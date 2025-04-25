Manuel Ugarte is rumoured to be dating influencer Georgia May Heath, previously linked to Kylian Mbappe

Fans linked the relationship of the pair after spotting TikTok clues suggesting the model was posting from Ugarte’s apartment

Ugarte and Georgia are reportedly keeping the relationship private while interest grows online

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte is making headlines off the pitch after reports surfaced that he is romantically linked to Kylian Mbappe’s ex-girlfriend, Georgia May Heath.

The 24-year-old Uruguayan, who joined Manchester United in a £50 million deal from Paris Saint-Germain, has reportedly been spotted with the British-Australian model and influencer, setting off speculation among fans.

Manuel Ugarte in a conversation with Manchester United teammate Joshua Zirkzee after the Europa League win versus Lyon.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, it all began when Georgia posted a series of videos and photos on TikTok and Instagram that fans believe were taken inside Ugarte’s apartment.

One particular snap of her in a pink nightdress caught the attention of eagle-eyed followers, who noticed similarities between the background and earlier images from Ugarte’s living space.

The post, captioned “POV: You found the dreamiest nightwear,” set off a wave of rumours online.

From Mbappe to Ugarte: A subtle shift

Georgia is no stranger to football fame as she was previously spotted vacationing with Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe, including a high-profile dinner in Greece in 2021 and a trip to Marrakech in January 2024.

Kylian Mbappe in action for Real Madrid during their UEFA Champions League clash versus Arsenal.

Source: Getty Images

But it now appears her romantic focus has shifted to Ugarte, with reports from Scoopish suggesting that the pair are quietly dating.

Although neither Ugarte nor Georgia has confirmed the relationship publicly, fans believe the frequent online hints point to a blossoming romance.

The couple has yet to be seen together in public, suggesting they are keeping things under wraps, at least for now.

Georgia has built a strong presence on social media, boasting 50,000 TikTok followers and an impressive 225,000 Instagram fans.

Her online activity, particularly her recent posts, has added fuel to the speculation, especially among football fans and gossip blogs alike.

Mixed season on the pitch for Ugarte

Ugarte’s time at Manchester United has been marked by inconsistency on the pitch.

While the Uruguayan midfielder showed promise during his time at PSG, his transition to the Premier League has had ups and downs.

Despite this, it seems Ugarte is finding happiness off the pitch, drawing media and fan interest with his rumoured new romance.

Ugarte’s off-field moves will draw eyes as Manchester United’s underwhelming season comes to an end.

Whether or not the romance becomes public, it has already added a fresh twist to the midfielder’s eventful year in England.

Mbappe opens up about love life

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has shared insights into his love life and relationships while navigating challenges in his form at the Spanish capital.

The 25-year-old, currently facing scrutiny over an alleged incident in Stockholm, shifted the focus with heartfelt revelations about his past experiences with love.

Viral photos of Mbappé with a mystery woman on a yacht in 2022 fueled the rumours, though they were never confirmed.

