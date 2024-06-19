Who is CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend? His background and dating life

CeeDee Lamb is a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL). He started playing football in high school and is now widely recognised for his talent. The Dallas Cowboys selected him 17th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. His fame has made many curious about his personal life. For instance, many want to know who CeDee Lamb's girlfriend is.

CeeDee Lamb was born into a family of athletes—his father and uncles were football players. His dating life has been a topic of interest for many since a video of him and his girlfriend, Cymrose, went viral online.

Profile summary

Real name Cedarian DeLeon Lamb Famous as CeeDee Gender Male Date of birth 8 April 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Ares Place of birth Opelousas, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2'' Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 201 Weight in kilograms 91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Leta Ramirez Father Cliff Lamb Siblings 4 Relationship status Single School John and Randolph Foster High School College University of Oklahoma Profession Wide receiver Instagram @cee2x_ X (Twitter) @_CeeDeeThree

Who is CeDee Lamb's girlfriend?

The NFL player is presumably single as of 2024. However, he allegedly had a girlfriend, Crymson Rose, before his draft into the National Football League in 2020.

Crymson Rose and CeeDee Lamb's relationship

The two met while they were attending Oklahoma University. They were together until a video of them went viral. In the video, the American footballer snatched his phone back from his girlfriend a few seconds after she took it from him. He was on another call with one of his phones, and his girlfriend took the other, which he quickly grabbed from her.

The incident happened before CeeDee's family. The video raised eyebrows as many thought that there was something wrong with their relationship.

His girlfriend addressed the situation via a tweet, saying that she was being a supportive girlfriend. She was trying to answer his other phone for him because his agent was calling, and he could not pick up because he was on another call with the Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb also supported his girlfriend, telling the people spreading the speculations to relax as it was not what it seemed to be.

Are CeeDee Lamb and Crymson Rose still together?

The two have not been seen together since the viral video of them together went viral. Currently, Crymson Rose is allegedly dating Antonio, an MMA fighter.

On 13 October 2022, she shared a photo of herself and Antonio in cowboy hats, wishing him a happy birthday and referring to him as her 'sweetest love.' Later, on 2 April 2024, she posted a picture of them toasting with the following caption

YES! A lifetime with you sounds like a dream A. Thank you for being the best man I've ever known, a protector and provider. I'm the luckiest, and this moment in time means so much to me. I am truly seeing God's tangible love and kindness play out in my life. A living, breathing MIRACLE. Thank you Jesus

CeeDee Lamb's age and background

CeeDee Lamb was born on 8 April 1999 in Opelousas, Louisiana, United States of America. His parents are Cliff Lamb and Leta Ramirez. The wide receiver comes from a family of athletes. His father was a MidAmerica Nazarene football player, and his uncle, Adam Lamb, was a football player. The NFL player's mother raised him because his parents split when he was young.

The Dallas wide receiver has four siblings: Christian Lamb, Tarbibean Ramirez, Andres Lamb, and Brianna Lamb. CeeDee Lamb attended John and Randolph Foster High School and is an alumnus of Oklahoma University.

What is CeeDee Lamb's real name?

His real name is Cedarian DeLeon Lamb. According to Pro Football Network, he got the name CeeDee from his Peewee league coach.

I got it from a peewee coach I played with...He was like, 'What's your name?' And I was like, 'Cedarian,' and he's like, 'We're gonna have to come up with a nickname by the end of the practice.' Practice goes on, we're running gassers now at the end of practice, he's like, 'CeeDee.'

Career

CeeDee Lamb started his career as an athlete in high school. He played football in college and was a consensus All-American in 2019. His fame came in 2020 when the Cowboys drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The NFL player was ranked second among rookie wide receivers in the 2020 NFL season. He finished his rookie with 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns.

In the 2022 season, he finished with 107 receptions for 1359 yards and nine touchdowns. That same year, he was a second-team All-Pro. In the 2023 season, he became the first player in NFL history to have at least 10 catches for over 150 yards in three consecutive games.

CeeDee Lamb's height and weight

The American wide receiver stands at 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres. He weighs approximately 201 pounds or 91 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is CeeDee Lamb? He is a football wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys. Who is CeeDee Lamb dating? The wide receiver is not dating anyone at the moment. He was in a relationship with Crymson Rose, but they are no longer together as Crymrose is dating an MMA fighter, Antonio. How many kids does CeeDee Lamb have? He does not have any children. Why is CeeDee Lamb called CeeDee? He was given the name CeeDee from his peewee coach, which comes from his real name, Cedarian DeLeon. Who are CeeDee Lamb's parents? His parents are Leta Ramirez and Cliff Lamb. Who are CeeDee Lamb's siblings? He has two sisters, Andres Lamb and Brianna Lamb and two brothers, Christian Lamb and Tarbibean Ramirez. How old is CeeDee Lamb? He is 25 years old as of 2024. The NFL player was born on 8 April 1999.

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend has been a topic of interest for most of his fans. The American wide receiver is not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. He was dating Crymson Rose before his draft into the NFL, but it seems like the two broke up privately. The wide receiver was born in Opelousas, Louisiana, United States of America and was raised by his mother, Leta Ramirez.

