. olorungbemi."

Becoming Dr. D said:

"congratulations chief!!!"

Anastomo6 said:

"Congratulations Dear."

A medical student shares how she graduated as a doctor after eight years. Photo: @temmyj07

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng