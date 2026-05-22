Nigerian actress Anita Joseph recently became the subject of heated debate on social media

This came after an old clip of her marriage advice resurfaced in the middle of her ongoing marital crisis

Anita was seen in the viral video sharing her thoughts on marriage while in a romantic moment with her ex

Nigerian actress Anita Joseph found herself in the midst of an online storm after a throwback piece of advice she gave about marriage resurfaced.

The movie star who broke up with her estranged husband, MC Fish, was captured in a romantic moment with the event host as she dished out her hot take on marriage.

Fans react as Anita Joseph’s past comments on marriage spark fresh controversy. Credit: @anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

According to Anita, Marriage is not an easy venture, and it is best to do it with someone who is intentional and conscious enough about your welfare.

In the clip, she described marriage as both “beautiful” and “sweet,” but cautioned that it is not an easy venture.

The actress emphasised the importance of marrying someone who is intentional and conscious about their partner’s welfare.

“Marriage is beautiful. Marriage is sweet. Don’t allow mad people to tell you or convince you that marriage is not good, okay? … When you marry a good man, you know that marriage is beautiful. But it’s not easy. That’s why you need to marry somebody,” she said in the video.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mc Fish opened up about the crash of their marriage.

A few months ago, Stanley Ontop announced that the couple had gone their separate ways and alleged that the actress threw the hypeman’s belongings out of the house.

While fans continued asking questions, Anita Joseph later confirmed that they were no longer husband and wife.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Mc Fish confessed that both of them cheated while they were together.

According to him, he would not absolve himself of blame because he also cheated, but he alleged that his ex-wife was involved with some colleagues and several other people.

He added that he left the marriage in July 2025, although news about the breakup surfaced online in December.

The hypeman also claimed that the actress was the one who publicly spoke about their failed marriage first.

He further stated that he had to cut off all ties with her and people close to her.

Anita Joseph under fire after old marriage advice reappears online. Credit: @anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Anita Joseph’s advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sugardestiny.officials said:

"Still don’t let anyone deceive you, marriage is a beautiful thing❤️❤️."

tegatesco said:

"I love you bro always on point😂😂😂."

iampatbess2001 said:

"Did anyone zoom the video to see the fisherman face.😮😮😮."

more_niniola said:

"I nearly tap for that there marriage thank go I hold myself 😂😂😂."

shineshine_skincare_spa_ said:

"My children will meet and intentional man I just name Amen."

vinaj__of_lele said:

"I don’t know what Anita Joseph sees in that guy 😂😂."

themelano said:

"She loved that Werey. Bless her soul! Please sets boundaries 🙏."

tammybukkaspot said:

"My fav ig radio station 😂😂😂."

toniaberry_55 said:

"I too love your analysis bro 😍😍😍 it’s one of a kind 🔥🔥🔥."

sir.ifeco1 said:

"Sometimes I go just dey laugh about this una marriage 😂😂😂."

Seer shares vision about Anita Joseph

Legit.ng had reported that a woman seer had sent a message and warning to Anita Joseph and her husband, Mc Fish, about their calling.

The seer, who also saw Jnr Pope's death, was heard in a video saying that the couple cannot run away from their calling. She noted that the actress is a mummy GO. She also acknowledged that it might not be an easy journey for them.

Source: Legit.ng