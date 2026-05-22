UK Special Envoy David Smith discussed Nigeria's security challenges with National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu

The meetings aim to strengthen interfaith dialogue and promote peaceful coexistence across Nigeria

Smith emphasised the importance of Nigerian-led progress for freedom of religion and national cohesion

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The UK Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, David Smith, has met with the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to discuss Nigeria’s security challenges.

The meeting was part of the UK envoy's three-day visit to Nigeria aimed at strengthening interfaith dialogue and promoting peaceful coexistence across the West African country.

UK's David Smith pledges support for Nigeria’s progress. Photo credit: @UKinNigeria

Source: Twitter

Smith said the meeting is also to discuss how the UK and Nigeria are working together to address FoRB concerns.

The UK special envoy said it is part of the British security and defence partnership to protect communities.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via @UKinNigeria on Friday, May 22, 2026.

“The @FCDO_FoRB_Envoy met with National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu @Official_ONSA, on Nigeria's security challenges and how the UK and Nigeria are working together to address FoRB concerns as part of our security & defence partnership to protect communities.”

Smith also met with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, senior government officials, religious leaders, civil society organisations, and local communities.

These meetings were part of efforts to deepen cooperation on religious freedom and national cohesion.

"I came to listen, learn, and see both how freedom of religion or belief is experienced in everyday life, and how it connects to and is a core part of addressing Nigeria’s wider challenges around security and cohesion."

He added by saying:

“What I take away from this visit is the importance of further progress being Nigerian-led, rooted in strong institutions and inclusive dialogue, with FoRB at its heart. The UK will continue to support practical efforts in ensuring greater peace, security, and prosperity for all.”

Ribadu meets US VP, Secretary of State

Recall that Ribadu held counterterrorism talks with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Nigerian and US governments strengthened intelligence-sharing and military cooperation against Boko Haram and ISIS-linked threats.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appreciated the continued US training and intelligence support for Nigerian security operations.

NAF airstrikes kill several terrorists, destroy strongholds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Air Force ( NAF) conducted successful strikes, eliminating terrorists in Borno State during Operation HADIN KAI.

Air Marshal Aneke confirmed intelligence-driven air operations will target terrorist networks and hideouts.

NAF disclosed plans to sustain joint operations with allied partners to combat terrorism and restore peace.

Source: Legit.ng