Who are David Blaine's parents and siblings? Meet the magician's family

Blaine was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York City. His first television special, David Blaine: Street Magic, aired on ABC on 19 May 1997. Behind his groundbreaking career, David Blaine’s family legacy played a key role in shaping the man he is today.

Who are David Blaine's parents?

David Blaine’s father, William Perez, is of half-Puerto Rican and half-Italian descent, while his mother, Patrice Maureen White, was of Russian-Jewish ancestry. A Vietnam War veteran, William Perez shares Puerto Rican and Italian roots.

David Blaine’s mother (Patrice Maureen White)

Blaine's mother, Patrice Maureen White. Photo: @davidblaine on Instagram (modified by author)

In an emotional and insightful conversation with Graham Bensinger on his YouTube channel, David Blaine shared heartfelt reflections on his late mother, Maureen. The magician described his mother's strength and the influence she had on his life as a single mother.

My mother had a very difficult life, but it also made her the most amazing teacher. She was incredible. It was the biggest blessing to have a mum like that. She would always read to me, take me to museums, and take me to the library. She was very loving and very affectionate. She was incredible…it was a single mother working multiple jobs.

In the Graham Bensinger interview, David Blaine shared profound insights into his mother’s life and remarkable journey. He explained that she had grown up in a wealthy family, with her great-uncle owning the Riviera and being one of the pioneers of staking money in New Jersey.

She had connections to Meyer Lansky and other prominent figures and ran multiple gaming houses. However, Blaine revealed that his mother rejected the corrupt lifestyle associated with such wealth, choosing instead to forge her path.

Blaine also recounted that his mother left her family and relocated from New York City to Brooklyn after trying to take her life at the age of 18. He said she had sought meaning in her life by becoming a school teacher for inner-city children and working as a social worker.

She just tried, I think, to find meaning. She became a school teacher for inner-city kids, a social worker, and put herself through Brooklyn College. What were her concerns for me? I think her main concern, which I read in her journal during her remaining days, was that I would always be alone.

What happened to David Blaine's mom?

David Blaine’s mother, Patrice Maureen White, died from ovarian cancer in 1994 when he was 21. He returned from performing at private parties in France to find her health had severely declined.

In his autobiography, Mysterious Stranger, Blaine recalls spending his mother's final weeks by her side, holding her in his arms.

It was hard for me to fathom that she was dying. By the end, she could hardly even speak. Her illness became the central focus of my life…Even though she was too weak to talk, she kept clinging to life. It wasn't until a few days later when I read through her journals, that I found out why… She had written that her big worry was that after she had gone, I'd be alone in the world.

David Blaine’s father (William Perez)

David’s father, William Perez, overdosed and passed away, and the magician never had time to know him. In the Graham Bensinger interview, Blaine opened up about his biological father’s struggles and his impact on his life and upbringing.

When she (Patrice) told him (William) that she was pregnant, he just disappeared. She didn’t see him again until the day I was born. One of her friends told him that my mum was having a tough time in the hospital and that he should go say something because she knew him. He went to the hospital, looked at her, and said, ‘I don’t love you anymore. I love another woman. Goodbye.’

The American magician clarified that his father had a difficult time being a veteran of the Vietnam War. He said:

He had such a difficult life. He was in Vietnam, and he didn’t sign up to go. He was drafted. It was either you go to jail, or you go to Vietnam. I think the only way you get people to point their guns and shoot others for no reason is, in many cases, such as with my biological father, they started taking drugs.

Does David Blaine have a sibling?

The American magician has one half-brother called Michael James Bukalo. Unlike him, there is little about him in the public domain.

David Blaine's parents, William Perez and Patrice Maureen White, came from vastly different cultural backgrounds. His father, of Puerto Rican and Italian descent, was a Vietnam War veteran and his mother, of Russian-Jewish ancestry, worked as a teacher and social worker. His mother raised the magician as a single parent while pursuing her education.

