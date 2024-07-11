Neil Degrasse Tyson's net worth, IQ, fame, Nobel Prize and family

Neil deGrasse Tyson is an American astrophysicist, actor, host, author, and science communicator. He has been the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City since 1996. He is also a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History's Department of Astrophysics. Tyson hosts Star Talk on the National Geographic Channel. What is Neil Degrasse Tyson's net worth?

Neil deGrasse Tyson at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California (L). Neil deGrasse Tyson at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Neil Degrasse Tyson has been passionate about astronomy since he was 9. His research focuses on observations in cosmology, stellar evolution, galactic astronomy, bulges, and stellar formation. In addition to his scientific research, Tyson has also authored numerous books about science, including Astrophysics for People in a Hurry and Letters from an Astrophysicist.

Profile summary

Full name Neil deGrasse Tyson Gender Male Date of birth 5 October 1958 Age 65 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Manhattan, New York, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Cyril deGrasse Tyson Father Sunchita Feliciano Tyson Siblings Stephen Joseph Tyson and Lynn Antipas Tyson Marital status Married Wife Alice Young Children Travis Tyson, Miranda Tyson School Bronx High School of Science University Harvard University, University of Texas at Austin, Columbia University Profession Astronomer, astrophysicist, author, actor, television editor Net worth $5 million Social media TikTok, YouTube Instagram , , Facebook

What is Neil deGrasse Tyson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Market Realist, the American astrophysicist has an alleged net worth of $5 million. He has made great contributions to the field of astrophysics, written multiple books, and hosted various science-related programs.

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s age and background

The American author is 65 years old as of 2024. When was Neil Degrasse Tyson born? He was born on 5 October 1958. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Neil was born and raised in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. He is an American national of African-American Puerto Rican heritage. Neil's middle name, deGrasse, is from the maiden name of his paternal grandmother, Altima de Grasse, who was born on the British West Indies island of Nevis.

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s parents

Fast five facts about Neil Degrasse Tyson. Photo: David Crotty/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Tyson’s father is of African-American heritage, while his mother is of Puerto Rican descent. His father died in 2016, and his mother died in 2023.

Neil grew up alongside two siblings: a brother named Stephen Joseph Tyson and a sister named Lynn Antipas Tyson.

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s educational background

Neil completed his basic education at Riverdale Kingsbridge Academy and later graduated from The Bronx High School of Science in 1976. While in high school, he was editor-in-chief of the Physical Science Journal and the school's wrestling team captain.

Tyson obtained a degree in physics from Harvard University in 1980. He also attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated in 1983 with a master's degree in astronomy. Moreover, he graduated from Columbia University with an MPhil degree in 1989 and a PhD in 1991 (both in astrophysics).

Career

After graduating, he began working as a staff scientist at Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City in 1994 and became its director in 1996.

Since 2003, he has also been a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History's Department of Astrophysics. His research mostly focuses on observations in cosmology, stellar evolution, galactic astronomy, bulges, and stellar formation.

In early 2000, former President George W. Bush appointed Tyson to the Commission on the Future of the United States Aerospace Industry. In 2004, he was also appointed to the President's Commission on Implementation of the United States Space Exploration Policy. Tyson has also been vice president, president, and chairman of the board of the Planetary Society.

Hosting career

Neil deGrasse Tyson attends Netflix's "Lift" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on 8 January 2024, in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Tyson has also hosted numerous shows throughout his career. He hosted the four-part Origins miniseries of the PBS Nova series in 2004, Nova ScienceNow in 2006, and Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey in 2014.

In May 2009, Neil founded a one-hour radio talk show called StarTalk, which he hosted alongside comedian Lynne Koplitz. In 2015, the National Geographic Channel turned StarTalk into a late-night talk show.

Television/movie career

Tyson has also appeared in numerous movies and television shows. He has also lent his voice to several characters in Ice Age: Collision Course (2016), Family Guy (2016), and The Simpsons (2017). Below is a list of some of the movies and shows he has appeared in.

The Big Bang Theory (2010 - 2018)

(2010 - 2018) The Last Sharknado: It's About Time (2018)

(2018) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

(2016) Lazer Team (2016)

(2016) Zoolander 2 (2016)

(2016) The Jim Gaffigan Show (2016)

(2016) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2015)

(2015) Stargate: Atlantis (2008)

Writing career

Neil deGrasse Tyson has also authored numerous books on astrophysics and wrote monthly essays in the Universe column for Natural History magazine from 1995 to 2005. Below are some of the books he has authored.

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

Death by Black Hole: And Other Cosmic Quandaries

Origins: Fourteen Billion Years of Cosmic Evolution

Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry

Accessory to War

Letters from an Astrophysicist

The Pluto Files: The Rise and Fall of America's Favorite Planet

Cosmic Queries

Welcome to the Universe: An Astrophysical Tour

Capturing the Stars: Astrophotography by the Master

The Inexplicable Universe: Unsolved Mysteries

Who is Neil deGrasse Tyson’s wife?

Neil deGrasse Tyson (L) and wife Alice Young at the 2014 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on 29 April 2014 in New York City. Photo: D Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

The has married Alice Young, an American computer programmer, for almost four decades. The pair met at the University of Texas at Austin. During an interview with the PBD Podcast, Neil revealed how he used a scientific approach to know whether Alice was the right person for him. He stated:

I looked at all the coordinates of what I valued in a mate, and we've been married 34 years. Once you do this, there was no one else that came close on the scale of anyone else I had dated—even historically dated.

Neil and Alice tied the knot in 1988. The couple has two children—a daughter, Miranda, and a son, Travis. They named their daughter Miranda after one of Uranus's moons. Neil deGrasse Tyson’s family currently resides in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States.

Does Neil deGrasse have a Nobel Prize?

Neil deGrasse Tyson has not yet won a Nobel Prize. However, The U.S. National Academy of Sciences awarded him the Public Welfare Medal in 2015 for his extraordinary role in exciting the public about the wonders of science.

What is Neil deGrasse Tyson's height?

The American TV host is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds or 84 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Neil deGrasse Tyson? He is an American astrophysicist, actor, host, author, and science communicator. How old is Neil deGrasse Tyson? The American astrophysicist is 65 years old as of 2024. He was born on 5 October 1958. Did Neil deGrasse Tyson have a wife? The American author has married Alice Young, an American computer programmer, since 1988. Who are Neil deGrasse Tyson’s children? He has two children named Miranda and Travis. Who is Neil deGrasse Tyson’s son? He has a son called Travis, born in 2001. What did Neil deGrasse Tyson do that made him famous? He is best known for popularising science with his books and frequent appearances on radio and television. What is Neil deGrasse Tyson’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $5 million. What is deGrasse Tyson's IQ? Neil deGrasse Tyson's IQ is estimated to be 123. However, he has not publicly released the results of any formal IQ tests.

Neil Degrasse Tyson's net worth is a testament to his career as an astrophysicist, author, and science communicator. He has been working as the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City since 1996.

Legit.ng recently published Nick Nayersina’s biography. He is an American online content creator and up-and-coming hip-hop artist known for his self-titled YouTube channel.

Nick Nayersina has gained popularity due to his entertaining videos and boasts a significant audience across platforms. He is also doing well in his music career, having released several hip-hop hits. The article provides more details about him.

Source: Legit.ng