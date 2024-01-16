Who is Brian Kilmeade’s wife? Learn more about Dawn Kilmeade

Dawn Kilmeade is an American celebrity partner best known as Brian Kilmeade’s wife. Her husband is an American television host, radio presenter, and political commentator for Fox News. Despite being married to a famous television host, Dawn has managed to keep a low profile, leading many to ask endless questions about her.

Brian Kilmeade, his wife Dawn and their two daughters (L). Brian Kilmeade poses for a picture in a blue suit, smiling (R). Photo: @kilmeade on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brian Kilmeade’s wife, Dawn Kilmeade, came into the spotlight following her romantic relationship with the television host and radio presenter. Brian and Dawn have been married since 1993, and they have three children. The couple currently resides in Massapequa, Long Island, New York, United States.

Profile summary

Real name Dawn Kilmeade (née DeGaetano) Gender Female Date of birth 17 April 1964 Age 59 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York, United States Current residence Massapequa, Long Island, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Diane DeGaetano Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Brian Kilmeade Children 3 Net worth $2 million

Dawn Kilmeade’s biography

The celebrity wife was born and raised in New York, United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her mother is called Diane DeGaetano, but she has not disclosed her father's identity. She reportedly has a sister named Denise Durso.

What is Dawn Kilmeade’s age?

The American celebrity wife is 59 years old as of January 2024. When was Dawn Kilmeade born? She was born on 17 April 1964. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Why is Dawn Kilmeade famous?

Dawn gained immense popularity following her relationship with Brian. Brian is an American television and radio host known for his work on the Fox News Channel, particularly as a co-host of the morning show Fox & Friends.

Brian also hosts the Fox News Radio program The Brian Kilmeade Show. Additionally, he is a best-selling author known for authoring books such as George Washington’s Secret Six, Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates, and Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans, all New York Times bestsellers.

Brian Kilmeade and Dawn Kilmeade’s relationship

Brian and Dawn first met in high school and have been together since. The pair exchanged their wedding vows on 3 December 1993. They have three children, a son named Bryan, born in 1997, and two daughters named Kaitlyn, born in 2002, and Kristyn, born in 2004.

Host Brian Kilmeade at "Fox & Friends" to discuss his new book "Face to Face: The Art of Human Connection" at Fox News Channel Studios on 11 October 2019 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

The pair’s first child, Brayan, graduated from Chaminade High School in 2014 and later attended Syracuse University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in sports management in 2018. Kaitlyn, their second youngest child, was once a member of the Body Language Dance Studio. The family currently resides in Massapequa, Long Island.

What is Dawn Kilmeade’s height?

Brian Kilmeade’s wife is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Brian Kilmeade’s wife? The American radio and television host has been married to Dawn Kilmeade. Where is Dawn Kilmeade from? She was born in New York, United States. How old is Dawn Kilmeade? She is 59 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 17 April 1964. Who are Dawn Kilmeade’s parents? Her mother’s name is Diane DeGaetano, but the identity of her father remains a mystery. Does Dawn Kilmeade have siblings? She reportedly has a sister named Denise Durso. How long have Dawn and Brian Kilmeade been together? Dawn and Brian have been married for nearly three decades as of writing. They tied the knot on 3 December 1993. Does Dawn Kilmeade have children? The celebrity spouse has three children: a son, Bryan and daughters, Kirstyn and Kaitlyn. What is Dawn Kilmeade’s height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. What is Dawn Kilmeade’s net worth? The celebrity partner has an alleged net worth of $2 million.

Dawn Kilmeade is an American personality who gained public recognition as Brian Kilmeade’s wife. Her husband is an American television and radio presenter, author, and political commentator for Fox News. Dawn and Brian have been married for nearly three decades as of 2024, and they have three children.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lauren Hashian. She is an American singer, songwriter, music producer, and director. She was born on 8 September 1984 in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, United States, but currently resides in Beverly Park, Los Angeles, California.

She is well recognised for her songs, including Step into a Love Like This and Ride the Wave. Beyond her music career, Lauren is also famous as the wife of Dwayne Johnson, an American actor and professional wrestler. Lauren and Dwayne have been married since 2019 and have two children. Find out more details about her here.

Source: Legit.ng