American rapper Kanye West has ignited massive speculation around his marriage to fashion star Bianca Censori

A leaked audio from the controversial rapper’s upcoming album recorded him narrating unknown things about his marriage

This shokcing development came barely few weeks after he presented the model in a nude-like material that made her look naked on 2025 Grammy's red carpet

Kanye West's new leaked track appears to reveal that he was abandoned by wife Bianca Censori over his alarming social media tweets, following weeks of rumored divorce.

In his new album, dubbed WW3, the controversial rapper features a tune titled BIANCA in which he claimed that his wife, 'tried to get him committed' and has suffered from panic attacks due to his posts.

Leaked track reportedly reveals more about Kanye West and Bianca. Credit: @ye

Source: Instagram

Despite the fact that the record, which features a red "angled cross" on the cover, has yet to be released, lyrics allegedly from an unreleased tune were uploaded to Genius on April 3.

DJ Akademiks, who recently performed a wildly inflammatory interview with close buddy Kanye, gave a preview of the tune and said that the artist's new album will be released on Friday.

During a YouTube livestream, Akademiks stated, 'Breaking news, new Kanye West album is happening some time tomorrow.'

The chorus, sung in a woman's voice, continues: 'Bianca, I just want you to come back/Come back to me/I know what I did to make you mad.'

Kanye has previously refuted 'absurd' allegations that he was 'battering his wife'.

Kanye claimed that he had to track Bianca down using the Maybach app after she 'ran off' in his chrome Mercedes-Maybach.

Rumours erupt around Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Credit: @ye

Source: Getty Images

Kanye's long verse goes: 'My baby she ran away/But first she tried to get me committed/Not going to the hospital 'cause I am not sick I just do not get it.

'She want me to say when I finish/I'm making her shitt when I'm in it/She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted.

'Until Bianca's back I stay up all night I'm not going to sleep/I really don't know where she's at/I'm tracking my bith through an app/I'm tracking my bittch through the city.

Following the embattled rapper Diddy’s legal case after being charged with many sex trafficking and racketeering counts following his September 16 arrest.

Daily Mail reported that Cassie played a critical role in Diddy's downfall after accusing him of serial physical abuse and bedroom assault in a shocking $30 million lawsuit

In March 2024, startling surveillance footage surfaced showing Combs severely beating Cassie at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, in 2016. Although Diddy initially maintained his innocence, he was eventually obliged to apologize.

Kanye added that:

'I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy/I'm making this song for Bianca. Her family, they want me locked up/They want me to go on retreat.'

Kanye revealed the new album, which purportedly features have Blunts, in September 2024 and plans to release numerous versions with varying tracklists in 2025.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kanye West reacted to the deafening buzz he and his wife Bianca Censori ignited at the Grammys event.

This was after the I Wonder hitmaker and his woman pulled up a strut on the Grammy red carpet after the woman casually showed off what looked like her naked body.

In an update, Kanye shared a picture and details of the gown Bianca wore to the event as he bragged about what they both created together.

