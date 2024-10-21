One of Nigeria’s most influential governors, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, warned against the likelihood of the country slipping into a one-party state

The vice chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) said the project of protecting democracy in the country was not about just one man or political party

Makinde urged Nigerians to allow the opposition to govern Nigeria so that they can "showcase what is possible”

Ibadan, Oyo state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has warned against the likelihood of Nigeria slipping into a one-party state.

Speaking recently to journalists at the Fashola Agribusiness Hub in Oyo, Makinde stressed that his performance in office was not motivated by personal ambition.

Seyi Makinde speaks on the need to rescue Nigeria's democracy from a one-party state. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is currently under the leadership of an All Progressives Congress (APC) government. The party came to power in 2015 and has maintained its grip on power amid discontent from the majority of the Nigerian masses.

Makinde said:

“Nigeria must not slide into a one-party state. It is what I want you to take out from here. Reflect on it.

"Oyo people took a decision. In 2019, we did not have a godfather. Nobody sponsored me. Nobody gave a dime for us to get in there. But the people of Oyo state decided that they wanted to give this opportunity to an outsider.

“Before that time, you would hear people say, ‘Seyi, what has he done before? Has he been a councillor? No. Has he been to the state house of assembly? No. Has he been to House of Reps? No. How about Senate?’ I tried twice. I was rejected."

Makinde continued:

“No experience in politics. No experience in governance, but I have done well for myself in business. And before that time, the entire southwest was APC. All the six states, but Oyo state said, no, we dare to be different.

“Let’s not slide into a one-party state, so that we can give others the opportunity, so you can showcase what is possible in Nigeria.”

'Nobody can push agenda for me' — Makinde

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Makinde made it clear that he is capable of speaking for himself without hesitation.

The Oyo governor was responding to rumours about his potential presidential ambitions in 2027 against President Bola Tinubu's second-term ambitions, which he deemed unsolicited.

In his periodic newsletter, Makinde, a second-term governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emphasised that if he has something to say about his future, he will do so publicly and will not let anyone dictate his agenda.

