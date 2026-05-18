Veekee James has addressed comments about her newborn’s hospital bag not containing luxury designer baby items

The new mum warned Nigerians not to mistake her choices for financial struggle, insisting she can afford expensive brands if she wants to

Veekee’s comments have generated conversations online about parenting, luxury lifestyles, and the pressure celebrities face after childbirth

Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James has addressed online comments surrounding the contents of her newborn baby’s hospital bag after welcoming her daughter with husband Femi Atere.

Recall that the popular designer recently announced the birth of her baby girl.

However, shortly, she shared clips from her childbirth journey online.

Veekee James explains that not using Gucci or Louis Vuitton does not automatically mean the items are not designer products. Photos: Veekee James/Femi Atere.

Source: Instagram

Some internet users began analysing the baby items she packed for delivery, with many noticing the absence of luxury designer labels.

Responding in a now-viral video, Veekee James explained that not using popular luxury brands like Gucci or Louis Vuitton does not automatically mean the items are not designer products.

According to her, many people wrongly assume that celebrity children must always wear expensive foreign labels before their parents can be considered wealthy.

“The fact that it’s not Gucci or Louis Vuitton doesn’t mean it’s not designers,” she said.

The fashion entrepreneur further warned Nigerians against using her as an example of being overly frugal or trying to “manage” life unnecessarily.

She stressed that if she truly wanted luxury products for her child, she could comfortably afford them without stress.

“I don’t want anybody to learn how to suffer from me,” she added.

In the video, Veekee stated that walking into any luxury designer store to buy baby clothes would not be a problem for her financially.

However, she implied that motherhood should not become a competition of expensive brands and unnecessary pressure.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Veekee James' video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@kingsofkogi stated:

"You don’t need to spend too much why you just giving birth because you don’t know how long he’s gonna stay with you."

@exclusive_sghu noted:

"The baby doesn’t know or care if it’s designer from some mid-tier label or straight from the market. This isn’t about practicality, it’s about flexing that you can still drop racks on baby clothes while pretending it’s humble because it’s not full Gucci."

@BBMPIRE1 stated:

"People forget that “designer” is not only limited to Gucci, Louis Vuitton or Chanel. A lot of talented fashion creators make beautiful luxury pieces without global logos attached to them. Supporting smaller designers doesn’t make the item less valuable. In fact, it helps grow real creativity and craftsmanship too."

Veekee James insists she can afford expensive brands if she wants to. Photo: Veekee James.

Source: Instagram

Veekee urges women to support their husbands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James faced backlash after urging women to work hard to “feed their home,” and support their husbands without shame.

The designer made the statement at a conference, where she praised financially independent women and encouraged them not to rely solely on a man for survival. Her comment triggered mixed reactions online.

Some Nigerians supported her message of strength and independence, while others argued that it belittled men and did not reflect traditional expectations in many homes

Source: Legit.ng