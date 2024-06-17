Louis Gossett Jr. was an actor, producer, and film director from the United States. He is widely known for his role as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in An Officer and a Gentleman. Gossett was the first African-American to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. What was Louis Gossett Jr.'s net worth at the time of his passing?

Louis Gossett Jr. stars in For Love of Olivia on CBS (L). The actor during the 2006 National Black Arts Festival at Mason Murer Gallery (R). Photo: Cliff Lipson, Moses Robinson (modified by author)

Louis Gossett Jr. debuted his acting career at the age of 17. He started acting on Broadway in the play Take a Giant Step. He later ventured into films and TV shows and starred in Sadat, A Gathering of Old Men, Touched by an Angel, Watchmen, and many more. Thus, Louis Gossett Jr.'s net worth has been a topic of discussion since he was in the entertainment industry for almost seven decades.

Profile summary

Full name Louis Cameron Gossett Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 27 May 1936 Age 87 years old (at death) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, USA Place of death Santa Monica, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 92 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Hellen Gossett Father Louis Cameron Gossett Marital status (at death) Divorced Ex-spouses Hattie Glascoe, Christina Mangosing, Cyndi James-Reese Children 2 School Mark Twain Intermediate School 239, Abraham Lincoln High School University New York University Profession Actor, producer, director Net worth $3 million–$5 million

What is Louis Gossett Jr.'s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, TheRichest, and other similar sources, the actor was worth $3 million to $5 million at death. He made money from his film career, which spanned over 50 years. Gossett was featured in high-grossing films like Enemy Mine, Left Behind III: World at War, and Daddy's Little Girls.

Louis Gossett Jr.'s age and background

Louis Cameron Gossett Jr. was born on 27 May 1936 in Brooklyn, New York City, United States. He was an American national of African-American ethnicity. Louis Gossett Jr. are Hellen and Louis Cameron Gossett. His father was a porter, while his mother was a nurse.

Top-5 facts about Louis Gossett Jr. Photo: Earl Gibson III/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Cameron went to Mark Twain Intermediate School 239 before joining Abraham Lincoln High School, where he graduated in 1954. He later attended New York University.

Career

Louis was an actor, director, and film producer from the United States. He debuted his acting career as a teenager on Broadway. Gossett was featured in plays like A Raisin in the Sun, A Giant Step, Tambourines to Glory and The Blacks.

The former actor later appeared in high-profile films, television shows, and video games. His career spanned nearly 70 years, during which time he appeared in over 200 movies and TV shows, including Kingdom Business, The Colour Purple, The Cuban, and Breaking Brooklyn.

What was Louis Gossett Jr's cause of death?

The American director passed away on 29 March 2024 in Santa Monica, Califonia. He was 87 years old at the time of his death. His cousin Neal L. Gossett confirmed the death but could not immediately identify the cause.

American actor Louis Gossett Jr. participates in an onstage conversation at the Meditation Museum, Silver Spring, Maryland, on 27 October 2017. Photo: Howard Ruffner

According to USA Today, Gossett's death certificate revealed that the actor died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Previously, the Touched by an Angel actor battled prostate cancer and respiratory diseases. Louis Gossett Jr.'s house in Malibu, California, was infested by toxic mould, which was the cause of his respiratory illness.

FAQs

Who was Louis Gossett Jr.? He was an American actor, producer and film director. Where was Louis Gossett Jr. from? He was born in Brooklyn, New York City, United States, but resided in Santa Monica, California, USA, until his demise. Who are Louis Gossett Jr.'s parents? His parents are Hellen, a nurse and Louis Cameron Gossett, a porter. Is Lou Gossett Jr. still acting? The actor passed away on 29 March 2024 at 87. How much was Louis Gossett Jr. worth when he died? The American actor was worth between $3 million and $5 million at death. His primary source of wealth was his acting career. What did Louis Gossett Jr. pass away from? According to his death certificate, he passed away from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He had previously battled prostate cancer and respiratory illness. Was Louis Gossett Jr. in the military? He was never in the army. However, he trained with the Marine Corps Recruitment Division for his role as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in An Officer and a Gentleman.

Louis Gossett Jr.'s net worth was between $3 million and $5 million at his death. The American actor, producer, and director had a career spanning almost seven decades. He passed away on 29 March 2024 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Santa Monica, California.

