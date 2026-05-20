A Nigerian lady has been trending on social media after sharing her encounter with a particularly handsome man

In a now-viral video posted to her official TikTok account, she expressed disapproval of the car he was driving

The video sparked massive reactions on TikTok, with many netizens expressing outrage and criticising her remarks

A Nigerian lady became the subject of online discussion after she posted a clip narrating an encounter with a man she found striking.

The video circulated quickly on social media, drawing thousands of comments and shares within hours of its release.

Lady questions why handsome man drove Corolla. Photo credit: @makky101/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady criticises handsome corolla owner

In the clip posted via the TikTok account @makky101, she recounted seeing a man she considered very attractive while she was returning from a picnic the previous day.

She explained that her attention was drawn to him not only because of his appearance but also because of his build and visible tattoos.

The detail that disturbed her, however, was the type of vehicle he was operating at the time.

According to her, she found it difficult to reconcile his looks with the particular car he was driving.

She stated that she had been unable to rest properly since the incident occurred, as the memory continued to occupy her thoughts. The lady reiterated feeling unsettled by the contrast between what she regarded as an appealing physical presence and her perception of the automobile he chose to use.

She noted that he was driving a corolla, and insisted that the car wasn't up to her qualified standard.

Lady trends online for mocking a man's car. Photo credit: @makky101/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"As a guy why you go dey drive corolla? How man go fine finish come dey drive corolla? Yesterday I was returning from a picnic and I saw a guy driving corolla. A handsome guy with tattoos and chest, driving corolla. I just woke up and it has been bothering me. I can't even sleep because he's so cute."

Reactions as lady criticises corolla owner

As the footage gained attention, it provoked a strong response from other users on TikTok.

Many individuals criticised her remarks, arguing that they were superficial and dismissive.

Others expressed surprise that she would allow the model of a vehicle to influence her impression of someone she did not know personally.

@koami said:

"Una say why you no get car."

@BIGMAYOR said:

"You way be young girl which one you get just de talk wetin full ur mouth."

@AURACLE reacted:

"Car wey cost millions na em you dey call toy car?"

@mercy said:

"Which one u get madam?"

@Just_Vida said:

"Which one you get nne."

@L0nely B0y IS Dead said:

"Madam price Corolla first."

@chimex said:

"Selling Nigeria used cars nowadays is like selling land's corolla you bought 1.2m after 10yrs you are selling 5.5m."

@Sulemana Abdul Malik commented:

"Eiii things are really cheap in Nigeria. It’s just 40k cedis which is equivalent to cost of scottaa motor cycles in Ghana."

See the post below:

Lady disappointed after seeing man's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed disappointment at her date after seeing the kind of vehicle he came in.

The disappointed lady said she was speechless when she saw the car and shared the next action she took.

Source: Legit.ng